How Colleges Use SAT, ACT Results

Navigating test-optional policies at colleges and universities can be challenging. But for college applicants who do opt to submit their ACT or SAT scores, there is a second layer of potential confusion: how those scores are then used by institutions.

College scoring policies can be broken down into two categories: score choice and superscoring.

Score choice, which is both a general term and a specific College Board option, is when a student may freely decide which scores to send and not send. Superscoring is when a college accepts a student’s highest scores from each section across all taken exams. These two categories can be broken down even further into the following more specific policies.

The submission of all exam scores is required. A number of schools across the U.S. require their applicants to submit scores from all the exams they have taken. These include Georgetown University in the District of Columbia and University of California–Berkeley.

When you are asked to submit all of your ACT or SAT scores, it is because the school wishes to know about both your high and low scores. One possible reason for this is that colleges are interested in seeing whether students improve their test performance over time. Score choice may also favor students who can afford test prep or multiple exam sittings.

One or two low scores on your application is not necessarily grounds for rejection, since standardized test scores comprise just one of various factors in the admissions decision. For certain highly selective schools, however, scores that fluctuate dramatically or consistently remain low may act as a red flag.

Students who apply to colleges with a no-score-choice policy should be aware of it ahead of time, since unforeseen low scores may harm one’s chances of being accepted. It is also critical to note that if you withhold scores from a school that finds out this fact later on, you could be rejected. Always be honest.

The submission of all exam scores is recommended. If a college or university recommends the submission of all scores, but does not require it, applicants are encouraged to do so. If one of your ACT or SAT scores is significantly lower than the rest, you should carefully consider omitting that score from your application only after consulting with individuals like your guidance counselor.

Remember: Your ACT or SAT scores may appear on documents other than your actual application, such as your transcript.

The student may decide which scores to send. When students can choose which ACT or SAT scores to send, it is assumed that they will only submit their best scores. Much like superscoring, which is described below, the freedom of score choice is highly beneficial to students who have scored inconsistently. Duke University in North Carolina is one school that falls into this category.

Students should thoroughly research the scoring policies of all their schools of interest. Even if an institution lets you decide which scores to send, sending all of your scores anyway may be an advantageous course of action. This is because the increasing volume of applications received each year has led some colleges to resort to a more convenient and automated method called superscoring.

Superscoring. Fortunately for high school students, an increasing number of colleges are now superscoring. A college that superscores considers only the applicant’s highest section scores, therefore allowing the student to earn the highest possible composite score. Many prestigious colleges and universities, such as Boston College and Stanford University in California, use superscoring.

Students should rest assured that if their prospective colleges practice superscoring, they need do nothing about it. Superscoring is done automatically by colleges once they receive your test scores.

Remember: Before taking action with your ACT and SAT scores, be sure to look into different colleges’ test submission policies.

