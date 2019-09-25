How 8 Georgia Students Made Their College Choices

One of the best ways to get a handle on the college admissions process is to hear about it from…

One of the best ways to get a handle on the college admissions process is to hear about it from students who have just lived through it.

To that end, U.S. News visited Roswell High School, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, in May to see how eight seniors got accepted and made their choices. Of the public high school’s 2,242 students, 57% are white, 21% are Hispanic, 14% are African American and 4% are Asian. About 85% continue their education at four-year colleges.

Roswell offers 28 Advanced Placement classes, and students can take dual-enrollment courses at local colleges. The high school measures GPA on a scale of 100 rather than 4.0. The Roswell Hornets sports teams, performing arts and an award-winning television broadcast program are popular student activities.

Here’s how the new college freshmen handled the pressure and made it to campus.

Garvey Goulbourne

Keen on a career at the United Nations or as a foreign ambassador, Goulbourne made academics and strong international relations programs a top priority when he started researching schools sophomore year. A big fan of the University of Virginia (his mom is an alum, and he visited as a freshman), he applied early action there, as well as to the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill and the University of Georgia.

He also applied early decision to Columbia University in New York. He then added regular decision apps to the University of South Carolina, the University of Denver, and George Washington University and American University in Washington, D.C.

His confidence was shaken when the first letter he opened was a deferral to the regular applicant pool from UGA, but he realized that “one school can’t be an indicator for another school because whoever is reading your application is going to have a different take on you.” Acceptances followed from everywhere but Columbia, where he was denied, and UGA, where he was wait-listed.

Goulbourne was torn between UVA and UNC, but a second tour of UVA’s Charlottesville campus, plus the school’s proximity to Washington, D.C., swayed him to stick with the place he had loved from the start.

GPA: 94.09

ACT: 33

Extracurriculars: Varsity lacrosse; Investa Club, where high schoolers learn to invest money; volunteer for a family charity foundation helping to organize 5K and 3K runs

Essay: Goulbourne saw his essays as a chance to distinguish himself. “You really get to talk about yourself as a person, whereas grades don’t really describe your character,” he says. For the Common Application essay, he talked about being the only black kid on the lacrosse team for as long as he can remember and how that helped shape his perspective.

Good move: Applying early action. The earlier deadlines forced him to start sooner and not procrastinate.

Regrets: Not doing enough community service. “I cared enough, but wasn’t proactive enough in getting out there,” he says. He also wishes he’d done more to search for scholarships.

Research: He looked at school websites and at comments from students on Niche.com. Instagram and Twitter also helped to give him the “rawest perspective” on what students think.

Tip: Follow your passion. Taking AP courses in world history, U.S. history, and government and politics matched up with his interests and prepared him for the workload expected in college.

Sameer Khan

Khan made a last-minute decision to apply to a few small, liberal arts schools — and it paid off.

Until late junior year, the senior class valedictorian thought he would just apply to the Georgia Institute of Technology for computer science, but Reddit and Google searches opened his eyes to other options. With both parents originally from outside the U.S. — his dad is from India and his mom is from London — Khan relied mostly on the internet to guide him as he started leaning toward small and medium-size schools.

All told, he sent nine apps to the University of Chicago, Columbia, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, Williams College and Amherst College in Massachusetts, Georgia Tech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He scored acceptances to Williams, Georgia Tech and Amherst; was wait-listed at Harvard, Dartmouth and Swarthmore; and was denied at the rest.

After visiting Williams, Khan found he loved the sense of community among the 2,000 or so undergrads, plus the likelihood of making close connections with professors.

GPA: 102.85

SAT: 1560

Extracurriculars: Treasurer of Young Democrats Club, captain of the Academic Bowl team, Science Bowl, Science Olympiad, Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, math tutor to young kids

Essay: Khan wrote about how at first he dreaded attending his Saturday morning Quran lessons, but after building a close relationship with his teacher, he eventually found the experience valuable in forming his identity as a Muslim-American and Indian-American in a predominantly white area.

Music: He’s a self-taught musician — guitar, keyboard, bass and banjo — whose playing served as an outlet for relieving school and college application stress. “I showed that I worked pretty hard in school, but at the same time enjoy life outside of school with my music and participating in my community.”

Cost: Financial aid will cover the bulk of Williams’ $57,280 annual tuition and fees.

Tip: Stay calm. It’s important to stop and think about where you will be happy for four years.

Ellie Dover

As a recruited Division I lacrosse player, Dover’s application process looked very different from that of her peers.

“Once I decided I wanted to try to play in college, it consumed my entire youth,” says the goalie, who started seriously thinking about her options in seventh grade. She was also looking for somewhere affordable with a journalism program and not too far from home.

In eighth and ninth grades, she started attending lacrosse summer camps and visiting schools that were recruiting her, including UNC–Chapel Hill, Duke University and Elon University in the Tar Heel State; Furman University in South Carolina; Jacksonville University in Florida and the University of Cincinnati.

