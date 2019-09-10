How to Identify Poison Ivy Rash

In the spring of 2019, a man in his 30s in the Cincinnati area became concerned when he developed a…

In the spring of 2019, a man in his 30s in the Cincinnati area became concerned when he developed a rash. He went to see Dr. Kyle Kaufman, an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

The man had developed itchy, blistery bumps that covered most of the skin on both of his arms. The rash ranged from the middle of his biceps to his wrists. No other parts of his body had a rash, says Kaufman, who’s also a UC Health physician.

To the patient, the rash seemed to come out of nowhere. But Kaufman quickly diagnosed the problem by asking the man what he’d been doing during the previous two or three days. The day before the rash appeared, the patient explained, he’d been volunteering for a local day care center by helping to weed and mow the facility’s playground. He’d picked up bundles of weeds and lawn clippings to dispose of them — while wearing a short-sleeved shirt, which exposed both his arms from the biceps down.

“The rash perfectly fit where he was carrying the weed bundles,” Kaufman says. “It was a classic case of poison ivy. Any part of the body that comes in contact with the skin has the potential (to break out into a rash).”

Here are typical symptoms of a poison ivy rash, according to the Mayo Clinic:

— Redness.

— Itching.

— Swelling.

— Blisters.

— In some cases, difficulty breathing, if you’ve inhaled smoke from burning poison ivy.

People contract a poison ivy rash when their skin comes into contact with urushiol, an oily resin present in the leaves, stems and roots of the ominously named plant. The substance is absorbed quickly into the skin.

Like Kaufman’s patient, many people are unaware when they come into contact with poison ivy, which is most prevalent east of the Rockies. If poison ivy touches your skin, the odds are good you’ll get a rash; about 90% of the population is allergic, Kaufman says.

While you’re at high risk of developing a rash if you come in contact with poison ivy, you don’t need to worry about spreading it. A common misconception about poison ivy rash is that it’s contagious, says Dr. Susan Massick, a dermatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. “That is not correct,” she says. The oil from the poison ivy causes the rash, she explains. The rash and blisters caused by poison ivy aren’t contagious.

Symptoms of poison ivy exposure typically occur within four to 96 hours after contact, says Dr. Kathleen Funk, an emergency medicine physician with Northside Hospital in Atlanta. They can last for up to four weeks.

Identifying a rash as being caused by poison ivy can be straightforward, if you know what to look for. There are no laboratory studies — like a blood test — to practically diagnose a poison ivy rash, Funk says. A doctor identifies the rash by looking at it.

If you think you’ve come into contact with poison ivy, you can take these steps, says Dr. David M. Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California:

— Quickly wash off the resin with soap and water to try to prevent an allergic reaction.

— Launder clothes and shoes which may have come into contact with poison ivy.

— Once the rash begins, a number of over-the-counter products, like topical corticosteroid cream, can be helpful in treating your symptoms.

— If the area becomes infected, see your health care provider, who can prescribe antibiotics.

