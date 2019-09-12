Eye Exams in Nursing Homes

It’s a fact of aging: Eye health changes over time. For many people, the changes begin around age 40 and…

It’s a fact of aging: Eye health changes over time. For many people, the changes begin around age 40 and over time, can cause eye problems.

Age also affects other aspects of health. Many older adults may find they need to move into a nursing home for more intensive, round-the-clock care when they can no longer live on their own or require skilled nursing care. While nursing homes, also called skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities, are not hospitals and the level of care is typically limited to nursing or rehabilitative care, an optometrist or ophthalmologist may — and should — visit regularly to help look after residents’ eye health.

Regular eye exams should be part of your routine health care, particularly as you age. Dr. Mona Adeli, an ophthalmologist with the Havener Eye Institute at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, says “after the age of 40, people should start to see their eye care provider, whether that’s an ophthalmologist or optometrist for an exam.” Get a baseline eye exam and follow up regularly to keep your eyes healthy.

And this recommendation doesn’t change for older adults living in skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes. Although eye exams aren’t necessarily a regular part of the care a resident receives in a nursing home, they can and should be made available. Maintaining good eye health is an important part of caring for the health of the entire person.

What to Expect from an Eye Exam Performed in a Nursing Home

Eye exams performed in a nursing home are often quite similar to those performed in an optometrist’s office and should provide the same information as any other eye exam, says Barbara Horn, a doctor of optometry and president of the American Optometric Association. The doctor will go over the patient’s health history and conduct a variety of tests to check your vision and look for signs of eye disease, just as would occur during a normal vision test in an optometrist’s office.

The range of problems an eye doctor may encounter among nursing home residents are similar to those found among any other elderly population. “Nursing home facility residents have many of the same vision problems other patients have,” Horn says. “They may simply need a comprehensive exam to update their glasses and monitor eye health.”

When evaluating a senior in a nursing home, the eye doctor should also be looking for eye diseases that are specifically associated with aging such as:

— Cataracts. Every person will eventually develop cataracts if they live long enough. Cataracts are simply a clouding of the natural lens inside the eye. Symptoms include gradual or progressive decreases in vision. Glasses may not be enough to correct your vision, and it might feel like you’re looking through a lens smeared with Vaseline. The American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that “cataracts affect more than 24.2 million Americans age 40 and older. By 75, approximately half of all Americans have cataracts.”

— Glaucoma. Glaucoma causes damage to the optic nerve, and its prevalence increases with age. It’s also more common among diabetics. The AAO reports that glaucoma affects more than 2.7 million Americans aged 40 and older.

— Macular degeneration. The macula is a small area of the retina, which is a thin film at the back of the eye that organizes visual information and transmits it to the optic nerve. That information is then transmitted onward to the brain for interpretation. When this macula degenerates, or deteriorates, that can cause vision loss. “The risk of macular degeneration goes up with age,” says Dr. Dianna L. Seldomridge, clinical spokesperson for the AAO and an ophthalmologist at the Duke Eye Center of Winston-Salem in North Carolina. “Typically, we don’t see macular degeneration before the age of 50 or so.”

— Diabetes-related eye disease. The National Eye Institute reports that about 40% to 45% of diagnosed diabetics “have some degree of diabetic retinopathy,” a form of eye disease in which the retina is damaged. Diabetes is a chronic disease associated with aging. Though estimates vary, several studies have indicated that 25% or more of America’s nursing home residents have diabetes.

For all of these conditions — and any others that may arise — “nursing facilities should endeavor to provide on-site care or make transportation to a doctor of optometry available,” Horn says.

Because the eye doctor is going to the senior, rather than the person going to the office for evaluation, the doctor may be using mobile equipment. It should work the same, but may have subtle differences, such as size or weight. The eye doctor may also conduct several exams at the nursing home in succession and work with many of the residents.

In addition, the exam may be modified slightly from what a younger adult would experience in an eye doctor’s office. “The examination may only involve objective testing by the doctor of optometry or may only utilize hand-held instruments and lenses,” Horn says.

While many eye exams conducted in a nursing home may be the same as any other, in certain cases, it can be a more challenging affair. “The exam techniques can vary according to the patient’s cognitive, verbal and physical abilities,” Horn says. For example, she notes that if the patient has dementia or is otherwise unable to communicate clearly with the doctor, determining which symptoms are present could be more difficult and require the help of others who interact with the patient more frequently. “Obtaining the chief complaint and history may involve (talking with) nursing staff or family.”

However, “even with non-verbal or non-ambulatory patients, a comprehensive examination can be done. Each exam is unique, but the goal is to gather information needed to reach a diagnosis and treatment plan,” Horn says.

Access and Payment

One issue that faces doctors who perform exams in a nursing home is how they’re paid. “Medicare and other third-party guidelines must be followed,” Horn says. But, she notes that “Medicare guidelines do not mandate that nursing facilities provide eye care, so it is up to the patient and family to be sure arrangements are made to continue eye care while a resident is in a nursing home.”

Also simply gaining access to the facility may require some additional paperwork and clearances on the part of the eye doctor. “Nursing facility rules and regulations may be different than in a typical office practice,” Horn notes. But as America’s population continues to age, there’s going to be an increasing demand for eye doctors who can offer services in a patient’s place of residence.

For seniors who live in skilled nursing facilities and their families, it’s important to know that “eye and vision care are very important,” Horn says. Maintaining vision as much as possible can help improve quality of life and ease the normal activities of daily living. “Aging does not mean loss of vision is inevitable,” she says. “Prompt diagnosis and treatment of eye and vision problems can keep people seeing at their optimum level for a lifetime.” She urges nursing facilities to “recognize the role of comprehensive eye care and reach out to local doctors of optometry to either obtain on-site services, provide staff and family education or develop a plan to increase access to eye care for their residents.”

