Commentary: Is Hong Kong’s ‘1 Country, 2 Systems’ Coming to an End?

Beijing’s tolerance of the democracy protesters in Hong Kong appears to have come to an end over the past few…

Beijing’s tolerance of the democracy protesters in Hong Kong appears to have come to an end over the past few weeks. Seeing millions of people join the movement has frightened the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, and with the approaching 70th anniversary celebration of the birth of the People’s Republic of China coming on Oct. 1, the protests are creating great consternation in Beijing.

But more than anxiety is the absolute interference in the fabric of the two-system foundation. Beijing has, for the first time, moved to take an overt role in the governance and policies of prominent global private companies headquartered in and/or operating out of Hong Kong.

The two-system policy and arrangement with the United Kingdom was intended to provide a number of enduring protections for the companies and people of Hong Kong. In recent days, those protections have been crumbling at a rapid rate.

Beijing has taken a direct steps in demanding that companies take an active role to suppress employees from supporting the democracy movement. Beijing is requiring companies to submit the names of employees that the company believes support the demonstrations directly to Chinese state security agencies. This tactic provides tremendous leverage to Beijing in quashing the protests in the purportedly “autonomous” zone of Hong Kong by making it unsafe for Hong Kong citizens to voice their concerns about the state of democracy without fear of direct reprisal from China.

In addition, Beijing is seizing control of the management of corporations in order to ensure collaboration with state security. The most public example is Beijing directing the forced resignation of Rupert Hogg, CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways — one of Hong Kong’s most prominent companies. The initial announcement was directed by President Xi and broadcast by CCTV, the state-operated television station, prior to the company’s own announcement. There had been no reported disagreements between Hogg and the corporate directors that might have led to the separation. One attributed reason for Hogg’s abrupt abdication was his refusal to cooperate by turning over names of employees who were sympathetic to the demonstrators.

Cathay Pacific is not the only involuntary enlistee in the state-directed propaganda and state security efforts to quell the demonstrators in Hong Kong. A senior executive from Jardines, Hong Kong’s largest employer, recently observed that “The Chinese government is setting new terms in the way we operate.”

In light of these events, what is the price of access to Asia’s biggest economy? Beijing’s response to the protests, most notably its clampdown on Cathay Pacific, has provided one answer: compliance with the Chinese Communist Party’s worldview, including all employees from senior management on down.

Beijing Takes Aim at Hong Kong’s Education System

In the meantime, the Beijing propaganda machine is looking for reasons to blame the broadly supported democracy movement and set the stage for more degradation of the two-system policy. That policy contemplated an independent education system, an independent and free press and an independent environment for companies to work within.

China uses a number of state-owned global journals and papers to foretell actions that will support the CCP goals and policies. The CCP has hated the independent education system, which did not build the carefully crafted storyline about China’s positive attributes and history. Therefore, the education system is taking the brunt of the blame for the root cause of the problems because it has not taught the nationalistic agenda of the Ministry of Education.

Commentary from the state-run Xinhua News Agency has blamed the failure of Hong Kong’s educational system for not including enough patriotic education and proper Chinese history education, claiming it is a “pathogen” behind the protests. Xinhua reports that Hong Kong’s regulation over teachers and textbooks have been far too lax for too long, and that some “radical” teachers have been “distorting Chinese history” and encouraging students to join the protests. Xinhua has also reported that the local Hong Kong government has done nothing to review the textbooks or publish uniform textbooks, when it should have confidently done so.

Similarly, the People’s Daily overseas edition commentary by Haiwang Lou stated that one reason for the prolonged protests in Hong Kong is that some teachers are encouraging young people to boycott school and join the protests. The People’s Daily also asserted that the government must revise the curriculum to make up for the lack of “national education.” Given that such publications often serve as harbingers of state action to come, residents of Hong Kong should prepare for a complete revision of the educational system that will mirror Beijing’s.

Beyond the state-owned news agencies heralding of educational reform, state-operated outlets such as the Global Times are now saying that Beijing is declaring the governing laws which reflect the two-system approach to Hong Kong to be null and void. The Global Times reports that the only operative law is the Basic Law, a reference to the laws governing Hong Kong as directed by China and applied to semi-autonomous areas, such as the autonomous territory of Hong Kong. However, at the end of August the Global Times reported that this is about to change:

“The legitimacy of Hong Kong’s governance today comes from the Basic Law, and the Sino-British Joint Declaration has no role in that. The big logic behind the rule of law in Hong Kong today is to implement the Basic Law. The right to interpret the Basic Law is the exclusive prerogative of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China. Britain has no right to say anything about it. So with that declaration, the PRC declares the two-system approach to be off the table and installs the Basic Law which is the “sole prerogative of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.”

Thus, companies are being compelled to support the China Communist Party’s worldview as the price for being allowed to operate in Hong Kong.

If companies are being forced to turn over the names of employees suspected of supporting the democracy movement, if corporate operational governance is being directed by the state and not by the executives, if education is targeted because it is blamed for creating an environment where Hong Kong citizens are willing to demonstrate for their viewpoint, and if the Sino-British Joint Declaration is declared dead, then what is really left of the “one country-two-system” policy toward Hong Kong?