When the coach at Kennesaw State University, which is about 20 miles north of Atlanta, saw her play in a tournament and reached out, “it was just the perfect turn of events,” Dover says. She was thrilled when she discovered on a visit that the university “checked every box” and felt like home, particularly as it was the best option financially and was close enough that her parents could attend games. She committed as a sophomore.

“The school I least expected to work out for me was the perfect fit,” says Dover, who’ll attend KSU’s honors college to pursue her dream of being a political analyst on a TV news show.

GPA: 94.98

SAT: 1390

Extracurriculars: Varsity lacrosse, secretary of National Honor Society, Young Democrats Club, Will to Live Club, student council representative, sports anchor for “The Buzz” school news broadcast, morning announcements team, Spanish teacher’s assistant, worked as a hostess at a restaurant, volunteered at her church

Essay: She wrote about her participation in “The Buzz,” learning to work with video, write scripts and edit news broadcasts. She produced weekly segments of filmed sporting events and interviewed coaches and athletes.

Cost: A lacrosse scholarship plus Georgia’s Zell Miller Scholarship, awarded to in-state students, will cover tuition. Students in the honors and athletics programs at KSU get money toward their housing costs.

Helpful sources: A friend of a friend in the honors program at KSU, plus a KSU athletic academic adviser, have already helped her get questions answered, such as what scores on AP exams would get her credit.

Jacob Brunner

During sophomore year, Brunner’s parents had him list some schools he was interested in, but it wasn’t until he visited his older sister at the University of Georgia junior year that he realized the public university about 70 miles east of Roswell had everything he wanted in terms of size and college town feel.

“I loved Athens and the whole community,” he says, and shadowing his sister for a day gave him a “feet on the ground” perspective. He visited several other in-state options, including Kennesaw State, Georgia College & State University, Oglethorpe University and Mercer University, plus the United States Naval Academy in Maryland.

He sent applications to all of those schools except for the Naval Academy, plus the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, where his dad is an alum. He was accepted everywhere except for UGA, where his early action application was initially deferred. When an acceptance letter finally came from UGA, Brunner says it took him just a few minutes to decide he would head to his “dream school,” where he’ll study marketing.

GPA: 93

ACT: 34

Extracurriculars: Captain of varsity cross-country and track teams; National Honor Society; founder of Cinema Club, whose members watch and discuss movies; orchestra; intern and bass player at his church

Essay: He wrote several essays about notable life experiences, such as meeting a goat farmer on a mission trip to Africa and collapsing from exhaustion just short of the finish line in a cross-country race.

Big help: His literature teacher gave him keen insights on essay writing. “She helped bring out the ‘me’ in the essay, instead of it just being words on paper.”

Score: Brunner thinks his ACT score helped seal the deal at UGA. He took the test four times before he was happy with his score.

Cost: He’ll receive almost $5,000 from Georgia’s Zell Miller Scholarship toward his $12,080 in-state tuition and fees. Financial aid, including student loans, will cover the rest.

Schedule: Having an internship at church, on top of athletics, made for a tough senior year schedule. He kept up with his applications by working on them for 30 minutes a day in the fall.

Rachel Henderson

As a freshman, Henderson reluctantly signed up for Roswell’s class in video broadcast when it was all that fit her schedule. Turns out she might have found her calling. Even as she gained skills in reporting, interviewing and film production, she realized she felt most at home in front of the camera anchoring the morning news show.

“I could just be myself on camera,” she says, “and everybody else could see that, too.”

Knowing that she wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism, Henderson targeted schools with those programs. She ended up sending 11 regular decision apps to Boston University, Brandeis University (also near Boston), Northwestern University outside Chicago, Syracuse University in New York, UGA, the University of Missouri, Ohio University, the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Hampton University in Virginia, and Howard University and George Washington in Washington, D.C.

She was accepted to every one except Northwestern. Her final decision came down to costs and the strength of the J-school, and the University of Missouri, where she’ll be in the honors college, nailed both.

GPA: 100.5

SAT/ACT: 1360 / 30

Extracurriculars: Co-president of National Honor Society; founder and president of the Black Student Union; senior officer of Chemistry Club; vice president of SkillsUSA, a national organization that trains students and connects them to employers; Congressional Youth Council; viola section leader in orchestra; station manager and co-anchor at Fulton County Schools TV

Essay: She wrote about overcoming an eating disorder in middle school and reflected on the sacrifices her family made to help her get better, such as driving to medical appointments every week. “At the time I didn’t realize what it was doing to other people,” she says.

Testing: While she did well on the ACT and SAT, she’d have prepped more had she known how important scores were for getting scholarship money. “Really high scores open up opportunities,” she says.

Cost: Mizzou issues a waiver for the cost of nonresident tuition (about $16,000) for applicants earning at least a 30 on the ACT or 1360 on the SAT. That perk, plus a scholarship she won for African American students, will cover about half of her $28,348 out-of-state tuition and fees. Other local scholarships will add around $6,000 for the first year.

