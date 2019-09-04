Balanced Fund 12580.40 + .70 + 1.48 + 12.94
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2235.59 + .08 + .06 + 14.27
Emerging Markets 325.09 + 1.83 + 3.03 + 7.84
Equity Income Fund 12525.65 + .85 + 2.43 + 15.77
GNMA 759.85 + .07 + .49 + 5.46
General Municipal Debt 1425.64 + .04 + .17 + 8.13
Gold Fund 324.52 + 1.54 + 1.25 + 44.13
High Current Yield 2276.09 + .08 + .28 + 10.72
High Yield Municipal 672.48 + .07 + .27 + 9.27
International Fund 1811.86 + 1.27 + 2.05 + 11.20
Science and Technology Fund 2895.08 + 1.69 + 2.21 + 26.14
Short Investment Grade 371.66 + .12 + .22 + 4.16
Short Municipal 188.87 – .03 – .03 + 2.27
US Government 694.35 – 1.14 – 1.00 + 7.32
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.