Hong Kong’s Children’s Hospital Boosts Cancer Treatments

HONG KONG — With the opening of Hong Kong‘s first-ever hospital dedicated to children earlier this year, this international financial hub that has 1.1 million people under 18 is better positioned to advance pediatric cancer treatment for its young patients.

The $1.7 billion Hong Kong Children’s Hospital (HKCH), which started providing in-patient services in March, offers for the first time a one-stop childhood cancer center in the public health system in Hong Kong, a facility that looks after patients from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up care.

A team of oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, anesthesiologists and surgeons now work in the hospital, which includes a chemotherapy center and bone marrow transplant unit and laboratory. Patients and their families no longer need to visit different hospitals for various procedures and treatments.

“This is a dream of more than 30 years. We finally have a hospital tailored to children, not just a pediatric department inside a general hospital,” says Dr. Li Chi-Kong, director of Children’s Cancer Centre of Prince of Wales Hospital, one of the five existing public hospitals in Hong Kong that treat childhood cancer patients.

Young cancer patients began transferring to HKCH in late March. Currently there are 15 doctors and 30 patients at the new hospital’s oncology department.

The 21,700 square-meter HKCH occupies a prominent waterfront location in the Kowloon Bay area. Its overall design is home-like; the reception area is decorated with cartoon wall stickers and colorful sofas, while a series of eight animal characters act as “hosts” for each floor. The oncology department on the fifth floor has the parrot and koala as the animal hosts.

Compared to mainland China, Hong Kong has an advanced pediatric cancer registration system. The Hong Kong Cancer Registry began tracking the city’s childhood cancer cases in 2001. On average, there are 160-190 new cases per year among people under 18, with five-year survival rates at 75% to 80%, roughly on par with the levels in high-income countries.

There was an unusual uptick in the incidence rate in 2013: 216 cancer cases were registered related to young people under 18, an increase of more than 20% compared to the previous year, which had 176 cases. The increase in the number of mainland China babies born in Hong Kong could have pushed up the number of childhood cancer by 10% to 15%, according to local press.

A leading incentive for mainland parents to give birth here are the free medical services all Hong Kong children enjoy. A spacious single-patient room ward at HKCH only costs 120 Hong Kong dollars — about $15 — while a similar one in Shanghai Children’s Medical Centre is nearly eight times as expensive. “Basically you only need to spend 150 Hong Kong dollars, and it includes everything, from heart surgery to bone marrow transplants,” Dr. Li says.

The primary challenges Hong Kong physicians face in treating pediatric cancer are the slow development of immunotherapies and a lack of funding for treatment. CAR T-cell therapy — an advanced immunotherapy that uses patients’ immune cells to treat their cancer — is too expensive for most families here. Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, charges 470,000 U.S. dollars for CAR T-cell therapy per child patient.

Pediatric cancer has been thought to comprise less than 1% of all cancers in Hong Kong, making it a low priority in the public health care system and pediatric oncology to be labeled as a “Cinderella specialty” in the semi-autonomous territory. Big pharmaceutical companies thus may lack incentive to develop drugs for pediatric cancer.

But a newly released study suggests the number of children with cancer has been sharply underestimated around the world.

Dr. Lee Tsz-leung, HKCH’s chief executive, believes the integration of childhood cancer services in Hong Kong may improve the collection of data and in turn improve care. “I have a feeling that HKCH is stepping closer to our vision. Yet, we are still a baby compared with other world-renowned children’s hospitals.” Dr. Lee wrote in May.

This story has been supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems, http://solutionsjournalism.org.

