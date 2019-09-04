Commentary: International Effort Growing to Treat Children With Cancer

It was Christmas Eve in 1986 in a Nicaragua devastated by a guerilla war. Dr. Fernando Silva, a pediatrician and…

It was Christmas Eve in 1986 in a Nicaragua devastated by a guerilla war.

Dr. Fernando Silva, a pediatrician and a poet, was the director of a children’s hospital in Managua. Despite the war and limited resources, he tried to provide the best possible medical care to the children on his wards. When a child with a cancer was admitted, Dr. Silva would make a cross sign next to the name during rounds, indicating there was nothing they could offer.

[IMAGE]

On that night, Dr. Silva was walking through the wards as he always did before going home to his family, when a young child followed him and gently touched his arm. Orphaned by the war, the child had recently been diagnosed with leukemia. Dr. Silva remembered marking a cross next to his name.

“Merry Christmas, my child,” he said. In a soft voice, the orphan responded, “Please tell someone that I am here.”

That child died a few days later, but his call for help is still loud and clear today. An estimated 400,000 children 14 and younger develop cancer each year. Of those, about half are never diagnosed. More than 90% of these children live in low- and middle-income countries where the medical infrastructure often isn’t adequate to meet the needs of the local populations.

In high-resource settings such as the United States and Europe, childhood cancer survival has risen from 20% to 80% since St. Jude opened its doors in 1962. The picture is bleak in countries with limited resources, where the chances of survival are very low. In fact, more than 80 percent of all the children with cancer in the world die.

Unfortunately, as the U.S. News & World Report project shows, childhood cancer isn’t a priority in many of these countries, which face so many other challenges. However, every single child with cancer is a priority to us at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We cannot let this sad reality discourage us. Our mission — that no child should die in the dawn of life — means no child anywhere in the world, period.

In the 1990s, the plea, “Tell someone that I am here” led to the first partnerships to tackle childhood cancer in Central America. During the next two decades, St. Jude helped build capacity and educated professionals in 24 programs in 17 countries, mostly in Latin America but also in the Middle East, China and the Philippines. That early program made a significant difference in the care provided by our partner institutions. But our model wasn’t scalable. We realized that it would take a larger effort to narrow the gaps and reach more children with cancer.

So in May 2018, we launched St. Jude Global, an institution-wide initiative with the vision that every child with cancer and other catastrophic diseases in the world has access to quality care and treatment. This institutional initiative focuses on global implementation through capacity building, education and research.

We recognize that we can’t do it alone. In December 2018, more than 160 individuals representing 123 institutions from 52 countries joined us in Memphis to launch the St. Jude Global Alliance. This alliance is a collaboration of institutions with a shared vision that takes a multilevel approach to developing global, regional and hospital-based initiatives. The St. Jude Global Alliance forms a cohesive structure that promotes evidence-based care across seven key regions: Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, China, Eastern Mediterranean, Eurasia, Mexico and Sub-Saharan Africa — along with related programs, including critical care, palliative care, pathology and laboratory medicine, disease burden and simulation, health systems, infectious diseases, and nursing.

We want this to be a true global movement. That’s why we also work closely with the World Health Organization, which last year designated St. Jude its first WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer. The WHO, St. Jude and other key partners launched the WHO Global Initiative in Childhood Cancer last September. The goal is to cure 60% of children worldwide with six common types of cancer by 2030, and alleviate suffering for all. Through this global initiative, we hope to save 1 million more lives over the next decade.

With our global partners, bringing quality care and cures to children with cancer everywhere in the world is now possible. We realize this won’t happen overnight; it’s a long process that will require the best of us, but we embark on this challenge with this promise to all the children in the world with cancer: We have heard your call, we are here, and we are ready. We will not fail you.

