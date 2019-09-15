How Colleges Are Ramping Up Technology Training

Charlie Young has been fascinated with both astronomy and computers for as long as he can remember, so when he…

Charlie Young has been fascinated with both astronomy and computers for as long as he can remember, so when he started applying to colleges, he jumped at the chance to combine the two topics in a blended arts and sciences program at the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign. The Naperville, Illinois, native applied and was accepted to the school in 2016, joining its CS+X program, which allows students in various disciplines to earn a single degree that incorporates classes in computer science into their chosen major.

Young, who will graduate in May 2020, plans to use the “CS” portion of his undergraduate training to pursue a career in baseball analytics. While at the U of I, he has secured internships doing everything from web development to data mining for the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds. When school is in session, Young works with the university’s Division I baseball team developing a system that uses game outcomes to generate individualized player development plans and reports on competitor teams.

Young believes the liberal arts component has been invaluable to rounding out his skill set. It “helps me stand out, and it makes me a better communicator,” he says. Plus, his knowledge of astronomy has proven to be a fantastic icebreaker when he interviews for internships. “The first question is always,?’Oh, tell me more about astronomy,’?” he says.

Like a number of colleges across the country, the University of Illinois is ramping up its efforts to equip students with the ideal combination of strong technology acumen and solid creative and interpersonal skills — a combo that many employers say they want in their new hires.

[Read: How Colleges Help Students Gear Up for Jobs.]

To that end, colleges are offering a growing number of cross-disciplinary degrees, such as the CS+X approach, as well as hands-on learning opportunities in sought-after and emerging fields like artificial intelligence and data analytics. And many campuses have also opened innovation and entrepreneurship centers, where students and faculty across many different fields can work together to transform ideas for new technology into full-fledged companies.

Training students to embrace technology is essential for preparing them to enter a rapidly changing workforce, says Phil Bourne, director of the Data Science Institute at the University of Virginia and acting dean of its new School of Data Science. “It doesn’t matter what field you’re in — energy, retail, health care, you name it — there’s a growing need for people with basic skills in using data to make decisions within organizations,” Bourne says.

Indeed, people working in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math earn 29% more on average than those in other areas, and STEM job growth jumped to 24% in 2017, compared to just 4% for other occupations, according to a recent report from the nonprofit Strada Institute for the Future of Work.

Dual degrees in computer and data science differ from institution to institution. UVA plans to start by offering students in any of its 70-plus majors the opportunity to earn an undergraduate certificate in data science, which will consist of 12 credits in “core competencies” like statistics and machine learning, Bourne says.

The University of Illinois has about a dozen CS+X options, including advertising, crop sciences and linguistics. Each consists of approximately eight classes in computer science and eight in the other discipline. Other schools with CS+X programs include Cornell University, Occidental College in Los Angeles and the University of Alabama–Birmingham.

A Holistic Approach to Tech Training

Some schools are taking a less structured approach to integrating technology with liberal arts programs, choosing to incorporate tech-focused material directly into their curricula.

Northwestern University in Illinois, for example, offers several classes in which undergrads learn how to use the visual arts to present information captured by data analytics. In one class called “Data as Art,” art majors worked with computer science students to produce a video showing how the buildup of plastic waste is accelerating over time.

In another class, students learned how to write software that could automatically generate a comedy script from a single prompt, tapping into new AI capabilities. They then beamed the script to student actors via Google Glass — the hands-free smart specs — so they could read and perform it in real time.

“The drive towards incorporating machine learning is everywhere,” says Kristian Hammond, a professor of computer science at Northwestern. “We’re crafting new kinds of classes, so undergraduates can be brought into that experience.”

[Read: What You Should Know About Experiential Learning in College.]

Other interdisciplinary majors at Northwestern include Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Science in Human Culture, which combines science training with subjects like philosophy and sociology.

Trial and error led Stanford University to its own approach. The school discontinued a pilot CS+X degree program this year after students complained the requirements were so burdensome that they were unable to pursue other opportunities, such as study abroad.

