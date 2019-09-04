Gut Health for Kids

Gut health in kids goes way beyond avoiding the latest stomach bug that’s going around or overcoming tummy aches. When…

When children have intestinal problems that don’t go away, it can be a sign of more significant issues that interfere with their ability to get the nutrients they need, as well as leading to missed school and emotional distress. Chronic gut disturbances in children are even linked to lifelong problems like obesity, diabetes and depression.

A healthy gut receives and digests the foods we chew and swallow and absorbs the nutrients. The latest research reveals our gut also influences our immune system and even social hormones released by the brain — all functions that need to be in good shape as our kids grow.

An important way our gut stays healthy is by having a tight seal on the lining of the intestines, which functions like the inner layers of a garden hose, so there’s no leaking of food particles and caustic digestive liquids. These need to stay inside the gut for proper digestion. Any inflammation in the gut can damage this seal, causing leakage that leads to cramping, bloating, pain and even more inflammation.

Growing research reveals that this tight seal and gut health in general depends on our microbiome, an ecosystem that includes tens of trillions (with a “t”) of beneficial bacteria that live inside our bodies, mostly within our intestines. We are just beginning to understand how these good bacteria protect us against disease, but what we know is that a healthy microbiome can reduce inflammation, help keep the gut properly sealed and boost our immune system.

In fact, it’s one of our body’s health defense systems. So feeding kids foods that keep the microbiome healthy is important for gut health and overall health. Here’s what you should know.

It All Starts With Mom

The gut microbiome starts forming in the womb. So a pregnant mom’s diet can influence the type of bacteria that grow in the fetal intestines.

Studies have shown, for example, that when mom consumes a high-fat diet during pregnancy, the baby’s microbiome tends to be less healthy. So it’s important that expectant moms pay attention to what they’re eating.

After birth, breastfeeding is key to getting a child’s gut health off to a good start. Not only does breast milk contain protective antibodies, but human milk also includes important sugars called oligosaccharides that act as prebiotics to nurture the newborn’s microbiome.

Feed Your Kids Whole Foods

As soon as children begin eating solid food, it’s important to feed them a variety of whole, plant-based foods.

Fruits, leafy vegetables and legumes like beans contain dietary fiber, which serve as prebiotics to feed your child’s gut bacteria. The bacteria digest the fiber into beneficial fragments called short-chain fatty acids, or SCFAs. These have anti-inflammatory and immune-building functions, and they’re fuel for the intestinal lining, all helping to keep the gut tightly sealed.

SCFAs also help the body metabolize cholesterol and improve the control of blood sugars, important factors for lowering the risk of obesity and diabetes.

Foods that are good for the microbiome include fruits, fiber-rich veggies, whole grains and pulses, such as:

— Peaches.

— Plums.

— Apricots.

— Mangoes.

— Pomegranate.

— Cherries.

— Arugula.

— Asparagus.

— Broccoli.

— Kale.

— Radicchio.

— Black beans.

— Navy beans.

— Chickpeas.

— Lentils.

— Walnuts.

If you’re not familiar with how to cook these foods in family-friendly ways, there are plenty of recipes online. If your child has a hard time digesting fiber, avoid the fibrous foods that cause the most trouble and stick to the tolerable fruits and veggies.

Fermented Is Good, Too

Feeding kids probiotic-rich fermented foods, which contain beneficial bacteria, can improve gut health by building the microbiome. Yogurt, for example, has healthy bacteria that many kids love. Serve it with some cut-up fresh fruit and honey to increase its gut-health benefits. Use whole plain yogurt, and avoid yogurts laced with presweetened fruity layers.

For more adventurous kids, sauerkraut and kimchi are also super gut-healthy fermented foods. Some cheeses also have probiotic properties, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano and Gouda, and sourdough bread is made with dough containing healthy bacteria that gives the bread the tangy flavor that many kids love.

Talk to your pediatrician about probiotics that might help as well.

Be Careful With Antibiotics

Kids often receive antibiotics for strep throat, ear infections and fevers. These can be necessary, even lifesaving. But doctors are now more careful about not overusing antibiotics because, in addition to causing antibiotic-resistance, they know overusing these drugs can kill healthy bacteria and damage the microbiome.

Parents whose kids are prescribed an antibiotic should ask the pediatrician if probiotics should be taken to replenish the gut. And definitely feed them plant-based or fermented foods afterwards to help rebuild their microbiome.

Foods to Avoid

Avoid foods that disturb the microbiome. Junk foods that kids love tend to be ultra-processed and low in fiber, but high in preservatives and other chemicals that can irritate the gut. Artificial sweeteners found in sodas should also be avoided, since they disrupt the gut microbiome and can even cause overgrowth of harmful gut bacteria.

Of course, also keep an eye out for and avoid any foods your child says causes intestinal distress. Keep in mind food allergies and sensitivities can cause gut inflammation. In these cases, avoiding the offending foods can keep the gut happy.

Remember: Symptoms like severe, persistent diarrhea, bloody stool and persistent cramping and abdominal pain can signal something more serious, and warrant medical attention. When in doubt, ask your pediatrician for help.

A healthy gut is important for raising a healthy child, and parents call the shots early in life on what foods kids eat, setting the stage for lifelong habits. Plant-based whole foods, prepared using kid-friendly recipes are a great starting point for promoting good gut health.

