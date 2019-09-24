Follicular Lymphoma: Symptoms, Treatment and Progress

Lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, part of your body’s immune system. If…

Lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, part of your body’s immune system. If you’re diagnosed with lymphoma, the type and stage you have makes a significant difference in your treatment options and prognosis.

With certain slow-growing types of lymphoma, you may be able to watch and wait for years rather than undergo aggressive treatment — but that can change.

Abnormal White Blood Cells

Lymphoma involves white blood cells, or lymphocytes, called T-cells or B-cells. In lymphoma, cancerous lymphocytes continue to reproduce themselves in increasing numbers, growing out of control. These abnormal cells spread throughout different parts of the body, causing tumors to form and making the body fail in its ability to fight infections.

The condition falls under two main categories: Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, named after the doctor who first identified the types.

Hodgkin lymphoma usually starts in upper-body lymph nodes, particularly in the armpits, neck or chest. Hodgkin lymphoma is among the most curable forms of cancer, according to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is more common, can develop in lymph nodes in organs anywhere in the body, including the stomach, skin or intestines. The bone marrow and spleen may be involved. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is less likely to be diagnosed in early stages.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma has many subtypes, including several low-grade types that may remain stable or not get much worse for years. Follicular lymphoma is one kind of low-grade lymphoma. “It’s clearly, for most patients, much less aggressive than what we call aggressive lymphoma, or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” says Dr. Gwen Nichols, chief medical officer of the LLS. “But follicular lymphoma is still potentially a fatal disease. It’s definitely not benign — it is a malignancy.”

Mysterious Ailments

In 2006, Laurie Adami, then 46, was president of a Los Angeles-based software company. She traveled for work extensively, including speaking at conferences. She and her husband were raising their young son.

Her body didn’t seem to be keeping up with her busy schedule. “I was just exhausted and it was a whole different kind of exhaustion,” Adami says.

That was the beginning of an apparently random assortment of symptoms. Adami felt a node in her neck, and a mass of some sort in her abdomen. She started having sinus infections and her left eye became extremely dry.

She describes a frustrating round of conflicting diagnoses from sometimes dismissive doctors. Her blood work was normal, they told her. “I’d be tired too, in your circumstances,” she heard. Perhaps she had a sinus infection or allergies, an ENT specialist suggested. However, she says, “I knew there was something wrong — really wrong.”

Adami saw more specialists and had more rounds of tests, including abdominal CT scans. Eventually, a biopsy of her abdominal mass revealed that she had follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Complicated Symptoms

Patients may pick up on more obvious signs of lymphoma, whereas others are subtle or hidden. Symptoms include the following:

— Swollen lymph nodes you can feel. One or more enlarged lymph nodes, usually painless, could appear in your neck, armpit, upper chest, groin or abdomen.

— Fatigue that persists.

— Shortness of breath.

— Unexplained weight loss.

— Night sweats.

Understanding what symptoms truly indicate is complicated, Nichols says. “Many people notice lymphoma because they have a lymph node in an area you can feel, but not every (enlarged) lymph node is a lymphoma,” she explains. “When you have swollen glands when you get a virus or sore throat, those are your lymph glands and that’s your body’s normal place to make white blood cells.”

However, Nichols adds, if you don’t have a sore throat or routine viral infections, but you persist in having enlarged glands that don’t feel tender, that should be checked by your doctor. Testing such as lymph node biopsies and complete blood counts help pinpoint the problem.

“The tricky part is our lymphatic system isn’t just in places we can feel,” she says. “There are lots of lymph nodes deep in your belly that, unless they’re extremely large, you have no way of knowing they’re there.”

Follicular Lymphoma Transformation

Low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma, also called indolent lymphoma, includes the following subtypes:

— Follicular lymphoma.

— Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

— Small lymphocytic lymphoma.

— Marginal zone lymphoma.

— Lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

— Chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

It’s rare for a slow-growing type of lymphoma to turn into a more aggressive type, says Dr. Jason Westin, an associate professor and researcher in the department of lymphoma and myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “There’s usually a 1% to 3% chance a year that could happen,” he says. “Or, it’s a 97% to 99% chance that a more aggressive lymphoma does not occur from a transformation.”

For someone who is newly diagnosed with slow-growing, follicular lymphoma, Westin says, choosing to carefully monitor the disease and hold off on aggressive treatment if it remains stable is an entirely reasonable approach. In general, it’s considered a chronic, manageable illness, he says, “more of a marathon than a sprint.”

However, Westin says, “If a transformation event occurs — an unlikely transition to a more aggressive lymphoma — watch and wait would not be an option.”

Standard to Experimental Treatment

Adami sought a second opinion. Her diagnosis of stage-4 follicular lymphoma was confirmed. The disease extended into her bone marrow. Her left-eye problem turned out to be lymphoma invading her tear duct. Imaging scans revealed disease involvement in her lungs.

She went through increasingly advanced and more experimental treatments, each carrying substantial side effects and relapse risks:

— Mid-2006: R-CHOP is a combination of several chemotherapy drugs given intravenously and rituximab (Rituxan), a type of drug called a monoclonal antibody. The harsh chemo required Adami to have a long-term IV catheter inserted to spare her veins. She developed a blood clot in her lung and needed hospitalization. The good news: Imaging scans showed no lymphoma masses midway through her six treatment cycles. But she relapsed three months later.

