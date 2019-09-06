For Healthy Kids, Skip the Kurbo App

Kurbo is an app for kids ages 8-17 by WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with marketing that includes before and after…

Kurbo is an app for kids ages 8-17 by WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with marketing that includes before and after weight loss pictures. It purports to teach “healthy eating and exercise habits” via a stoplight system that puts food into three categories:

— Green/Go, which includes mainly fruits and vegetables.

— Yellow/Slow Down, which includes chicken breast and whole grains.

— Red/Stop and Think, which includes dessert, as well as foods like white bread and 2% milk.

But experts say that fostering this kind of thinking around food can be dangerous for children. Anna M. Lutz, a dietitian who specializes in eating disorders and pediatric/family nutrition explains, “Adults can understand this abstract idea of red, yellow and green foods, but children interpret it concretely, rigidly, leading to food obsession, counting, restriction.”

This disconnect can create serious issues for kid’s relationships with food, adds registered dietitian nutritionist and eating disorder specialist Erica Leon. “Kids and teens with restricted diets end up eating secretly and eat larger quantities of food than their body needs.”

The app also encourages kids to think of exercise as a way to earn food. For example, kids as young as 8 are encouraged to create a three-step game plan to attend a birthday party where red light foods will be served. The suggested solution:

1) Wake up early to work out — “60 minutes minimum.”

2) Aim to consume no red light foods until you arrive at the party.

3) Decide how many red lights you reasonably want to budget for the party ahead of time.

Eating Disorders

“Teaching kids to exercise to earn permission to have certain foods is truly alarming because believing you can’t eat something if you haven’t earned it through exercising is literally an eating disorder symptom,” says Lisa Du Breuil, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist who works with people with binge eating disorder. “That families and teens will be spending $70 a month to be taught this kind of distorted thinking is just horrific to me. If they were trying to create an app to increase the risk of disordered eating among children and teens, they couldn’t have done a better job.”

Although the app is free, for a fee — starting at $69 for a month — weekly video coaching is available. Coaches are trained to pick up on signs of disordered eating. (To clarify, this app is different from the WW diet designed for adults.)

For WW, this push for younger subscribers comes amid a decline in adult subscriptions and a subsequent class action lawsuit from their shareholders that is charging, among other things, that a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues profits.

In its press release, WW claims the app will “help kids and teens reach a healthier weight.” In response to critics, WW has responded that “Kurbo is an evidence-based weight management program based on research. (It)… focuses on behavior change for healthier eating and more activity, not dieting or calorie-counting.”

But experts point out that trying to manipulate a kid’s weight is a dangerous game. According to Chevese Turner, chief policy and strategy officer for the National Eating Disorders Association, “WW is guaranteeing an entirely new generation of disordered eating and serious, life threatening eating disorders. This is corporate irresponsibility and pursuit of thinness at any cost.”

The Effect of Dieting on a Child’s Body

Then there’s the issue of telling kids to “control” and even lose weight during a time when they are specifically supposed to be gaining it. Margo Maine, a psychologist with 40 years’ experience treating eating disorders, points out that “Normal physical development during those years requires girls to gain and average of 40 to 50 pounds and 8 to10 inches of height. Boys average a 50 to 60 pound weight gain and 10 to 12 inches of height. Dieting during these years can harm organ development, brain maturation and slow down metabolism — permanently for some.”

In her research, dietitian-nutritionist Fiona Willer discovered that “Dieting to a weight goal was found to be related to poorer dietary quality, poorer mental health and poorer quality of life when compared with people who were health conscious but not weight conscious.”

Healthcare professionals see the effects of these so-called early interventions well into the adulthood of their patients and clients. “Every single client who discusses their childhood diet shares regret, anger and utter devastation with me,” says Marcella Raimondo, a clinical psychologist in Kaiser Permanente’s eating disorder clinic in Oakland, CA.

Dr. Louise Metz, a physician and expert in eating disorders cautions “The number one risk factor for the development of eating disorders among adolescents is dieting. Dieting that begins in childhood can also lead to a lifetime of chronic dieting and weight cycling, which we know increases the risk of many health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease.”

And make no mistake, this app is encouraging dieting says Caroline Dooner, author of “The F*ck It Diet — Eating Should Be Easy.” “Once you’re sharing before and after photos of children, there is no way to pretend that the app is about health and not weight.”

The Dangers of Weight Stigma

“I hear countless stories from men and women about the messages they received at an early age,” shares registered dietitian nutritionist Aaron Flores, who is also a certified Body Trust provider. “The result will not be kids who lose weight; the result will be an increase in eating disorders. WW is doing short- and long-term harm by releasing this app, and they are doing it for profit.”

