Go Global; Invest Beyond the S&P 500

As an investor, you’ve almost certainly heard about the concept of “beating the market.” This translates to the idea of generating a return that outpaces that of the S&P 500.

This index has been dubbed the “benchmark” for U.S. stocks, although that’s a misnomer. The S&P 500 tracks the biggest U.S. stocks as ranked by market capitalization. It does not track the smaller domestic stocks, nor anything based outside of the U.S.

Beating the market, in the sense of getting a better return than the S&P 500, is dependent upon owning a collection of securities that outperform the broader index.

Is that possible? Of course. Are you likely to pull that off consistently? Probably not. If it were that easy to do, wouldn’t everybody just pick some stocks and be off to the races?

As difficult as that is, there’s an even bigger question: Why would an investor focus on just one part of the broader market as the only benchmark to beat?

Domestic stocks, in total, account for about 54% of global market capitalization. That means that an attempt to beat the market is actually an attempt to outperform a little over half of the total market.

That brings up two additional points.

First, what is the purpose of trying to beat the market? Sure, a higher-than-average return sounds great, and nobody would trade that for a lower-than-average return. But the act of swinging for the fences ignores risk, and ignores the most basic of all financial planning questions. How much income do your retirement investments need to generate in order to sustain your lifestyle?

The second question is: What market are you trying to beat, and why? What’s so special about the S&P 500 that makes it the de-facto benchmark?

Most investors don’t realize they are missing out on better returns unless they expand their horizons beyond the S&P 500. Between 1999 and 2018, the U.S. was the top-performing developed market only once, in 2014. During that time, Finland, Switzerland, New Zealand, Austria, Canada, Spain, Japan, Ireland, Belgium and Denmark have each notched the highest returns in any given year. Some of those countries managed that feat more than once.

Let’s say you’ve abandoned the idea of trying to just beat the return of the S&P 500, and you agree that you would rather give yourself a chance to grab the returns of the top-performing country. It’s not likely that you could pick the country most likely to have the best return in any given year.

Instead, the best approach is to invest in a fund that tracks the underlying international securities.

One index that offers exposure to these stocks is the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index. This index tracks stocks of all market capitalizations in both developed and emerging markets.

Other indexes comprised of a range of market caps from around the world include the FTSE Global All Cap Index and the MSCI World Index, which covers the developed market countries, including the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and Japan.

Although you cannot buy an index directly, you can access it through an exchange traded fund (or ETF). For example, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (ticker: VT) tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Index and the iShares MSCI World ETF ( URTH) tracks the MSCI World Index.

There are clear advantages to expanding your horizons beyond a U.S. index, such as the S&P 500 or even the Russell 3000. Investing in non-U.S. countries is a way to get broad-market returns, rather than limiting yourself to just one part of the global securities market.

As with any investment, use some caution when investing in non-U.S. companies. While developed markets have many regulatory and banking standards designed to protect consumers and investors, the situation may be different in emerging markets.

Emerging market stocks often return more than their counterparts in developed countries, but their performance is more volatile. This can help add fuel to a portfolio’s return, but it can also contribute to big downside swings.

Also, use caution when looking at frontier markets. These are countries with less sophisticated and well-regulated capital market and banking systems. Investors may see high returns here, as well, but there is far greater economic risk.

Global, broad market returns should be an investment goal, rather than simply seeking to pick stocks that outperform a basket of domestic stocks.

In years when U.S. stocks are not the top performers (and that is true most years), investors are rewarded for including a wider swath of securities in their portfolio.

Go Global; Invest Beyond the S&P 500