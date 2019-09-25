Common Mistakes International Students Make When Applying to U.S. Colleges

Applying to U.S. colleges and universities as an international student can be overwhelming. There are many different parts of the…

Applying to U.S. colleges and universities as an international student can be overwhelming. There are many different parts of the admissions process to consider, so experts recommend students put a lot of thought and careful planning into it.

As prospective international students navigate the college application process, here are three common mistakes they should avoid:

— Applying exclusively to well-known U.S. colleges and universities.

— Waiting too long to begin test prep.

— Not researching college scholarships or grants for international students.

Applying exclusively to well-known U.S. colleges and universities. Experts suggest prospective international students consider a wide range of schools.

“It is absolutely a mistake to apply to only well-known U.S. colleges and universities,” says Christine Chu, a college admissions counselor at IvyWise, a New York-based education consulting firm, and former assistant director of undergraduate admissions at both Yale University in Connecticut and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

“Brand does not equate with quality, and by doing so, an international student would be missing out on hundreds of U.S. schools that offer amazing undergraduate programs and experiences, for example, with dedicated faculty, abundant resources and smaller class sizes,” Chu says.

International students need to expand their scope and create a balanced college list, says Lloyd Nimetz, founder and CEO of The Spike Lab, a college admissions consultancy for highly motivated Asian students seeking to develop ambitious passion projects that help them stand out to selective U.S. universities.

“We encourage students to optimize for value, which they need to define for themselves by weighing a combination of factors like education quality, prestige, admissions selectivity, campus culture and location,” Nimetz says.

Katie Kelley, a college admissions counselor for IvyWise and a former senior assistant director of admissions at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says international students should consider liberal arts colleges. She says international universities typically limit a student to a single field of study, while a liberal arts college in the U.S. “allows students to gain exposure to a vast variety of topics and disciplines beyond their intended major.”

[Read: What a Liberal Arts College Is and What Students Should Know.]

Kelley says the benefit of coming to the U.S. for college is the flexibility and diversity of opportunities the 4,000-plus institutions offer.

“Some of the most educational and impactful courses I took in my own undergraduate study allowed me to think outside the box of my major and challenged me to think in new and dynamic ways. The lessons from those courses are things I still use today in my everyday job,” Kelley says.

Waiting too long to begin test prep. Early preparation is important when taking required standardized tests for admission into U.S. universities. That includes college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT and English-language proficiency exams like the TOEFL and IELTS, depending on which are required by schools a student is interested in.

“Similar to practicing a sport or musical instrument to improve, early and sustained practice for tests best serves students. Knowing a benchmark of your scores for tests like the SAT and ACT is also key for informing the creation of your college list,” Kelley says.

She says by taking the PSAT, for example, and practice tests for both the SAT and ACT, international students can get initial benchmarks for their scores. From there, she says, students can identify areas of weakness and work to hone skills in those specific areas.

The scores “can also give a student an idea of what colleges might fall in their likely target or reach range, based on the average statistics for admitted students,” Kelley says.

[Read: What International Students Should Know About Test-Optional Colleges.]

Chu says test preparation takes a bit of time for most students, from learning the material and working on practice sections and full-length tests to reviewing answers and practicing strategies. “I usually recommend reserving at least two months for studying for the first exam, and students should plan for two, possibly three, sittings,” Chu says.

Nimetz says he believes the SAT or ACT is more important for international students than it is for U.S. students since college admissions officers are much less likely to be familiar with the quality of their high schools overseas.

Also, he says, the SAT and ACT offer fewer test dates internationally, and for students in populous regions, the test dates fill up months in advance. He says his firm recommends international students choose which test to take and begin studying in the spring of their sophomore year.

Not researching college scholarships or grants for international students. Prospective international students should research scholarship and grant opportunities, including requirements and deadlines, in advance, experts say.

“Students should begin researching scholarships and grants the summer before senior year, though it can be very difficult to find financial aid as an international student,” Nimetz says. “We recommend students who need financial aid to tailor their college list very carefully, since few schools offer aid to international students,” he says.

“There is virtually no U.S. federal government financial aid for non-U.S. citizens, at least at the undergraduate level,” Chu notes. There are limited funding opportunities at the graduate level, she says, such as the Fulbright Foreign Student Program and the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program.

Chu says many scholarship and grant applications require forms, additional materials, recommendation letters and essays, so prospective international students should set aside time to complete the requirements and work on the application essays. She recommends using International Scholarships as a starting point in the research process, since it has a database of scholarships available to international students.

[See: 10 Places International Students Can Search for U.S. College Scholarships.]

Chu also notes that several U.S. colleges and universities have need-blind admission for international students — meaning they are admitted regardless of their ability to pay — and offer need-based aid, and that these universities could meet 100 percent of demonstrated need of an admitted international student.

Kelley says there are a myriad of college-specific scholarship opportunities applicants can qualify for simply by applying by a certain deadline. It depends on the college, she says, but some schools offer merit scholarships to international students too, such as the University of Southern California.

“USC is a great example, with a huge range of scholarships, including a few specifically for international students. Students are automatically considered for these merit-based scholarships if they apply by Dec. 1,” Kelley says.

She says some state schools, like the University of Minnesota, Michigan State University and the University of Oregon, also have specific merit scholarships for international students. In addition, she says there are also a wealth of private scholarships and grants that require a quick essay and application.

Beyond the few selective need-blind institutions that meet the full need of international students, “Many other colleges and universities have some financial aid, including Brandeis, Clark University, Skidmore and Vassar, but the amount of aid awards may be limited and not fully cover tuition and expenses,” says Elizabeth Benedict, founder of Don’t Sweat the Essay Inc., a college counseling service.

She says as international students study potential colleges, they should consult each school’s website and understand the opportunities for and limitations of financial aid.

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

How International Students Can Practice Speaking English

Campus Resources for International Students

How to Register and Prepare for the TOEFL Test

Common Mistakes International Students Make When Applying to U.S. Colleges originally appeared on usnews.com