— 2007 to 2008: Vorinostat is a targeted, enzyme-inhibiting drug. Adami completed 12 cycles of Vorinostat plus Rituxan as part of a Phase II clinical trial. Initially, she had some tumor shrinkage but eventually her disease started to regrow.

— 2009 to 2010: Bendamustine is an intravenous chemotherapy. Along with taking Rituxan, Adami had 12 monthly Bendamustine infusions to shrink her tumors.

— December 2010: Bexxar a radioactive isotope, or substance, was given intravenously to treat cancer. Throughout therapy, Adami had to stay in “isolation” at home — her son could only speak to her from outside her room. For a time she needed daily shots of a drug called Neupogen to boost her plunging white blood cell counts. One morning, she felt a chain of enlarged lymph nodes on her neck. A scan revealed her cancer had returned.

At this point, Adami felt completely demoralized. “Every time you relapse, you always have hope that you will find a new therapy and it will be the one to finally work,” she says. “And then it was just like: Bam, again.”

A friend Adami met through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — a physician who also had follicular lymphoma — encouraged her to email researchers worldwide for new treatment possibilities. This is what came next:

— May 2011 to December 2016: Adami started Zydelig, a pill called an oral kinase inhibitor, along with Rituxan in a Phase I trial. “Right away my disease started to shrink,” she says. “I was so excited.” But within seven weeks, she developed Crohn’s disease, a debilitating, inflammatory bowel condition. Eventually, she was taken off Zydelig. Later she restarted on a lower, less-effective dose.

— January 2017: After relapse following Zydelig, Adami had 10 monthly infusions of Gazyva, a third-generation monoclonal antibody, but her cancer relapsed again.

In 2012, Adami learned about an emerging, experimental blood cancer treatment called CAR-T immunotherapy. Although it was still in early research and came with daunting side effects, she kept it in her mind should her disease continue to relapse.

CAR-T Immunotherapy

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T, is a type of immunotherapy in which a patient’s own T-cells are genetically modified to better fight cancer in select patients. T-cells are removed from the patient, modified in the lab and then reinjected back into the patient’s bloodstream.

CAR-T is among the most promising of several research avenues for lymphoma, Westin says. “It’s taking a patient’s immune system and modifying it to be able to see the wolf in sheep’s clothing — the cancer that’s hiding in plain sight.” With their enhanced ability to recognize cancer cells, he says, CAR-T cells go on to seek and destroy them.

However, CAR-T treatment comes with many caveats. “CAR-T cells are approved and used in the U.S. and across the world for aggressive, chemotherapy-resistant lymphoma,” Westin says. “But for follicular lymphoma there are a lot of other options short of CAR-T that are highly effective, and CAR-T cells are not yet FDA-approved for that indication.”

CAR-T is highly toxic and highly expensive. The price tag can exceed $400,000 for a single CAR-T treatment, not including related costs for hospitalization or other treatments.

LLS was an early funder of CAR-T research and clinical trials. “We don’t know the long-term side effects,” Nichols says. “We don’t know what happens to people and their immune systems 10 or 20 years from now.” In addition, she says, many people live with lymphoma for many years, approaching their normal lifespan. “It’s critical that we don’t give them something that’s too aggressive upfront where we cure them but the cure is worse than the disease. We have to be very cautious in what we decide.”

Engineered T-cells

In 2018, Adami became eligible for a new CAR-T trial for follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In mid-June 2018, her T-cells were harvested, genetically modified and expanded in the lab.

On July 16, Adami received those engineered cells at the hospital, in a brief infusion lasting about 10 minutes. “And then,” she says, “you wait to see what happens.”

Her treatment-related side effects included high fevers, rising heart rate and plummeting blood pressure and a series of brain seizures that required her being put into a medically induced coma for a period.

On Aug. 16, while still in the hospital, Adami received the results from her imaging PET scan following treatment. The PET scan was clean, she was told. Her cancer was gone. But this was her seventh type of treatment and she’d heard it before.

On Aug. 19, after more than a month in the hospital mostly spent in intensive care, Adami was released from the hospital, still recovering physically, mentally and emotionally.

Experimental Treatments and Hope

With a variety of new and effective treatments, people can not only survive but actually thrive after a lymphoma diagnosis, Nichols says. However, “it is critical that you get the right diagnosis,” she emphasizes. “And, so, patients should not be inhibited or ashamed of making sure that their pathology slides are read by an expert, and there is nothing wrong with asking for a second opinion.”

Patients and family members who want to learn more can visit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society website. They can receive personalized information by calling the toll-free number (800-955-4572) or starting a live chat with an information specialist online.

In July of this year, Adami had her one-year follow-up scan. “I’m still clean,” she says. In October, she’ll have her 15-month scan, and believes it will go well. “I feel great,” she says, noting that she hasn’t had any symptoms to indicate that lymphoma has returned.

Now 59, Adami is making a surprise visit to the District of Columbia this week, to visit her son, currently a college sophomore. Next, in April 2020, she plans to hike to the Mount Everest Base Camp as a member of an LLS effort to raise funds and awareness to support immunotherapy research.

