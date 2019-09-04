How You Can Juggle Investing and Debt

The importance of investing has been well established. But what happens if you have debt? Should you still invest even…

The importance of investing has been well established. But what happens if you have debt? Should you still invest even though you owe money?

Chances are, you’ve heard that paying off debt is like getting a guaranteed return. As a result, it can be tempting to take all of your extra money each month and put it toward tackling your debt before you start investing.

However, depending on your situation, it might not be a bad idea to start investing, even while you’re paying down debt. Here are a few examples of different types of debt, and things to consider before you put all your money toward reducing it.

Credit Cards

Credit card debt can be very expensive, since it’s not uncommon to see interest rates of 15% APR or higher. You’d be hard-pressed to get an annualized return that high from many investments, especially if you use index funds.

The sooner you pay off the debt, the sooner you can take all that money you’ve been using to pay of cards and put it toward investing.

Even with credit cards, though, it might still make sense to invest, especially if you have an employer match at work. Consider putting in the minimum you need to get the best match for your 401(k), and then put the rest toward debt reduction.

Car Loan

Depending on your credit, you might be able to get a good deal on a car loan, getting between 3% and 6% APR — or paying even less. It’s a little easier to get better annualized returns from investments when you’re comparing with paying off a car loan early.

On top of that, it helps to keep in mind that a car is a depreciating purchase. The money you put into it up front isn’t likely to be recovered down the road. By choosing a relatively short term for your loan, of around 36 months, you might be able to strike a good balance between financing the car and still having money to invest.

Student Loans

The sheer numbers involved with student loans make many people feel uncomfortable. As a result, many people like paying down the student loans before investing, just for the peace of mind.

However, depending on your interest rate (which is based on when you got your loans), you might see better mathematical results by investing. Another consideration with student loans is the fact that interest can be tax deductible, reducing the overall cost of the loan.

Carefully consider your situation and your options before deciding to aggressively pay down student loan debt early instead of investing. For some, a good compromise might be to put half the earmarked money toward extra student loan payments and half toward investing.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates remain relatively low right now. With good credit, you can get a rate below 4%. The average annualized return for the S&P 500 since its inception is slightly less than 10%. Add in the fact that, depending on your situation, mortgage interest can be deductible, and it might make more mathematical sense to invest extra money instead of putting it toward paying off your mortgage early.

On the other hand, it can feel good to pay off the mortgage early. This is another area where it might make sense to accelerate your debt pay off, but still invest. Waiting seven or 10 years to invest until you’ve paid off your mortgage might put you behind later, during retirement, unless you know you’ll stay in your house.

Business Debt

Taking on debt to expand your business might make sense, especially if it allows you to take your business profitability to the next level. When it comes to paying it off, though, you’ll need to take a step back.

Business loans come with tax deductible interest in some cases, and if you were able to get a good deal, your extra money might do more good when you use it to invest, especially if you open a SEP-IRA or other tax-advantaged account designed for business owners.

Trying to decide whether to pay off debt or invest can be a tough choice. As you make the decision, though, here are a few key things to keep in mind.

You can do both. It’s not an either-or situation. Figure out which percentage of your extra money should go toward paying off debt, and which should go toward investing. You could do a 75 to 25 debt pay down versus investing split until you feel comfortable.

Consider free money you might receive. An employer offering a match is putting free money in your investment account. Getting that match — and letting it all grow together for more time — can be very valuable.

Pay attention to tax deductions. Some debt is tax deductible, reducing its cost. Putting more into a tax advantaged investment account can further boost your overall efficiency.

Focus on high-interest debt first. If you want to put more of your extra money toward debt, start with expensive high interest debt that costs more than you can reasonably expect to earn from investment returns.

Don’t miss those minimums. As you might expect, you need to keep making minimum payments, no matter which route you choose.

