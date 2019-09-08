How Colleges Help Students Gear Up for Jobs

You’re still choosing a college. Yet if you’re like your peers, you’re also focused on eventually getting a good job.…

In 2015, just over 85% of college freshmen reported that getting a better job was a “very important” factor in their decision to go to college, compared with about 72% a decade earlier, according to a report by researchers at the University of California–Los Angeles. Especially in the decade since the Great Recession, as the job market struggled back on track and college costs continued to climb, students and families have been “really concerned about what their investment is going towards,” observes Mindy Deardurff, dean of the Career Development Center at Macalester College in Minnesota.

As prospective students and parents increasingly assess schools for how well they help undergrads gear up for the job market, colleges are responding. Many are revamping career services programs and curricula, offering help and money for internships or hands-on projects, and integrating job prep even in the first year.

At the University of Chicago, students can participate in eight programs run by the Office of Career Advancement in the health professions, law or entrepreneurship, among others. By blending both a traditional liberal arts approach and a career-oriented push, “students get the best of both worlds,” says Meredith Daw, associate vice president of enrollment and student advancement as well as executive director of career advancement at UChicago. Today, almost 90% of the university’s roughly 6,200 undergrads participate in one of these UChicago “Careers In” programs.

Alexa Hanelin, a 2017 political science grad now working as a sales and trading associate at Citigroup in New York, took part in the program with a specialization in markets. She took three courses at the university’s Booth School of Business, worked with a specialized adviser, attended weekly talks with industry professionals and enrolled in boot camps to learn skills in Microsoft Excel and financial accounting. Thanks to these experiences, “I came in and I hit the ground running,” she says.

Except for certain fields like engineering, computer science and accounting, employers are becoming “more major-agnostic,” says Matthew Brink, assistant executive director for programs and services at the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Instead, they put a premium on competencies and skills, including a balance of technical abilities and strengths in areas like critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and communication.

“We take into account a student’s educational background or their work or internship experience, but we truly assess on our leadership principles,” which include “customer obsession” and an insistence on high standards, says Jamie Kezner, senior manager of student programs at Amazon, which made some 10,000 new hires from colleges and grad schools worldwide in 2018.

To that end, some schools are doing more to stress skills training. For example, at the Center for Career and Professional Development at Clemson University in South Carolina, the focus is on nine core competencies, such as adaptability and analytical abilities, plus revamped career coaching and academic programming that aligns with them.

When undergrads do internships, for example, they simultaneously enroll in a course to help them better understand their experiences, the skills they acquire and how to best articulate them effectively to future employers. “All of the homework assignments are really focused on and mapped back to these competencies,” says Neil Burton, executive director of the career center.

Enlivening the Liberal Arts

After having long stressed critical thinking and communication skills, liberal arts colleges are answering those who question the value of their degrees with more career-oriented offerings, such as resume-writing and interviewing workshops and a bigger emphasis on internships and hands-on work.

A recent NACE survey found that internship experience is as influential a part of a job application as the school a candidate went to or even his or her GPA. For this reason, an increasing number of liberal arts schools, including Connecticut College, Claremont McKenna College in California and Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, have put programs in place to offer financial support to student interns.

Khanh Nghiem, a recent computer science grad from Connecticut College, used the stipend each student receives from the school (up to $3,000) to spend the summer before his senior year doing three different jobs: He developed software to optimize college exam schedules with one of his professors, worked as a product manager at an education technology startup, and served as a lab assistant at a nonprofit research institute affiliated with Yale University.

Thanks to the funding, “I could take on part-time jobs and lower-paying opportunities,” he says. And the diversity of experiences paid off in future interviews. He recently began his career as a cloud technical resident at Google in Austin, Texas.

Students at Connecticut College are introduced to their career adviser during a required first-year seminar, the first step along a four-year road map preparing them for the working world. To supplement their major, sophomores can opt to join one of 15 pathways organized around a broad theme, such as social justice and sustainability or global capitalism. Once they’ve developed a narrower focus in the subject, they are required to take courses across the curriculum, complete an off-campus experience and give a senior-year presentation that ties back to their subject of inquiry.

Taking on-campus leadership positions and connecting with alumni are other strategies in students’ toolbox. As one of only about 2,100 undergrads at Macalester, Meera Singh got deeply involved with the college’s business consulting group and Women in Economics club, and she became president of both by senior year.

“I was really able to take charge,” says Singh, who graduated in May with an econ major and a job lined up as a business analyst at McKinsey in her hometown of Minneapolis. She also sought out a range of Macalester alumni who offered helpful insights.

Offering Co-op Programs

Some schools offer co-op programs, in which students alternate between semesters in the classroom and semesters working full time in their field.

Maddie Coppola, a fourth-year interior design major at the University of Cincinnati, plans to participate in five co-op experiences, including one at a design firm in Zagreb, Croatia. “That’s five opportunities to live in a new city and have a real working job where you’re making more than minimum wage,” she says.

Northeastern University in Boston, Drexel University in Philadelphia and Purdue University in Indiana are among those that also offer co-ops.

UC also peppers its curricula with career experience in other ways. Students from across academic departments work together in UC Forward classes to help solve a local business’s real-world challenges. In one recent class, undergrads teamed up with the Cincinnati Zoo to help create toys that would keep the animals stimulated in their enclosures.

Other schools, like Knox College in Illinois and Bennington College in Vermont, offer immersive programs where students are given time, support and mentorship to start a business, say, or to live at and run a fully sustainable community.

Improving Career Services

Despite an increased focus on career prep, about 4 in 10 students reported never having visited their career services offices, according to a 2017 Strada-Gallup survey.

To change that, many places are making touch points with career centers happen sooner and more frequently.

Colgate University in New York spent some $16.4 million to build Benton Hall, which houses a high-tech Center for Career Services that is literally more central to undergrads on the school’s main academic quad. First-year students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore start exploring “life design” with a career coach and a small cohort during summer orientation.

When Hanelin decided in her junior year that she wanted to go into finance, she worked closely with her adviser at UChicago to get her foot in the door. Today, she says, “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

This story is excerpted from the U.S. News “Best Colleges 2020” guidebook, which features in-depth articles, rankings and data.

