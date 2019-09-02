Capital One Purchase Eraser: How Does It Work?

If you have a Capital One travel rewards card, the Purchase Eraser feature can help you redeem points for past…

If you have a Capital One travel rewards card, the Purchase Eraser feature can help you redeem points for past travel charges in just a few clicks. It works like a statement credit, but it’s limited to eligible travel purchases. Here’s what you need to know about the Capital One Purchase Eraser.

What Is the Capital One Purchase Eraser?

The Capital One Purchase Eraser is a tool that lets you “erase” travel purchases made within the last 90 days by using your earned miles. Purchase Eraser is available on Capital One’s travel rewards cards:

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Spark Miles for Business

— Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business

“There’s no minimum number of miles needed to redeem with the Purchase Eraser,” says Andrew Kunesh, senior points contributor at UpgradedPoints.com, a travel rewards website. “You can redeem for anything from $5 Uber rides to $1,000 plane tickets.”

Purchase Eraser applies to a wide variety of travel-related purchases. Eligible travel purchases are based on the merchant category code that’s used for the transaction and may include airfare, hotel stays, car rentals, cruises, taxis and ride-hailing service costs, and travel agencies, just to name a few.

Key Benefits of the Purchase Eraser

There are a few reasons why it makes sense to use this feature.

You can take advantage of top deals.

Some rewards credit cards only give you the best redemption rate if you use the issuer’s travel portal or transfer to a travel partner, such as an airline. With Purchase Eraser, you can jump on any travel deal that comes your way, regardless of where you make your purchase.

This includes third-party travel websites, like Kayak or Expedia, or even when booking in-person. As long as the merchant category code is an eligible travel expense, you can use your rewards miles without worrying about blackout dates or other restrictions.

You can book directly.

If you’re using a credit card rewards program travel portal to book your trip, you’re not booking directly. Generally, that means you won’t be able to earn toward or use any loyalty status you might have with a particular airline or hotel. So if you have loyalty perks, such as free checked bags or a free breakfast, they’re not available with a portal booking. But by booking directly and then redeeming miles using Purchase Eraser, you can use your loyalty status.

You control how many miles to use.

Since there are no minimums for redeeming your miles, you have greater flexibility when it comes to which purchases you receive a statement credit for and at what amount. This means that you can technically redeem 1 mile — which is equivalent to 1 cent — off of an eligible travel purchase.

Erica Gellerman, certified public accountant and writer at The Worth Project, a personal finance site, says using the Purchase Eraser is great when using a mix of rewards and cash for travel.

“I was staying at a boutique hotel in London recently, and I didn’t have enough points to cover the cost of the stay,” Gellerman says. The hotel was $280, and she only had enough miles to cover about half. “I booked the hotel like normal and then when it came time to pay my credit card bill, I just clicked to redeem my 145 points. My $280 hotel charge was then only $135.”

You don’t need miles upfront.

When redeeming miles through the Capital One travel center, you’ll need to have your reward miles ready to redeem when you book. With the Purchase Eraser, that’s not necessarily the case.

“You can use the tool to wipe out travel expenses up to 90 days post-purchase,” says Kunesh. “So even if you don’t have the miles on hand at the time of purchase, you can use Purchase Eraser to cover the purchase — so long as you earn the points within 90 days.”

Disadvantages of the Purchase Eraser

While the Purchase Eraser gives you more flexibility to use your miles, it has a few downsides. For one, you can’t use this tool for charges that aren’t coded as travel. So a drug store purchase you made during your recent trip might not qualify.

Also, you’ll need to put the original purchase on your card. That could be a problem if you’re trying to keep your credit utilization — the proportion of your available credit that you’re using — in check.

How Purchase Eraser Stacks Up to Other Capital One Redemption Options

Purchase Eraser isn’t the only way to redeem Capital One miles. But for most redemptions, using Purchase Eraser will be the most valuable.

If you use Purchase Eraser, your miles are worth 1 cent. For example, to erase a $280 travel purchase, you’ll need to redeem 28,000 miles.

Cardholders have the option to book rewards travel through the Capital One travel center at the same value. But again, Purchase Eraser is particularly valuable if you want to book directly or if you spot a better deal elsewhere.

Miles can be transferred to Capital One’s travel partner loyalty programs. However, most transfer at a rate of 1,000 Capital One miles to 750 travel partner miles. You’ll have to do the math on your redemption to determine whether you can get a better value from your miles by using Purchase Eraser or transferring.

You can also redeem miles for gift cards or cash. These options have a redemption value of less than 1 cent, so they don’t offer a good value unless you’re not interested in using your rewards for travel.

How to Use the Capital One Purchase Eraser

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Capital One rewards miles for your latest travel charges.

Step 1: Log In to Your Capital One Account.

Assuming you already have an eligible travel purchase in mind, sign in to your Capital One online account. You can access the Purchase Eraser tool through your desktop and mobile device.

Once you’re logged in, visit the Capital One Rewards Center and you’ll see “cover my travel purchases” as a redemption option. Click “use my miles.”

Step 2: Select Your Purchase(s).

A list of eligible travel purchases that you’ve made within the last 90 days will appear. You’ll also see how many miles you have available, the dollar amount you spent on each travel item and how many miles you’ll need to cover the entire purchase.

Select the purchases that you want miles applied to and click “continue.”

Step 3: Choose How Many Miles to Apply.

You can decide how many miles to put toward each purchase. For example, on a $20 charge, you can opt to deduct 2,000 miles from your rewards total to cover the whole purchase. Or you can opt for a $5 credit, which will cost you 500 rewards miles.

After you’ve set how many miles you want to apply toward your Capital One travel purchase, click “redeem.” You should receive a statement credit in your account for the amounts you set, within two to three business days.

Capital One Purchase Eraser: How Does It Work? originally appeared on usnews.com