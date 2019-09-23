Crohn’s disease is a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes a wide range of symptoms and complications, some…

Crohn’s disease is a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes a wide range of symptoms and complications, some of them life-threatening. But Crohn’s disease life expectancy isn’t vastly different from the life expectancy of someone without the disease. “The lifespan of a person with Crohn’s disease is perhaps a few months short of the general population,” says Dr. Themistocles Dassopoulos, medical director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

What Is Crohn’s Disease?

Crohn’s disease is often talked about as an autoimmune disorder, but it’s not yet clear whether the body is attacking itself or a target such as harmful microbes. We do know that the body’s immune system mistakenly generates an inflammatory response in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, causing swelling and sores anywhere along the gastrointestinal tract (the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, rectum and anus).

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease often occur in flare-ups. Symptoms include:

— Diarrhea.

— Abdominal pain.

— Weight loss or, in children, poor growth.

— Bloody stool.

— Pain and inflammation around the anus.

— Fever.

— Fatigue.

— Sores in the mouth.

— Inflammation of the skin, eyes, joints, liver or bile ducts.

Crohn’s disease can also lead to potentially life-threatening complications, such as infections, bowel narrowing or perforation and colorectal cancer. If untreated, those complications can play a role in shortening Crohn’s disease life expectancy.

As a result, management of Crohn’s disease is focused on treating symptoms and healing inflammation in order to prevent complications. Treatment approaches typically involve:

— Medications to relieve inflammation, such as aminosalicylates or steroids.

— Drugs that interfere with and suppress the immune system, such as biologics.

— Surgery in cases when it’s necessary to remove diseased sections of bowel.

— Smoking cessation, since smoking is tied to increased severity of Crohn’s disease.

The effect of diet, nutrition, stress management and exercise on Crohn’s disease are active areas of investigation.

Crohn’s Disease Causes

We don’t know exactly what causes Crohn’s disease, but doctors say there’s no one particular villain. Instead, they believe that a combination of factors inflame the GI tract. These include:

— Genetics. More than 170 genes are associated with Crohn’s disease. The condition often runs in families.

— Changes in gut microbes. A poor diet, bacterial infections of the gut and antibiotics may affect the numbers, proportions and interactions of bacteria living in the gut. “A Western diet high in animal fats is probably at the root of these changes,” Dassopoulos says.

— Smoking. Smokers have a higher risk for developing Crohn’s disease and more disease complications.

How could all of those things contribute to Crohn’s disease? “Think of it this way,” Dassopoulos says. “The Western diet causes changes in the gut microbiome, and the imbalance of gut bacteria combines with a genetic predisposition to give rise to Crohn’s disease.”

U.S. Statistics on Crohn’s Disease

The exact number of people who have Crohn’s disease is unknown, and the evidence about how many are affected is mixed.

The CDC points to evidence suggesting that in 2015, about 3 million people in the U.S. had received a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease, and that the numbers are split between Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (another type of inflammatory bowel disease). That would mean that about 1.5 million people had Crohn’s disease in 2015.

The 2015 IBD numbers were up from estimates of about 2 million adults with IBD in 1999.

But the CDC’s evidence comes from a study of people who self-reported their diagnoses. “There are problems with self-reporting,” Dassopoulos says. “Doctors may mention to patients that Crohn’s disease could be causing their bowel symptoms, only to rule it out after testing.” That could be confusing to patients.

Dassopoulos and other experts believe it’s more accurate to use information that relies on validated medical records or, at a minimum, physician diagnosis codes contained within insurance claims. In that case, IBD and Crohn’s disease estimates are much lower than CDC estimates and in line with prevalence estimates from other North American and Western European populations.

A 2013 study that analyzed the insurance claims of about 12 million Americans in 2009 found that 1.2 million Americans had IBD. Of those, 565,000 had Crohn’s disease. What would those numbers look like today? “I suspect the prevalence of IBD has increased over the last decade since these data were collected,” says study author Dr. Michael Kappelman, a pediatric gastroenterologist with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine who studies inflammatory bowel disease.

Based on his group’s study and a 2016 study from the Mayo Clinic, Kappelman estimates that in the U.S., “about 1.6 million people are living with IBD today. And, of these, about 750,000 have Crohn’s disease.”

Doctors note that we can’t know an exact number of IBD or Crohn’s disease cases because we don’t have a way to track all diagnosed or undiagnosed cases.

Global Statistics on Crohn’s Disease

A large 2017 review of population-based studies suggested that IBD has become a global problem. Scientists reviewed about 150 studies and found that the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in North America, Europe and Australia exceeds 0.3%.

For example, scientists estimated that there were:

— 505 cases of ulcerative colitis per 100,000 people in Norway.

— 322 cases of Crohn’s disease per 100,000 people in Germany.

— 286 cases of ulcerative colitis per 100,000 people in the U.S.

— 319 cases of Crohn’s disease per 100,000 people in Canada.

However, scientists found that the incidence of IBD was stabilizing in North America and Europe. They also found that IBD numbers are rising on other continents. Researchers found that since 1990, the incidence of IBD in Africa, Asia and South America has increased by as much as 15%. Why? “The speculation is that the adoption of the Western diet has led to an increase of these diseases in other countries where they had been uncommon,” Dassopoulos explains.

Why the Numbers Matter

Being aware of the numbers of Crohn’s disease cases is important. “It has a huge impact on the health care system,” Dassopoulos says. “These are patients who frequently require surgery and expensive therapies. You need to know about the numbers in terms of public policy and how you’re going to distribute health care resources for research and for care.”

Statistics can also serve as a wake-up call to try to maintain a healthy lifestyle in attempt to avoid triggering Crohn’s disease and other health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer.

And what if you already have Crohn’s disease? “Earlier and more effective treatment eliminates symptoms, reduces complications and improves quality of life,” Dassopoulos says. “Taking your medications, following a healthy diet and avoiding smoking controls the inflammation, establishes a population of good bacteria and protects the lining of the gut.”

