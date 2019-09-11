How Ultra Low Rates Impact Investors

After a period of smooth sailing during the first half of the year, stocks have suddenly turned volatile again, echoing…

After a period of smooth sailing during the first half of the year, stocks have suddenly turned volatile again, echoing the end of 2018, which saw huge losses in December, contributing to the worst trading year in a decade.

Through much of 2019, stocks rallied. But then the calendar turned to August. Stocks have been jolted by mounting concerns about a global slowdown, highlighted by shrinking British and German economies, a tenuous political situation in Italy and an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

Aside from rattling equity markets, these factors have led central banks across the world, including the Federal Reserve, to lower already depressed rates even further. The rate cut in the United States, combined with growing worries about a possible recession, has caused a yield curve inversion, with rates on long term bonds exceeding shorter term debt.

[See: Do Bull Markets Scare You?]

Historically, inversions like this have presaged economic downturns. The last time it happened was in 2007 ahead of the Great Recession. Therefore, many expect the Fed to lower rates again at its next policy meeting to try to give the economy a little extra juice.

If that were to happen, it would prolong a period of historically low interest rates and present a series of challenges (along with some opportunities) for investors.

For starters, it could exasperate problems for anyone relying on a pension plan for retirement. There are more than 36 million pension plan participants in the U.S., including many teachers, police officers and firefighters.

While Congress is considering legislation that would help bolster private sector pensions, public plans remain underfunded by more than $1.2 trillion, even as the markets have spiked in the wake of the financial crisis. Were ultra low rates to endure, it will be nearly impossible for many of these plans to make good on their promises.

Meanwhile, the trickle down effect is that many of the states and municipalities that have significant pension liabilities will only see their budgetary problems worsen. According to a recent study, Illinois and Kentucky have less than half of what they need to meet their obligations, while another survey says Chicago has underfunded liabilities of more than $28,000 per participant.

Also in for a tougher go are insurance companies. Reduced rates not only force insurers to revamp their products, making them less attractive to the market, but it also means their own portfolios — which have outsize exposure to fixed income — are far less profitable.

[See: How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know.]

It’s no surprise, then, that nearly every insurance company and insurance-based exchange traded fund experienced losses after the Fed’s July 31 cut. Another one would create further headaches for anyone with exposure to these investments.

Banks will underperform as well should the Fed take additional steps to relax its policy. Depressed rates not only curtail fixed-income trading volumes — once an enormous source of profit for large retail banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup ( C) — but they also squeeze net interest margins, the difference between what these institutions pay depositors and charge customers for loans.

So, though many banks continue to book billions in profit each quarter, collectively their shares have suffered relative to others. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is down for the year, even as the S&P 500 is up nearly 15%.

On the flip side, dividend paying stocks could be attractive going forward, as income thirsty investors continue to flee bonds. Expect well-recognized brands that offer generous yields to get a boost, including AT&T ( T), Ford Motor Co. ( F) and Altria Group ( MO).

Interestingly, some holdings that pay nice dividends will also face some of the headwinds outlined above. Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC), for instance, has a good yield (and is cheap based on its price-earnings ratio).

But the company is suffering through a years-long struggle, plagued by a run of public relations nightmares tied to the sale of toxic mortgage bonds and bankers opening fake accounts to satisfy sales quotas. It is doubtful things will turn around any time soon, and a low rate environment only complicates matters, so investors should do their homework.

Overall, domestic markets will likely face a mixed bag in the coming years, especially when compared to the recent decade long run of near uninterrupted gains. That could mean greater uncertainty, more fear and an uptick in volatility.

[See: 5 Economic Factors That Influence Stocks.]

At the same time, given the concerns about growth around the world, U.S. equities should remain somewhat of a safe haven for global investors.

More from U.S. News

11 Steps to Make a Million With Your 401k

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes

How Ultra Low Rates Impact Investors originally appeared on usnews.com