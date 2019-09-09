Balanced Fund 12654.64 – .06 + .94 + 13.61 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2202.66 – .96 – 1.32 + 12.59 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12654.64 – .06 + .94 + 13.61

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2202.66 – .96 – 1.32 + 12.59

Emerging Markets 330.14 + .11 + 2.48 + 9.51

Equity Income Fund 12703.19 + .15 + 1.84 + 17.41

GNMA 758.18 – .07 – .01 + 5.23

General Municipal Debt 1420.96 – .08 – .27 + 7.78

Gold Fund 296.85 – 2.35 – 5.95 + 31.85

High Current Yield 2288.71 + .19 + .53 + 11.33

High Yield Municipal 670.64 – .04 – .18 + 8.97

International Fund 1838.54 + .27 + 2.40 + 12.84

Science and Technology Fund 2925.85 – .44 + 1.57 + 27.48

Short Investment Grade 370.88 – .04 + 3.94

Short Municipal 188.79 – .01 – .05 + 2.22

US Government 688.87 – 1.57 – 1.74 + 6.47

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.