Now Stanford offers several alternative options for humanities and technology training, such as its Individually Designed Major in Engineering program, where students work with two or more faculty advisers — one from the engineering school and one from another department — to come up with their own tailored curriculum.

Another way that colleges are fostering connections between techies and humanities-focused students is by building innovation and entrepreneurship programs, both for credit and as extracurricular opportunities. At schools like the University of Michigan, Washington University in St. Louis and Babson College in Massachusetts, students work in cross-disciplinary teams, guided by faculty members, to turn ideas for new mobile apps, software and other technology into products. In the process, they may very well end up creating their own jobs.

That’s what happened for Brice Maurice, who graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in May. He gravitated to CREATE-X, an entrepreneurship initiative on campus. He had an idea to create an app that could direct drivers to open spaces in parking lots using data gathered in real time from cameras installed in the lots. Over the course of two semesters, CREATE-X gave Maurice and two other students $1,000 and three credit hours per semester to develop a prototype.

In the spring, Maurice was accepted into CREATE-X’s Startup Launch program, which awarded him a $4,000 grant plus $30,000 worth of accounting and legal services to get the company off the ground after graduation. During school, Maurice worked with CREATE-X faculty and mentors, many of whom had startup experience, to develop skills he couldn’t pick up in his engineering classes.

“CREATE-X helped me formalize the business side — how I would identify and talk to customers, and how I would make money,” he says.

[Read: How Studying Business, Engineering in College Can Lead to Jobs.]

Even for those who don’t launch their own companies, CREATE-X can pay off, says founding director Raghupathy Sivakumar, chair and professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech. “Entrepreneurial confidence is a life skill that every student needs,” Sivakumar says. “We hear from the big companies like Microsoft, Google and Facebook that they’re too set in their ways, and they need entrepreneurial-minded students to act as change agents.”

Catering to the Maker Generation

At some campuses, entrepreneurship centers are proving to be powerful magnets for students who consider themselves “makers.” That’s what drew recent Case Western Reserve University grad Prince Ghosh to Sears think[box], a seven-story, 50,000-square-foot innovation and entrepreneurship center on the school’s Cleveland campus that includes 3D printers and other cutting-edge equipment and a business incubator for startups.

Ghosh, who graduated in May with a degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering, wandered into Sears think[box] his freshman year and ended up spending much of his free time there. He came up with an idea for a business, Boundary Labs, which would make sensors and software to help factory managers streamline equipment maintenance tasks.

Sears think[box] gave him $2,000 in grant funding for basic supplies, plus office space and an introduction to a student at the nearby Cleveland Institute of Art, whom Ghosh hired to design Boundary Labs’ sensors.

“Think[box] is a great place to be. There’s a talent pipeline of people with the skill sets we need,” says Ghosh, who attracted his first customers before he even got his degree.

Malcolm Cooke, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and executive director of Sears think[box], says about 40% of the people (students, faculty and community members) who use the facility have a humanities, arts or health science background and are curious about what technology can do for them.

“They need a resource where they can go and explore that,” Cooke says. In fact, 64% of students surveyed recently said think[box] was the reason they chose Case Western Reserve.

Colgate University, a liberal arts college in central New York, also draws nonscience majors to its venture and entrepreneurship incubator, Thought Into Action. That’s where 2019 grad Matthew Glick, who majored in peace and conflict studies, spent one Saturday a month trying to develop a sports highlights app he had conceived of in high school.

After consulting with mentors and some Colgate alums, Glick pivoted and developed a new app called Gipper, a platform to help schools easily develop engaging content for social media. Computer science students helped build the technology, and Glick’s team was accepted into TIA’s summer incubator, which provided $13,000 in startup money and office space for six weeks.

Now, Glick has made his startup a full-time job. “When you study liberal arts, you learn a lot about problem-solving, but at TIA, I learned the importance of really listening to customers and finding the right product to fit the market,” he says. “Nothing prepared me better for running a business than that.”

More from U.S. News

8 College Majors With Great Job Prospects

10 College Majors With the Highest Starting Salaries

Liberal Arts Colleges Cater to Employers’ Needs

How Colleges Are Ramping Up Technology Training originally appeared on usnews.com