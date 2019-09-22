How to Get a Joint Credit Card

For better or worse, families tend to share just about everything. That includes finances, such as bank accounts and mortgages,…

For better or worse, families tend to share just about everything. That includes finances, such as bank accounts and mortgages, which often means joint accounts. Can your family also have a joint credit card?

Although joint accounts exist, they are not common. If you find a joint credit card you like, make sure you know how it works before you sign up , as well as other ways you could share an account.

What Is a Joint Credit Card?

When you open a credit card, you’re authorized to charge purchases to it. You’re also responsible for paying those charges with interest if you carry a balance month to month.

A joint credit card works the same way, except two people share the ability to make purchases and pay them off. It doesn’t matter who spends what: If you charge $100 to a joint card, both cardholders are liable for the bill.

That means both of your credit scores are also on the hook for card use. If one person misses a payment or maxes out the credit limit, for example, both account holders will see their scores take a hit. On the other hand, if you make all the payments on time, both of you can build a positive credit history.

For these reasons, weighing the pros and cons of a joint credit card before opening one is a good idea. A joint account can be convenient, but it can also lead to problems if both users don’t manage it properly.

What Are the Pros of a Joint Credit Card Account?

— Simplify your finances. A joint credit card can help two people manage their finances together easier. A joint account can be ideal for married couples or parents and their children.

— Help someone access credit. If one person doesn’t have the good credit needed for a low interest rate or high credit limit, he or she can leverage the other person’s credit for better card terms.

— Improve your credit. By making on-time payments and keeping credit utilization low, both account holders will benefit and see their scores improve.

What Are the Cons of a Joint Account?

— One person could harm the other’s credit. If one person mismanages the card by racking up a high balance, paying bills late or skipping payments, the other account holder will suffer the consequences.

— Credit card debt could strain your relationship. If account holders don’t agree how to use the card, disputes can arise over paying the bill or overspending. Plus, if you decide that you no longer need or want the joint account, splitting up the debt can be complicated, especially if the reason is divorce.

— Card choices are limited. That might mean you can’t choose cards with the best rewards or perks. You’ll need to decide whether the convenience of a joint account or the flexibility to choose a card with the best features is more of a priority.

Which Credit Card Issuers Offer Joint Accounts?

Joint bank accounts, joint mortgages and other shared financial products are easy to find, so you might assume the same about joint credit cards. But that’s not the case.

“Some credit card issuers offer joint accounts, but the industry as a whole has been gradually moving away from them,” says Chad Rixse, director of financial planning at Forefront Wealth Partners, a financial advice firm. “More commonly, credit card issuers offer the ability to add authorized users to a credit account, which gives that user their own card and access to the credit line. But the primary account holder bears sole responsibility for any charges incurred.”

Issuers with joint credit card accounts include:

— Bank of America. The joint card holders are both responsible for any debt incurred. When someone wants to be removed from the account, Bank of America requires both cardholders to agree to release the person from liability. The bank would check the credit of the remaining cardholder to ensure his or her ability to pay the credit line.

— PNC Bank. The PNC Bank credit card agreement states that you and the other account holder are jointly and individually responsible for all amounts due.

— U.S. Bank. Only one joint account holder can be added to a card, according to U.S. Bank. Once a joint account holder is added, he or she can’t be removed. To add a joint account holder, complete the Joint Owner Form and mail or fax it to the address or fax number on the form. Note: College credit cards are not eligible for joint accounts.

What Are Some Alternatives to Joint Credit Cards?

If you aren’t sure whether a joint credit card is the right option for you, certain alternatives could better meet your needs. These include:

Authorized user accounts. If you want to allow another person to make purchases with your card but don’t want to permit full control of the account, you can add him or her as an authorized user. The authorized user has access to the line of credit but is not responsible for paying the balance.

Credit card issuers often allow their customers to add authorized users to their accounts. “These cardholders usually have access to your full credit line,” explains Ryan Rollins, a senior product manager at Capital One and founder of the blog Teach Me! Personal Finance.

The authorized user can’t request a credit limit increase or make any other changes to the account. But the primary account holder can add or remove authorized users as desired. Only the primary cardholder’s credit is considered when applying for the account.

Usually, all card activity is reported to the three major credit bureaus for authorized users, allowing them to build credit even if they don’t use the card. Of course, that also means their credit can be harmed if the primary account holder misuses the card.

Co-signer accounts. If a joint account seems like a good idea because you need help getting approved for the credit card you want, perhaps consider a co-signer account. Like a joint account, a co-signer account will weigh the co-signer’s credit on the application. Co-signers are also equally responsible for credit card debts.

But a big difference between authorized users and co-signers is that the latter doesn’t have access to the card. It can be a risky option with few benefits to co-signers other than the satisfaction of helping someone get approved for a card.

Employee cards. These cards are intended for employers who want to allocate a portion of their credit line to employees. “If you’re looking to have more control over what a secondary user can do, there are small-business credit cards that offer employee cards,” Rollins says.

The cards may have purchase limits. “An example would be a company with traveling sales reps. They may want the rep to have enough access to cover travel costs, but not the full line,” he says.

