Balanced Fund 12649.63 + .55 + 1.68 + 13.56 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2218.44 – .77 – .80 + 13.40 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12649.63 + .55 + 1.68 + 13.56

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2218.44 – .77 – .80 + 13.40

Emerging Markets 328.67 + 1.12 + 3.79 + 9.02

Equity Income Fund 12643.71 + .81 + 2.65 + 16.86

GNMA 758.63 – .14 + .23 + 5.29

General Municipal Debt 1422.46 – .22 – .21 + 7.89

Gold Fund 311.39 – 4.32 – 3.13 + 38.30

High Current Yield 2281.48 + .19 + .42 + 10.98

High Yield Municipal 671.27 – .15 – .09 + 9.07

International Fund 1828.28 + .89 + 3.09 + 12.21

Science and Technology Fund 2949.35 + 1.99 + 4.18 + 28.51

Short Investment Grade 371.20 – .10 + .08 + 4.03

Short Municipal 188.82 – .04 – .06 + 2.24

US Government 698.86 – .60 – .43 + 8.02

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.