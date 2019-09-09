HIV Statistics: What Are the Current Numbers?

HIV and AIDS have been part of the world’s consciousness for 40 years now. In 1979 and 1980, doctors in…

HIV and AIDS have been part of the world’s consciousness for 40 years now. In 1979 and 1980, doctors in Los Angeles and New York were suddenly reporting rare types of pneumonia, cancer and other illnesses. The patients were all men who had sex with other men.

This then-mysterious disease confounded health professionals and devastated the gay community. In 1982, scientists named the constellation of diseases it led to acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS. A year later, they uncovered its cause, the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.

Today, AIDS is fairly well controlled — in developed countries anyway. But the virus, which actually has been infecting humans since at least 1959, and perhaps since the late 1940s, according to the AIDS Institute, is still very much around.

Statistics compiled from a variety of sources by AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, paint an important picture of HIV/AIDS’s global and U.S. reach — showing where progress has been made, as well as where infections continue to rise.

Global HIV/AIDS Statistics

AmFAR’s statistics are from 2017, its most recent fully-compiled data. It shows that in 2017, worldwide:

— 36.9 million people were living with HIV.

— 1.8 million people became newly infected with HIV.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 1981, 77.3 million people have contracted HIV and 35.4 million have died of AIDS-related illnesses.

The good news here is that annual new infections have declined by 18% since 2010. However, amfAR notes that this pace is “far too slow” to reach the United Nations’ Fast-Track Target of fewer than 500,000 new infections per year by 2020. And in about 50 countries, new HIV infections are actually increasing.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report published January 2019, “Sub-Saharan Africa, with more than two-thirds of all people living with HIV globally, is the hardest hit region in the world, followed by Central Asia and the Pacific. The Caribbean as well as Eastern Europe and Central Asia are also heavily affected.”

However, new HIV infections are increasing the fastest in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to amfAR: “Between 2010 and 2018, new HIV infections increased 29%, with the Russian Federation and Ukraine accounting for 84% of all new infections.”

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS notes that “Despite the availability of this widening array of effective HIV prevention tools and methods and a massive scale-up of HIV treatment in recent years, new infections among adults globally have not decreased sufficiently.”

U.S. HIV/AIDS Statistics

AmFAR estimates that, as of 2017, 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and about 14% of those don’t know they are infected.

Determining the number of people infected who are not aware of their infection follows an established methodology: The Centers for Disease Control, which supplied these figures, estimates total HIV prevalence (the number of people with diagnosed or undiagnosed HIV infection) by subtracting reported cumulative deaths from cumulative infections. It estimates the number of persons with undiagnosed HIV infection by subtracting the number of persons living with diagnosed infection from the total prevalence.

Other stats from that year include:

— 38,739 new HIV diagnoses.

— 17,803 new AIDS diagnoses.

The stats also reveal that certain areas and populations are more at risk than others. More than half of the new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. occurred in southern states, even though those states comprise just 38% of the overall U.S. population.

Georgia (24.9 new diagnoses per 100,000 people in 2017), Florida (22.9) and Louisiana (22.1) were the hardest-hit states.

African Americans received 43% of HIV diagnoses, although they make up just 13% of the population. The stark findings are nevertheless an improvement. From 2010 to 2016, HIV diagnoses decreased 12% among African Americans overall in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Gay and bisexual men — especially African American men — continue to be most at risk. In 2016, these men received 83% of HIV diagnoses among males, though only 4% of the U.S. male population is gay or bisexual. By the end of 2015, about 632,300 gay and bisexual men were living with HIV, although about 17% of them were unaware they were infected. Gay and bisexual men accounted for most of the AIDS diagnoses (59%) in 2017.

Women With HIV/AIDS in the U.S.

About 23% of those living with HIV in the U.S. are women, though more than 10% of them — almost 29,000 women–are unaware of it.

But the numbers have improved, thanks to education and prevention efforts. According to HIV.gov, “new HIV diagnoses declined among women of all ages except in those over 55, among whom new diagnoses have remained stable.

HIV/AIDS Risk Groups

According to amfAR, gay men and other men who have sex with men have a 28-times higher risk of HIV acquisition than heterosexual men.

Those who inject drugs are at a 22-times higher risk than those who do not inject drugs.

Transgender women and female sex workers are also at higher risk. Transgender people are 49 times more at risk of living with HIV compared to the general population, according to Avert, a UK-based charity that has been providing information about HIV and sexual health worldwide for over 30 years.

HIV/AIDS Treatment Statistics

AmFAR reports that 23.3 million people living with HIV worldwide were accessing antiretroviral therapy in 2017, a significant increase from 17.2 million in 2015 and 8 million in 2010.

And about 80% of pregnant women living with HIV globally received antiretroviral medicines to prevent the transmission of HIV to their children.

These treatments have helped reduce annual deaths from AIDS-related causes by almost 48% over the past 10 years, from 1.8 million in 2007 to 940,000 in 2017. Unfortunately, that’s also too slow to meet the United Nations’ 2020 target of fewer than 500,000 AIDS-related deaths.

For those who receive an early diagnosis and are able to be treated, however, the news is mostly good. According to a 2017 study in the Lancet, life expectancy for people living with HIV/AIDS increased by about 10 years for men and women in Europe and North America between 1996 and 2010. A 20-year-old who started antiretroviral therapy, also known as ART, between 2008 and 2010 has a life expectancy of 78 years — nearly as long as those in the general population.

New Concerns

Lately, HIV/AIDS groups have seen an increase in new infections among those using injectable drugs, due to the opioid epidemic sweeping the country. “We are trying to [collect] data around HIV and opioids,” says Brian Honermann, amfAR’s deputy director of public policy.

The National Institutes of Health are currently funding research into finding a cure for HIV/AIDS, to the tune of about $3 billion, Honermann says. “When you include industry investments, it’s a lot higher,” he adds. That will be money well spent because the costs of treatment for a patient with HIV/AIDS are very high. “With all the costs associated with medical care, the recent numbers we have for an individual in treatment is around $326,000 in lifetime costs,” he estimates.

