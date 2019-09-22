How to Tackle SAT Reading Text Structure Questions

Rhetoric, or the study of the effective use of language, is one of several areas tested on the SAT reading…

Rhetoric, or the study of the effective use of language, is one of several areas tested on the SAT reading section. Within this area, question types are divided into five sub-areas: word choice, point of view, purpose, arguments and text structure.

The analysis of text structure can be particularly challenging for test-takers because it requires attention to detail and broader awareness of passage layout. Students will encounter two main types of text structure questions on the SAT: assessing overall structure and assessing structural relationships.

[Read: How to Master SAT Paired Passages.]

Assessing overall structure. Questions on the reading section of the SAT that fall in this category require you to consider the ” overall structure of the passage.” This means that you must be able to recognize the general way in which a passage develops. For example, the text may progress chronologically, where the author mentions events in the order in which they happen, or the author may first list problems and then suggest solutions.

In some cases, a structural shift occurs in the passage. In other words, the passage may start out doing one thing — summarizing a well-known hypothesis, for example — and end up doing something entirely different, such as proposing an alternative hypothesis. Students must tune into a passage’s sequence in order to perform well on questions about overall structure.

On pages 89 and 90 of this SAT study guide, students must read an excerpt from Edith Wharton’s “Ethan Frome.” Question 14 begins, “Over the course of the passage, the main focus of the narrative shifts from…” This is an overall structure question because it asks about general sequencing. Students must have read the entire passage to answer this question correctly.

[Read: Navigate 3 Common SAT, ACT Reading Section Mistakes.]

Before reading beyond the question stem, students should create their own one-sentence summary of the passage. Then, read each answer choice and look for the one that most resembles your prediction. Here, choice C, which references a narrative shift related to intensity of feelings, is best — Ethan begins to wonder whether his feelings for Mattie are returned.

Assessing structural relationships. Structural relationship questions require students to identify the role of a specific portion of the text as it relates to the entire passage. For example, one portion of the text may support, elaborate on or cast doubt on the author’s main argument.

To correctly answer structural relationship questions, students must first understand the general purpose of the text — to persuade, to clarify, etc. Only after determining this information can a student pinpoint the relationship between a detail and the text’s main idea.

[Read: How to Integrate SAT Reading Section’s Graphics, Text.]

Question 13 on page 88 of the SAT study guide mentioned above relates to a natural science passage on loggerhead turtles. The question states, “The author refers to reed warblers and sparrows (line 44) primarily to…” This is a structural relationship question because it asks about the whole-passage intentions behind a specific line.

The first step is to quickly revisit line 44 on page 83. Why does the author mention birds in a passage about turtles? What effect does it have?

Choice B, which references examples of species that share the turtles’ abilities, is correct. The reed warblers and sparrows serve to highlight that loggerhead sea turtles are not the only species that can determine longitude.

As you prepare for the reading section of the SAT, remember to familiarize yourself with both general and specific text structure to excel on the rhetoric questions.

More from U.S. News

Understand What’s a Good SAT Score for College Admissions

How Long the SAT Is and How to Manage That Time

3 Benefits of Standardized Testing Beyond College Admissions

How to Tackle SAT Reading Text Structure Questions originally appeared on usnews.com