Commentary: Collaboration Vital to Improving Treatment of Childhood Cancer

John F. Kennedy called children the “living messages that we send to a time we cannot see.” For researchers like me and the thousands who study and treat cancer in the United States and abroad, this sentiment carries with it an added responsibility. For we are charged with ensuring that the research we conduct and fund helps those children whose future is not assured but, rather, draped in cancer’s shadow.

This is especially true when one considers the global impact of this group of diseases. Yes, we’ve made great progress against some childhood cancers in the United States, dramatically expanding the long-term survival of children who, several decades ago, would not have had the chance to reach puberty, let alone go to college, get married, or have children of their own. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for children in many other parts of the world.

That’s exactly why we at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, are committed to fueling new discoveries and strengthening worldwide collaboration among researchers and clinicians focused on childhood cancer. We believe that, in doing so, we can help to accelerate the advances that will allow many more of our youngest who are diagnosed with cancer lead long, fulfilling lives.

While NCI’s primary focus is on reducing the cancer burden in the United States, medical advances that originate in our country have a long history of contributing to global health. For example, the first successful chemotherapy was against childhood leukemia. This life-saving discovery, along with others against this disease, was made in the U.S. and have subsequently been disseminated to many other countries.

Another example is the technology that led to the HPV vaccine, which is given to adolescents to prevent cervical cancer and several other adult cancers. However, the greatest potential of the vaccine to improve public health lies in its ability to dramatically reduce the burden of cervical cancer in less developed regions of the world, where cervical cancer remains a frequent cause of death among women. Further, it has recently been estimated that in some African countries the death of a mother from breast or cervical cancer can lead to a greater than 10% increase in the mortality rate of their children.

Although Burkitt’s lymphoma is rare in the U.S., it is a common disease in Africa, where it is associated with a specific viral infection and malaria. Recent research supported by NCI identified important genetic abnormalities in African cases that could lead to improved treatment for this lymphoma both in the U.S. and in Africa, where survival rates remain much lower.

One major focus of research in childhood cancers is to develop more effective, less-toxic treatments. We are learning more every day about the biology of cancers and use that knowledge to guide how we might better treat the disease while, at the same time, preserving healthy cells and tissues.

Clinical trials are studies that determine whether new treatments work and how safe they are. Many research trials carried out in the United States benefit patients in other countries. Sometimes it’s essential to conduct trials beyond our borders, especially when we’re targeting diseases such as pediatric cancers, which are so rare that you need lots of patients to get meaningful results.

In some cases, there may be fewer than 100 children in the entire United States diagnosed with a particular cancer in a given year. That fact has made it critically important to collaborate with researchers and research institutions in other countries to conduct clinical trials with enough patients of a particular cancer to provide meaningful answers. More robust trials help researchers learn more quickly and speed the delivery of new treatments to children with these rare, but life-threatening diseases.

A goal of many clinical trials is to find ways to reduce the intensity of cancer treatments without compromising treatment effectiveness. Lower doses of radiation and chemotherapy can mean fewer side effects, such as hearing loss, the development of second cancers, or loss of fertility. Less intense treatments also have the added benefit of requiring fewer resources to treat more patients, a critical consideration in all countries.

For example, a small NCI-supported clinical trial of children with a form of liver cancer recently showed that some of these children may need less chemotherapy than has traditionally been used without hurting their long-term survival. A much larger and more definitive NCI-supported clinical trial that is building on this finding is ongoing in North America, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

NCI-supported research teams are working with researchers in many countries to improve treatments for rare forms of childhood leukemia, rhabdomyosarcoma (a cancer that usually begins in muscles that are attached to bones), and other cancers that afflict children.

As our clinical trial collaborations illustrate, the rarity of specific childhood cancers makes it absolutely essential that we dramatically expand cooperation among researchers focused on childhood cancer and the clinicians who treat our youngest and most vulnerable. That increased collaboration can’t happen without international coordination and expanding access to data–whether it’s generated as part of a large clinical trial, genomic study, or from hospitals dedicated to the care of children with cancer.

NCI is committed not only to making the results of NCI-supported research on childhood cancers available to the broader, international research community, but also to developing information systems, platforms, and tools to enable researchers to share their data.

We are currently engaged in planning for a Childhood Cancer Data Initiative that seeks to build a connected data infrastructure to enable sharing of data from childhood cancer studies and identifying opportunities to make data more useful for patients, clinicians, and researchers.

As research reported in the U.S. News & World Report project, “Childhood Cancer: Seeking a Better Solution Worldwide” shows, even understanding the true extent of the burden of childhood cancers worldwide is a challenge. Population-based cancer registries that collect detailed information on all cancers diagnosed in a given region are crucial in documenting how many children are diagnosed with cancer each year, how many survive and how effectively they’re treated.

Toward that end, NCI is working with national and international partners to develop and strengthen population-based cancer registries in low- and middle-income countries where much more information is needed.

NCI will continue to focus on developing better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer in the United States. We also recognize and embrace the fact that we are, and must continue to be, a leader in reducing the global burden of cancer.

The American people can be proud that their investment is not only helping children in our own small towns and big cities but is also helping children around the world.