Jiya Fowler

Growing up watching her mom work as a research scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Fowler thought about a career practicing medicine. Then, a summer program helping a team with research on the circadian system at Morehouse School of Medicine caused her to catch the research bug, too.

Fowler spent her junior year trying to find a mix of schools where she felt she would fit in, including historically black colleges like Howard, Spelman College in Atlanta and Hampton.

She was sold on Howard after a visit, but her mom argued that Spelman — her own alma mater — would be the better choice. Upon visiting the Atlanta liberal arts college, Fowler fell in love with the “uplifting environment” and the small size, which she thinks will give her a better chance at finding research opportunities and connecting with professors. She’ll pursue a major in chemistry.

GPA: 91.62

SAT/ACT: 1250 / 26

Extracurriculars: Tutor; volunteer at The Drake House for homeless single mothers; Beta Club, a leadership and service group

Essay: Writing about a situation where a teacher made her uncomfortable in class, Fowler used “lots of dialogue and punctuation” to show an “emotional intelligence” in her writing, which she thinks helped her reveal more of her feelings and personality.

Cost: Her parents will shoulder the bulk of the cost, but she’ll receive a HOPE Scholarship for $2,150 toward Spelman’s $29,972 tuition and fees.

Virtual visits: She didn’t get to visit Hampton or some other schools in person, but she got a sense of those campuses by watching YouTube videos. “It was actually very helpful to see what a day in the life of a student would be like.”

Good move: Getting involved in several STEM and medicine-focused summer camps helped her figure out her interests early, which then gave her a head start in narrowing down schools and a sense of college-level work.

Aaron Wright

Baseball was Wright’s focus through much of high school, though he wasn’t sure if he would continue on at college. “I knew I’d have to hang up the cleats one day, but you can’t hang up an education,” says the first baseman.

He loved visiting larger Southeastern Conference schools like UGA and the University of Tennessee, but he didn’t feel he would be a good fit at either. So he narrowed his search to smaller schools, including several offering a chance to continue playing ball. Military schools were appealing since he plans to join the Navy or Air Force after college.

He sent applications to Knox College in Illinois, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Commonwealth University, The Citadel in South Carolina, Berry College in Georgia, and Auburn University and Samford University in Alabama. He got into The Citadel, VMI, Berry and Knox, which offered the chance to play baseball for its Division III team.

Upon visiting Knox, he decided that the liberal arts college of about 1,350 students was for him. He’ll major in international relations to prep for joining the service.

GPA: 89.22

ACT: 27

Extracurriculars: Varsity and travel baseball, youth leader at church, student council representative, volunteer at a baseball camp, worked as an umpire

Essay: He discussed what he feels makes him unique. His family adopted his younger sister from Ethiopia when he was 8, bringing a big and welcomed change to his life. He also wrote about the impact of two classmates’ suicides and the death of a teammate’s brother.

Connections: The Knox baseball coach helped him reach out to current students to find out what life at Knox would be like.

Cost: Financial aid, including grants and loans, will cover a fair amount of Knox’s $48,168 annual tuition and fees. Wright’s parents will pitch in to pick up the rest.

Alondra Medrano

Medrano was born in Mexico, and she moved to the U.S. at age 9 with her mom and two brothers to join her dad in Georgia.

Back in her small hometown of Zacatecas, having a college degree was rare, and both of her older brothers dropped out of Roswell High to work in construction. Although she wanted to go to college, her family had no savings and couldn’t give her guidance.

In a conversation with her school counselor senior year, Medrano learned about several schools with diverse student populations near enough that she could likely commute from home. Oglethorpe immediately caught her attention. She applied early and planned to submit apps to Georgia State University, Kennesaw State and Gwinnett Technical College if she wasn’t accepted.

She never needed to. At Oglethorpe, she plans to study marketing, and she will keep her job as a team leader at Chick-fil-A. She has her sights set on working in marketing at the company’s Atlanta headquarters.

GPA: 93.27

SAT: 1130

Extracurriculars: Cosmetology pathway in SkillsUSA, Language Fusion Club, worked about 20 hours per week at Chick-fil-A

Essay: When Medrano moved to the U.S., she didn’t know any English. She recalled how hard it was to construct her first sentence in a new language, and how now she could write a college essay and complete AP English.

Cost: A $21,000 annual scholarship she got from Oglethorpe will cover more than half of the $39,580 tuition and fee costs. Oglethorpe also matches the amount of aid students receive from the HOPE Scholarship, a merit-based award for in-state students attending Georgia schools, so Medrano’s $4,000 award gets doubled to $8,000. She and her parents will cover the rest.

Smart move: Seeking out a small school for the community feel and for professors whom she can tap for guidance as a first-generation student. In fact, 40% of Oglethorpe’s 1,260 undergraduates are the first in their families to attend college.

Advice: “There is a way, if you really have your mind set, to succeed in life,” she says. Two Chick-fil-A co-workers who attend Oglethorpe expressed how much they love the school, and confirmed that the 15-mile commute from Roswell is doable.

