Immunotherapy: the Future of Cancer Treatment

As an oncologist, nothing makes me happier than to find a therapy that works for one of my patients — something that halts that patient’s cancer in its tracks. So I am particularly excited by recent advances in immunotherapy, a medical strategy that enlists the patient’s own body to recognize and fight off deadly types of cancer. Advances in immunotherapy are proceeding at an amazing pace, and today I have patients who are living three and four times longer than we ever could have hoped, and with minimal side effects, thanks to this type of treatment.

Immunotherapy treatments work in different ways. Some can stimulate your immune system to recognize cancer cells and work harder to vanquish them. Others use antibodies — similar to what your body makes to fight infections — to get the immune system to target the cancer. Both approaches have one thing in common: They tend to be much gentler on the body, and have fewer harsh side effects, than chemotherapy. For that reason, many people undergoing immunotherapy can continue to work and live their lives with comparatively less disruption.

And there’s another big plus. After a patient completes a course of chemotherapy or radiation, there’s often the lingering worry that cancer will return. Since immunotherapy trains the body to recognize and fight off cancer, the results appear to be long lasting. Some of my patients who had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer continue to be in remission three and four years after completing their course of immunotherapy.

That’s not to say there are no side effects with immunotherapies. Sometimes patients, particularly those with a history of autoimmune disorders, will find that immunotherapy overstimulates their immune system. I’ve had patients whose rheumatoid arthritis is re-awakened and worsened by immunotherapy drugs, for example. Other side effects can include severe diarrhea, flu-like symptoms, fatigue and inflammation of the lungs (known as pneumonitis). When patients do experience side effects like these, often we are able to adjust their medication dose or administer a corticosteroid or some other medicine that enables them to continue their immunotherapy treatment safely.

I’m often asked whether there are specific types of cancer that respond best to immunotherapy. The answer is yes. We know, for instance, that a type of immunotherapy known as an immune checkpoint inhibitor is particularly effective against cancers like melanoma, lung cancer and bladder cancer, to name a few. Checkpoint inhibitors work by taking the “brakes” off the immune system, which helps the drug recognize and attack cancer cells. Cancers with many cellular mutations, like those mentioned here, are ideal targets for this type of treatment.

For cancers of the breast and colon, and some types of lung cancer, we’re having good luck using monoclonal antibodies, which are basically man-made versions of immune system proteins. These can be designed and deployed to attack a very specific part of the cancer cell. Our arsenal of monoclonal antibodies is rapidly growing, as scientists continue to look for new targets to attack different types of cancer cells. Patients who undergo this therapy tend to experience the mildest side effects — low-grade fever and chills, or back pain, if anything at all.

Some blood cancers can also respond well to immunotherapy. Some patients with lymphoma or leukemia, for example, have tried every available treatment with no success. For these patients, we can sometimes hold out the option of CAR T-Cell therapy, a type of gene therapy. This involves removing the patient’s T cells (a kind of white blood cell) and then modifying the cells in the lab so that they are trained to find and destroy cancer cells. Then the T cells are re-injected back into the patient to do their work. This is a relatively new treatment (currently there are only three CAR T-cell therapies approved in the United States) and some people have had very serious side effects from it. These can be life-threatening and include delirium, serious infections, and a weakened immune system. For this reason, and because it is currently very expensive, CAR T-Cell therapy is used sparingly, and only when all other treatments have failed. Researchers are currently working to lessen the serious side effects of CAR T-cell therapy, and I’m hopeful that this will become an increasingly safe and viable option in the years to come.

In fact, I believe the future for immunotherapy is extremely bright, particularly as we continue advances with precision medicine — medical care that taps into your unique genetic or molecular make-up to tailor personalized treatment.

Already, at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, where I serve as oncology service chief, we’re taking tumor specimens from our patients with advanced cancer and running them through a process known as next generation sequencing. Using this sequencing process, scientists look for unique genetic attributes of the cancer to see if the patient might respond well to a targeted new drug, or perhaps be eligible to join a clinical trial that’s testing a new therapy. We’re able to sequence the patient’s sample for 100 different targets, and to date, some of our sickest patients have been able to benefit from this targeted approach.

If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with cancer and you’re wondering whether immunotherapy might hold promise, I’d encourage you to talk with your oncologist or visit the website of the National Cancer Society to find out more.

