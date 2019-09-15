College Admissions Process Mistakes Students Make

For high school seniors, applying to college is a complex process that lasts months. It is also a process with…

For high school seniors, applying to college is a complex process that lasts months. It is also a process with undeniably high stakes. Given the pressure, as well as the attention to detail required, it is all too easy to make one or more mistakes — which in some instances, can prove costly to a student’s wallet and admissions chances.

But do not despair. Many of these mistakes are avoidable with a bit of forethought and some research. Below, two current college students outline the errors they wish they had avoided in their own applications. Read on to learn from their mistakes.

Applying to too few or too many schools. High school students are generally advised to apply to a range of colleges. However, the final number that students settle on is highly personal, and it can be fraught with stress and error.

For Danica Todorovic, a sophomore at North Park University in Chicago, the issue lay in too few schools. “I wish I had applied to more reach schools,” Todorovic wrote in an email, noting that she “didn’t set the bar high enough” and should have applied to more challenging schools as well.

On the other hand, Ethan Miranda, a freshman at the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign, applied to too many colleges. Miranda’s observation that, “The too many schools was mainly just a money issue,” is an excellent reminder that college applications are costly, and that students should determine a budget in advance for this process.

High school students should also remain flexible and continually evaluate whether their short list of schools meets their various needs. Your initial notion of the “right” number of applications may change as you begin the process and learn more about it — and that is okay.

Rushing through the creation of application essays. Writing a college admissions essay can be understandably daunting — particularly for students who do not like to write or who better express themselves in other formats, like video. You may find yourself procrastinating or simply unhappy with the drafts you ultimately produce.

This scenario applied to Miranda. “One of the applying mistakes I made was not spending more time on college essays,” he wrote in an email. In fact, Miranda believes that this mistake “most likely was a cause in some of my rejection letters.”

He describes his essays as, “Very bland and straightforward. They didn’t have emotional content and readers weren’t able to connect personally with my words.”

College admissions essays provide application committees with a powerful way to learn about who you are as a person and a student. So how can you avoid this mistake?

Build a process that includes multiple rounds of feedback. This means feedback on your initial topic, your main points, your first draft and every subsequent draft that you produce. While this will necessitate that you start writing earlier than you might think you should, the payoff can be immense.

You can seek out feedback from a number of sources, including your parents or guardians, teachers, counselors and friends.

Ultimately, remember Miranda’s parting words: “If the application is thoroughly checked and carefully made, there should be nothing to worry about.”

