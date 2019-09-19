Does the employment grass look greener elsewhere? Low unemployment, the need for higher compensation and a seemingly endless amount of…

Does the employment grass look greener elsewhere? Low unemployment, the need for higher compensation and a seemingly endless amount of career opportunities has led to an increase in employee turnover in new jobs. At the same time, this heightened competition for talent can lead to inflated compensation promises, glorified job descriptions and interview processes that aim to woo potential new hires more than give a realistic picture of the challenges of a specific role. And, sometimes, people just don’t pick a winner of a new job.

If you’re considering whether quitting a job you just started is a good idea, first consider the risks. It’s possible your professional reputation will be damaged based on how you leave the company, you will not be able to use this employer as a reference for your next job and a future hiring manager may question whether you are a job hopper. But if you are sure this is a position or company you need to get out of quickly, here are tips on how to quit a job you just started without burning bridges or harming your ability to find another opportunity.

Step 1: Create a Logical Plan

Finding yourself in a job that you don’t like (or maybe even hate) makes it easy to react emotionally — but emotional reactions result in the fewest options. A level head and game plan are your best defense. Ask yourself if there are any ways to make your situational workable? In other words, would you be willing to stay at the job if the company could address something? Also, re-read your employment agreement to make sure you fully understand how pay, bonuses, health insurance, paid time off and all other benefits are handled when your employment ends. For example, you may be leaving behind commissions or a month of health insurance if you resign hastily versus patiently timing the exit.

[See: 16 Low-Stress Jobs.]

Step 2: Start a Job Search

Being unemployed, especially when you quit a job without another one lined up, is a red flag to most hiring managers. Research repeatedly shows that employed workers are more sought after than unemployed ones — so aim to find a new role while you are still at the current one. Rehearse your “Why do you want to quit your new job so soon?” response. Interviewers respond better to positive statements rather than playing the blame game. Your diplomacy and communication about your situation will be evaluated (and maybe even verified through references). Prepare and practice a response that is accurate and also professional.

Step 3: Continue to Do Exemplary Work

This step is often overlooked. If you are being paid, it is critical that you continue to be a good employee. Period. Follow up on job leads and interviews before or after work or on lunch breaks. Use vacation time if needed but avoid the temptation to skimp on work because you are ready to quit. Maintain your professionalism, because modern careers now span 40 years and LinkedIn networking has made the world smaller than ever before. Burning bridges severely limits your long-term options.

[See: 8 Careers for Creative People.]

Often, a seemingly talented professional will get passed over for a new role because a hiring manager did a “back door” reference through his network that cast doubt on the candidate’s credentials or ethics. In addition to maintaining your work, do not use company resources or time for personal reasons such as sending your resume for a job or scheduling interviews with your work email. Also, be sure to organize your physical office space and digital work for an easy transition. Ideas include creating a list of your work projects and cleaning up unnecessary or personal emails, voicemails or files. In short, prepare for a professional hand off that would make it easy for another employee to pick up where you left off.

Step 4: Resign

When you are ready to resign, request an in-person meeting (if possible) with your manager. Come prepared with a concise and professional letter of resignation stating that you are resigning and giving two weeks’ notice. Do not include any judgment or negative statements. Verbally thank your manager for the opportunity and offer to be as helpful as possible during the two weeks. Keep your resignation confidential until you meet with your manager. This gives your manager the opportunity to plan for and then tell the team about your resignation and how your responsibilities will be handled.

[See: Bachelor’s Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K.]

For a new employee, many companies will accept your resignation and have you end your role that day. They are not obligated to pay you for your two weeks’ notice — although the chances of generosity increase if you have been an outstanding employee and handled yourself professionally. The exit meeting is a good time to clarify how compensation, bonuses, commissions and insurance will be handled.

Quitting a job you just started has some challenges. What you do last is what is remembered first. Plan and time your exit so that you facilitate the transition for all parties. Your reputation will open or close more doors for you than your talent — so don’t squander a good one with a hasty exit.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

Amazing Health Care Support Jobs

25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100K

How to Quit a Job You Just Started originally appeared on usnews.com