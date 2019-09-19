How Investors Can Better Manage Stress

No one wants to lose money when they invest. Retirees fear that a market crash will deplete their nest egg…

No one wants to lose money when they invest.

Retirees fear that a market crash will deplete their nest egg and reduce their income stream in retirement. The media capitalizes on this fear when it reports on how much the stock market has declined in a given day, month or quarter. There is limited focus on the big picture or putting market pullbacks into perspective.

An effective antidote for low risk investors is planning and perspective.

One retirement income strategy to manage the mental stress that accompanies market volatility is the bucket approach.

The bucket approach segments one’s portfolio into time segments based on expected income needs. Simply put, an investor should look at their annual expenses over the next 10 years. Then add up all those expenses and allocate that amount to low risk investments like cash and high quality fixed income.

If one spends $40,000 per year from their portfolio, they would need to allocate $400,000 to fixed income investments.

If their total portfolio is $1 million, the remaining $600,000 could be allocated to investments other than fixed income, like stocks. If after a period of time, the investor still feels like the level of volatility is beyond comfortable, he/she can increase the fixed income bucket to 12 or even 15 years.

Continuing with the previous example, in a scenario where the investor wanted 15 years of living expenses in bonds, $600,000 would be invested in conservative fixed income investments and $400,000 would be invested in stocks.

Each year, this exercise is repeated. In years where the stock portion of the portfolio is positive by a margin greater than 10%, it is important to rebalance the portfolio based on spending from the portfolio from the previous year. The bond portion would likely have to be replenished.

An investor can even go so far as to create two accounts, and label them short-term and long-term, or next 10 years and 10 years-plus.

In years when the stock market is down, remember that the short term account may very well actually be stable or positive. For example, in 2018, the S&P 500 index return was -4.4%, while the Bloomberg Barclays aggregate bond index returned zero.

An extreme example was the financial crises in 2008, when the S&P 500 returned -37.9%, the Bloomberg Barclays aggregate bond index returned 5.2%. In years where the stock market is positive, like 2017 where the S&P 500 returned 21.8%, remember not to get overly excited because that account is based on a 10 year-plus time frame.

Some low risk investors focus too much of their portfolio in dividend paying stocks and higher yielding bonds. The logic is that the investor can live off the income from their portfolio and never touch the principal balance, even if it were to decline.

However, higher dividend paying stocks tend to be concentrated in a few sectors: utilities, energy and consumer staples, subjecting these investors to too much sector risk.

A fund like iShares Core High Dividend ( HDV) currently yields approximately 3.31% but has lagged the overall performance of the S&P 500 index by 2.33% per year over the past trailing five years ending on Sept. 18, according to Morningstar.

Yield seeking investing also lures investors into areas like master limited partnerships (MLPs) or preferred stocks.

In 2015, when oil dropped 50%, many MLPs were forced to cut their dividend yield, and MLP prices dropped significantly as well.

Preferred stocks are heavily focused in the financial sector which exposes investors to more risk than they might be aware exists.

When an investor intentionally allocates their portfolio based on their specific income needs rather than on an arbitrary percentage or a specific portfolio yield, he/she is more likely to stick with the strategy during volatile times.

In the current sustained ultra low interest rate environment, the old days of buying only certificates of deposit as a retirement income strategy will not cut it.

For investors who are so low-risk that they do not want any money invested in stocks, there are few options: work longer to increase your savings and/or spend less.

The reality for most retirees is that they are being quietly pushed by low interest rates to invest their money in the stock market in order to beat rising health care costs. Having the right planning strategy and understanding your portfolio’s purpose may quell investor anxieties related to market volatility.

