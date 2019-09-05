Complete Checklist of Documents Needed for a Mortgage

Getting a mortgage these days involves a hefty amount of paperwork. The demands weren’t always so high; in the years…

Getting a mortgage these days involves a hefty amount of paperwork. The demands weren’t always so high; in the years leading up to the Great Recession, many lenders offered loans to borrowers without thoroughly vetting them. Now, lenders must get documentation to verify a borrower’s income, debt obligations, employment and more.

“Since the housing crash, the industry has repositioned itself to make certain that buyers are qualified to repay the loans,” says Mark Zihmer, vice president of mortgage lending at CrossCountry Mortgage. “The document requirements are there to ensure the buyers have the ability to repay.”

It may take some time to track down what you need and get the documents to your lender. Speeding up the process, by collecting these loan documents beforehand, can help you get to the closing table sooner. Here’s what you can expect to need when applying for a mortgage:

Mortgage Application Information

By the time you’re ready to apply for a mortgage, you may have already submitted documents needed for a mortgage preapproval. The lender may ask for further documentation now that you’ve found a home, agreed on a price with the seller and asked the lender to help you finance the purchase.

At this point, you’ll fill out a Uniform Residential Loan Application, which asks for information about each borrower, the home you’re buying, previous employers, your financial situation and more.

The application “is Step 1, where a borrower is just saying, ‘Here’s what I’m telling you about me,'” says Jeff Checko, a real estate broker with The Ashton Real Estate Group in Nashville, Tennessee. “That quickly graduates to where the bank says, ‘OK, now we need you to show us with documents that support that application.'”

Income Verification

When lenders check a borrower’s income, they’re “looking for stability and consistency” to make sure the borrower can afford the mortgage payments, Zihmer says.

W-2s from current and past employers. Your mortgage lender will likely ask for W-2 forms from the past two years for each applicant. If you don’t have copies, check with your employer or ask the IRS for a copy of the documents you submitted with your tax returns. If you have employment gaps within the last two years, the lender may ask for a written explanation.

Pay stubs. These show how much you’ve earned recently and may be available in paper form or as electronic versions. Lenders typically ask for pay stubs from the last 30 days and may require your employer to sign them.

If you receive other types of payment, such as overtime compensation, you’ll need to produce documentation for that income as well.

Income tax returns. Lenders will check your tax returns from the last two to three years to verify how much income you reported and the deductions you claimed. You might need to provide copies of the returns along with signed Form 4506-T, which gives the lender permission to obtain your tax transcript directly from the IRS.

Self-employed people, freelancers and independent contractors. You’ll need to provide a few additional documents if you’re self-employed. That includes profit-and-loss statements, two to three years’ worth of federal tax returns (both personal and business), a list of business debts, and the Form 1099s you used to report income and file taxes.

Alimony or child support. If you rely on this type of income, then you’ll need to provide a copy of the court order along with bank statements or canceled checks to show that payments are regularly made.

Assets and Debts

Lenders check your debt obligations to calculate your debt-to-income ratio, and they’ll want to make sure you have the assets to be financially sound after paying the down payment and closing costs associated with the mortgage. On the mortgage application, you’ll list all monthly debt payments (such as auto loans, student loans, credit cards and any existing mortgages) and assets (such as bank and investment accounts). The lender may ask for documents to support these debts and assets.

Bank statements. Your mortgage lender will typically ask to see two to three months’ worth of bank statements to verify your income, savings balances and source of your down payment. Depending on how you’ve set up your account, you might get these statements in the mail, or you can download copies of them online. If there are any large deposits, the lender will want documentation that explains where the funds originated.

Retirement and investment accounts. You’ll also need to supply two to three months’ worth of statements from any investment accounts you listed on the loan application. That includes individual retirement accounts, 401(k)s, stock investments and certificates of deposit. Submit every page, even blank ones.