And the brunt of the harm will be foisted on the kids who are already facing the most difficulty. “The fact that WW is targeting young people is outrageous, irresponsible and unethical,” says Sand Chang, a clinical psychologist specializing in disordered eating, sexuality and relationships. “Young people in otherwise marginalized bodies — including people of color, trans and nonbinary people and disabled people — have to contend with even more body shame.

Melissa Toler experienced this first-hand. “As a little black girl, the pressure to lose weight just added to the chorus of external voices telling me that something was inherently wrong with my body. It’s a pressure that can result in a lifetime of harm and confusion.”

Vaughn Darst, a nonbinary/trans dietitian and health educator explains that “Transgender and nonbinary youth, in particular, may fixate on controlling the shape and size of their body in order to gain acceptance from peers or avoid gender-based bullying at school. This app sets them up for self-blame and lowered self-esteem when these efforts inevitably fail.”

That was the case for Jamie Bushell, an eating disorder recovery advocate and co-creator of thirdwheelED, which covers queer perspectives on eating disorder recovery. “As a teenager, restricting my food intake became a way for me to cope with the discomfort I felt about my identity and sense of self. I didn’t have words for my queerness just yet, but dieting and manipulating my body weight and shape kept me further away from understanding who I really was.”

Kids and teens who live in larger bodies are directly in the line of fire for the harmful effects of Kurbo. “This app continues to perpetuate weight stigma, which we know can independently cause negative health outcomes,” cautioned registered dietitian Vincci Tsui, a certified intuitive eating counselor.

Ivy Felicia , a certified holistic wellness coach and body image expert shares, “Because of my size, I was often bullied as a child. Learning how to practice food restriction at an early age created a foundation for me to have a tumultuous relationship with food for over 25 years. Shame can never lead to self-confidence.”

As one of the only outpatient internists in the United States who carries the credentials Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Fellow in the Academy for Eating Disorders, Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani sums it up, “I am gravely concerned about the release of the Weight Watchers app for children and teens. I cannot condone any process that promotes young people to be made to feel self-conscious about their bodies’ diverse size and shape, nor one that encourages reporting of intake or explicit categorizing of different food types as having better or worse moral valences. Above all, the individualization of a program like this misses the opportunity to identify and combat systems of oppression that influence body size and health. I strongly recommend all who read this NOT to participate in the new app.”

Proponents of the app have suggested that it’s necessary due to the increase in “childhood obesity,” but as psychologist Deb Burgard points out, that idea is based on problematic analysis of body mass index, or BMI.

“In 2007, the range of BMIs considered “overweight” was tripled from the top 5% to the top 15%,” says Burgard. “WW is using that wider range of weights as weighing too much by definition, even though the vast majority of the kids in that BMI range are not going to have any issues with weight and health if they are left alone. If you are a fast grower compared to the reference population, which is mostly white kids growing up in the 1970s, you will have a higher BMI. The more different your body grows from white kids in the 70s, the more you will be exposed to the idea that your body is therefore wrong. This is racist, arbitrary and not scientific.”

Better Solutions for Kids

We can help kids pursue health without endangering them with an app like Kurbo. Teaching kids a body-positive attitude will carry through through adulthood. When it comes to talking to kids about health Judith Matz, therapist and author of the body-positive children’s book “Amanda’s Big Dream,” suggests we “let them know that bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and that you want them to feel good in — and take care of — their body at any size.”

As Gloria Lucas, founder of Nalgona Positivity Pride, asserts, “Children need access to food, their families, their ancestral cultures, communities that affirm them and guidance to love their body as is.”

We also need to go beyond a myopic focus on eating and exercise, as Rebecca Scritchfield, registered dietitian and founder of Capitol Nutrition, recommends. “Encourage adequate sleep and socialization, with limits on screen time. All these things work together to enhance well-being at any size. Body positive parenting can help, not an app.”

Finally, we must shift from shaming and blaming children to tackling systemic issues, including oppression and bullying, which keep kids of all sizes from achieving their best health. “Reduce food insecurity and food deserts,” says Maria Paredes, counselor and certified eating disorders specialist. “Increase access to a variety of food, increase access to safe places to play, eliminate weight stigma, affirm children’s bodies as they are, stop putting children on restrictive diets, stop characterizing the issue as one of individual responsibility or failed parenting, reconceptualize it as a predictable function of social and economic inequality and one that is our collective moral responsibility.”

Some advocates have made a parallel between the activities of cigarette companies and weight loss companies, noting that both are targeting children to create lifelong customers. Sonya Renee Taylor, author of “The Body is Not An Apology: The Power of Radical Self Love,” suggests “Parents and young people alike would do well to meet WW with as much ire, outrage and organizing as was done toward the cigarette companies. After all, our kids’ lives are on the line.”

