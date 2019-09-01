How to Prepare a Week Before the PreACT

Depending on your high school’s academic calendar, you may have already begun the final countdown to the PreACT, a test…

Depending on your high school’s academic calendar, you may have already begun the final countdown to the PreACT, a test that provides 10th graders with practice for the ACT. This multiple-choice test occurs between September to June of each school year, depending on when a school offers it.

In the last week before the PreACT, there are still steps students can take to improve their performance. Consider the following tips for the seven-, four- and one-day marks before the PreACT.

One week before test day: Focus on strategies. When there is one week left until your PreACT test, shift your focus from content to strategies.

Many high school students make the mistake of painstakingly reviewing test content while investing almost no time in developing effective exam strategies. Since not all students find the same strategies helpful, now is the ideal time to experiment with several techniques and determine which work best for you.

On the reading section, for example, students should read for main ideas and create their own predictions before looking at the answer choices.

The opposite technique is suggested on the English portion: Students should plug in different answer choices and eliminate those that sound unnatural or ungrammatical. On the math section, it may be helpful to draw diagrams and again plug in answer choices to arrive at a correct response.

At the one-week mark, you can also research other techniques for the PreACT that students have deemed effective, with the caveat to discard techniques that you do not find helpful.

Four days before test day: Think of the exam as a learning experience. Unlike the ACT, whose score will be received by your prospective colleges, the PreACT is a diagnostic test that students should not overly worry about preparing for. The PreACT is the starting point of your test-prep journey, so it should be neither taken lightly nor trigger undue stress.

Thinking of the PreACT as a learning experience will allow students to concentrate on more than their own performance. Students should pay attention to things like exam instructions, format and layout, timing, graphics, passage types and recurring topics. All of this information is important for students to notice on the day of the PreACT, and to bear in mind afterwards during the ACT test-prep process.

Another reason that students should view the PreACT as a learning opportunity is that this mentality can reduce anxiety around sitting for the exam.

One day before test day: Get in the right headspace. With just 24 hours remaining until the PreACT, students should no longer review any exam content. Trying to learn new information the day before a test can overwhelm a student and, in turn, negatively affect your exam performance.

At the one-day mark, students should instead focus on fostering their emotional state. While being academically prepared for a test is critical, a student’s attitude also plays a large role in exam performance.

In the remaining 24 hours before the PreACT, students should seek to lighten their mood, perhaps by watching a funny movie or enjoying their favorite meal. Adopting a neutral attitude toward the PreACT itself — and telling oneself aloud, “it is what it is” — can help keep students calm, too.

Avoid stressful situations as much as possible so you can think clearly and put your best foot forward on the day of the PreACT.

