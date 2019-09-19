Balanced Fund 12711.54 + .08 + .03 + 14.12 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2190.10 + .16 + .28 + 11.95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12711.54 + .08 + .03 + 14.12

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2190.10 + .16 + .28 + 11.95

Emerging Markets 331.63 – .55 – .92 + 10.01

Equity Income Fund 12887.19 + .03 + .11 + 19.11

GNMA 756.16 + .02 – .03 + 4.94

General Municipal Debt 1410.15 + .11 – .28 + 6.96

Gold Fund 296.33 + 1.03 + 1.36 + 31.61

High Current Yield 2293.08 + .01 + .11 + 11.54

High Yield Municipal 666.41 + .11 – .22 + 8.28

International Fund 1865.09 + .48 + .29 + 14.47

Science and Technology Fund 2943.25 + .17 – .16 + 28.24

Short Investment Grade 370.21 + .01 + .03 + 3.76

Short Municipal 188.33 + .01 – .12 + 1.97

US Government 684.91 – .70 – .76 + 5.86

-0-