Gift letter (if using gift funds). Some loan programs allow you to use gift funds to cover the down payment. If a friend or relative plans to give you money for this purpose, they’ll need to sign a gift form confirming they don’t expect repayment. The lender may also ask for a copy of the donor’s bank statements to show where the money originated.

Credit Verification

Having your credit checked is a big part of applying for a mortgage, though you won’t actually submit a copy of your credit reports. Instead, the lender will ask for your permission to check your credit history.

“Certainly, some dents and scratches don’t prohibit buyers from obtaining a loan,” Zihmer says. But if there are any late payments, collections, judgments or other derogatory items on your credit reports, the lender may ask for a letter that explains these items.

The lender will also check your credit score, which will influence your interest rate. For every loan program, Checko says, “there’s a minimum credit score that you’ll need to qualify. The interest rate is on a scale corresponding to your credit score.” Generally, having a higher credit score will mean getting a lower interest rate.

Other Records

The lender may ask for additional mortgage documents, depending on your situation:

Rent. If you’ve been renting your home, then you’ll need to provide proof that you’ve made payments for the past 12 months (such as canceled checks), and provide contact information for landlords for the past two years.

Divorce. Find a copy of your divorce decree, which shows whether you have to make child support or alimony payments.

Bankruptcy and foreclosure. Ask your lender how long you’ll need to wait before re-entering the mortgage market if you have one of these on your credit history. With a bankruptcy, the lender may ask for proof that your debts have been discharged and are no longer outstanding. For a foreclosure, you may have to wait seven years before you’re eligible for a new mortgage, and you may need to provide proof that the property deed has been transferred.

Noncitizens. You don’t need to be a U.S. citizen to be eligible for a mortgage, but lenders may ask about your permanent residency and immigration status, and may request copies of a green card, employee authorization document or an approved visa. Like with any borrower, the lender wants to verify you reasonably expect to receive income.

Thin credit file. If you haven’t used credit in the past, the credit scoring companies might not have enough information to calculate a score for you. In lieu of a traditional credit history, the lender would want to see a proven history of paying creditors as agreed. This could include evidence of regular payments for public utilities, phone, cable TV and car insurance.

Summary: Documents Needed for Mortgage

As you go through the checklist, find each document and start organizing the files. Scan paper forms to your computer, label them with a consistent naming convention and save them in a folder on your desktop. Some apps let you scan documents and create PDFs straight from your phone. But if you plan to submit paper documents to your lender, make copies of them so you don’t hand over originals, and organize them in one folder or envelope. When your lender asks for the following mortgage documents, you’ll be able to quickly produce them from your central location:

Mortgage application information

— Details about the type of mortgage you’re applying for

— Information about the home you plan to purchase

— Basic identification information about each borrower

— Employment information for the past two years

— Monthly income and household expenses

— A list of your assets (what you own) and liabilities (what you owe)

— Details about the home transaction

— A declaration of any legal issues that may impact your financial situation

— Your signature, which confirms the information you provided is true and accurate

— Optional information for government monitoring purposes

— Purchase contract signed by all parties

— Government-issued identification

Income verification

— Two years’ worth of W-2 forms

— 30 days’ worth of pay stubs

— Two to three years’ worth of income tax returns

— IRS Form 4506-T (signed and dated)

— If self-employed: income tax returns, current profit and loss statement, and list of all business debts

Assets and debts

— Two to three months’ worth of statements for all accounts listed on the application (such as bank accounts, investment accounts, credit card accounts and student loans)

— Documentation for any large deposits on asset or bank statements

— Judicial decree or court order for each obligation due to legal action

Credit verification

— Credit explanation letter for late payments, collections, judgments or other derogatory items

— Bankruptcy/discharge papers for any bankruptcies in credit history

— Thin credit file: payment history for utilities, cellphone, cable TV, car insurance and other expenses

The actual list of documents that your lender requests may be different, depending on your financial situation, the mortgage you’re applying for and the lender’s requirements. Ask the lender for a list of paperwork you might need to provide and start collecting these items before you begin the application process. Having everything ready from the get-go will help you close on the home with minimal stress.

