Balanced Fund 12683.82 – .04 + .25 + 13.87
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2179.26 + .67 – 1.36 + 11.39
Emerging Markets 333.83 – .52 + 1.13 + 10.74
Equity Income Fund 12829.35 – .35 + .86 + 18.58
GNMA 756.81 + .17 – .10 + 5.03
General Municipal Debt 1406.31 – .07 – 1.02 + 6.67
Gold Fund 290.34 + 1.20 – 2.10 + 28.95
High Current Yield 2295.23 + .28 + .35 + 11.65
High Yield Municipal 664.60 – .07 – .88 + 7.99
International Fund 1856.96 – .68 + 1.08 + 13.97
Science and Technology Fund 2946.39 + .32 + 1.01 + 28.38
Short Investment Grade 369.97 + .09 – .23 + 3.69
Short Municipal 188.29 – .03 – .27 + 1.95
US Government + 5.90
