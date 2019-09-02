How Exercise Benefits Esports

I recently read a fascinating article about professional e-gaming teams who train like professional athletes in traditional sports and are…

I recently read a fascinating article about professional e-gaming teams who train like professional athletes in traditional sports and are seeing significant success in their performance as a result. The concept of e-gaming isn’t “new,” but relative to traditional professional athletics and the potential money to be won, professional e-game team owners and sponsors are taking a new approach to how their gamers (athletes) are training. And there’s increasing interest in adopting methods that are fascinatingly similar to the way a traditional or more “mainstream” pro athlete trains.

The question is, why? These athletes aren’t required to possess a whole lot of athletic ability or physical strength. They’re sitting at a computer, after all.

Well, there’s plenty of recent research that tells us such assumptions would be faulty, and some forward-thinking e-game teams out there are proving it.

To begin an exploration into the modern training practices of e-gamers, it’s essential to look at how these individuals likely got started in their sport. For the most part, e-gamers have minimal experience with being on a “team,” as many of them rarely have a history of playing traditional team athletic sports. So, many aspects of being on a team are new or foreign to them. Concepts such as shared goals as well as team and coach dynamics may not be comfortable to e-gamers if they hadn’t been experienced before.

And yet, unlike most professional traditional sports athletes, e-gamers often live together under the same roof — practicing and playing their sport in the same house for hours on end. As one could likely imagine, e-gamers must not only learn to play their sport with the individuals on their team, but they must also learn to live with their teammates — literally. For many of the more progressive e-gaming organizations, emotional health is increasingly seen as a critical aspect of player development and performance in e-sports. Of course, when you’re with the same people, in the same environment, day in and day out, your habits, for better or worse, may begin to change. The question becomes, how can those habits be trained for the better so that the team is ultimately more successful?

Traditional team sports and traditional athletic performance concepts of physical fitness, rest and nutrition are now being applied to e-gamers and e-sports. A multitude of research has shown us that the benefits of exercise reach far beyond the musculoskeletal system. We know that the brain loves exercise and neurological performance improves with it. Furthermore, the kinds of neurological functions clearly related to gaming/e-sports (focus, concentration and speed of mental processing) improve with training the brain and with exercise. E-sports and gaming require tremendous cognitive endurance. Practices and tournaments can last hours and hours, requiring intense focus and concentration. So, evolving strategies for assessment of neurological function and optimizing neurological function that are exploding in traditional sports are also likely to transform and revolutionize e-sports.

Of course, even though they aren’t playing on a traditional sports field, e-gamers may also be subject to sports injuries. Overuse injuries to the upper extremities (hands, wrists, elbows), myofascial/muscular pain in the neck/shoulders and eye fatigue are risks with prolonged and repetitive gaming sessions. It stands to reason that targeted strengthening and protection of these parts of the body can help to guard e-gamers against injury that can sideline them from their sport.

Though the advent of e-gaming as a professional sport is new relative to how long other sports, like baseball, have been around, innovative and successful e-sports teams are taking pages from pro-athlete playbooks in other sports to create hugely successful e-gaming teams. The entire e-gaming ecosystem (fans, sponsors and other stakeholders) will hopefully be positively influenced by the evolving approaches that place value on healthy brains and healthy bodies.

