GOOG vs. GOOGL: Key Differences Between Share Classes

One of the largest tech companies in the world, Alphabet Inc (ticker: GOOGL, GOOG), famously has two classes of publicly traded shares. Any investors who’ve considered buying into shares of the search engine giant have faced the question: What are the differences between the GOOG and GOOGL stock classes?

GOOG vs. GOOGL: The Main Difference

Here are the basics: In early 2014, Alphabet (then still formally called Google) underwent the only stock split in its history on the public markets. Shares first debuted on public exchanges in 2004.

Most 2-for-1 splits simply double the number of shares outstanding, which naturally cuts the price per share in half. But previous shareholders of Google, in 2014, instead became owners of one share of GOOG stock and one share of GOOGL stock.

Class A shares are represented by the “GOOGL” ticker, and are entitled to one vote per share.

Class C shares are represented by the “GOOG” ticker, and receive no votes per share.

In theory this distinction matters because shareholders are entitled to vote on issues like company directorship, changes in executive pay and many other issues about how the company is run. Someone controlling 51% of all votes in a company can essentially command the company to do as they please.

The Practical Impact for Alphabet Shareholders

Now, the theoretical and practical effects of this stock split are very different. Let’s look at a central question: Why did Google create two classes of stock?

If you observed that it’s a little odd for Google to go from Class A to Class C shares, skipping Class B entirely, it turns out Google already considered this. Class B shares do exist, they just aren’t traded publicly. Owned by founders and important insiders, Class B shareholders get 10 votes per share.

In effect, this was done to allow existing company insiders, particularly cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, to retain 51% ownership. If the company can take advantage of public markets without actually giving up any meaningful control of the company, why wouldn’t existing shareholders want to take advantage of that?

Here are some key practical implications of this policy:

Acting as a “poison pill.” Activist shareholders love to swoop in on any given company, buy a bunch of shares and start using their voting power to shake up the board of directors and make major changes. Usually these activists choose companies they feel aren’t living up to their potential, where some quick money can be made by restructuring, cutting a bunch of jobs or shaking up management. The creation of nonvoting Class C shares makes attaining a meaningful enough chunk of voting shares to exercise that power financially unfeasible. This strategy counts as a “poison pill,” a tactic used by a company to make itself unattractive as a takeover target.

GOOG vs. GOOGL difference is diminished. The fact that so much voting control is now concentrated with insiders, and that activist shareholders are rebuffed by this measure, makes the one vote for GOOGL shareholders almost entirely trivial compared to the zero votes given to GOOG stock. Both shares give investors a right to economic profits, and neither has major governance implications with insiders retaining 51% control.

No major price difference justified between GOOG and GOOGL. Since both share classes provide equally hopeless paths to being heard out as an activist, each share can be considered the same. That can help account for the declining price premium the market is willing to pay for GOOGL shares. In the year after the 2014 split, GOOGL traded at about a 1% to 2% premium to GOOG. Five years later, the premium paid for GOOGL shares has declined to as little as 0.006%.

The Effective Impact on Wall Street

Google — which has since been reorganized and renamed into a holding company called Alphabet — wasn’t the first company to issue dual class shares. Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA) has a particularly imbalanced voting structure, with Class A shareholders entitled to less than 1/127th the votes of Class B shareholders.

And Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, BRK.B) allows commonfolk to own equity via its Class B shares, but those shareholders, while getting 1/1,500th the equity per share, are only entitled to 1/10,000th the votes.

Still, arguably one effect Alphabet had by splitting shares into GOOG and GOOGL classes was a raft of tech stocks that followed suit. Box Inc ( BOX) issued public shares in 2015 with 1/10th the voting power of privately owned shares. When Lyft ( LYFT) and Pinterest ( PINS) went public in 2019, both companies followed suit, except with a ratio of just 1 to 10.

And Snap ( SNAP) famously skewed public debut saw the company take the unprecedented step in 2017 of going public by issuing millions of shares with no voting rights at all.

Seen as a step too far, this sparked outrage among institutional investors, who lobbied for index providers to ban dual-class shares from inclusion in their indices. Within short order, this happened, and the largest index providers, the S&P Dow Jones Indices, MSCI and FTSE Russell, all adopted this ban to certain extents.

Indirectly, Google’s decision to split into multiple share classes and concentrate voting power in the hands of insiders sparked a raft of imitators, and ultimately, investor backlash. Although Google is grandfathered in to major indices like the S&P 500, it helped usher in a more shareholder friendly era by introducing the nonvoting class of stock known by its ticker, GOOG.

