Can Eating More Plant-Based Foods Help Manage Diabetes?

Elephants, rhinos, bison, wildebeest and horses — oh my. These powerful animals may be showing the way for a healthy eating plan: They all follow a vegetarian diet. While all people should eat foods for good health, for people with diabetes, food choice plays a critical role in managing blood sugar.

Research shows that plant-focused eating offers clearly positive outcomes for people with diabetes — with reductions in blood sugar, lipids and body weight. And for you naysayers who cringe at the thought of moving toward a plant-based eating plan, you may change your mind after reading this.

There are many ways eating more plant-based foods benefits people with diabetes:

— Better blood sugar management.

— Improved heart health.

— Weight loss.

— Lower lipid levels.

When we’re speaking of plant-based, it’s not all or nothing. I’m a believer in taking small steps to achieve the big goals of getting blood sugar readings in target range and improving overall good health. Moving toward a plant-based eating plan can start with simply adding more veggies to one meal per day or “going vegetarian” for one meal per week.

You may have heard about the campaign called Meatless Monday, where you swap out animal protein for plant protein every Monday. If Monday’s don’t work for your schedule, you can get creative with another day of the week, such as Tempeh Thursday or Salad Bowl Sunday.

Small steps toward a plant-based diet can make a big difference in your health status. Here’s why:

More fiber for better blood glucose management:

The typical American diet falls far short of the recommended daily intake for dietary fiber, which ranges from 21 grams to 38 grams, depending on age and gender. A plant-based eating plan lends itself to consuming foods that are higher in fiber — whole grains, fruits, vegetables and even plant-based proteins, which include legumes (think lentils and chickpeas), beans (from black beans to lima beans), soy (edamame, tofu, tempeh) and nuts and seeds (like peanuts, peanut butter, almonds, almond butter, pistachios, walnuts, chia seeds) all fit the mold. Even though some of these foods are carbohydrates, the fiber slows down the absorption of carbohydrate, which blunts spikes in blood sugar. A plant-based eating plan will give you an average of 40 grams of fiber each day, exceeding the recommendations of the Institutes of Medicine.

Heart benefits:

People with diabetes have a two to four times higher risk of developing heart disease. And nuts, seeds, beans and legumes have heart health benefits as well. Nuts contain heart-healthy unsaturated fats, and beans contain soluble fiber, which has been shown to help flush out cholesterol from your arteries. Plus, getting protein from plant sources instead of meat will greatly reduce intake of saturated fat.

Weight management:

A randomized control study of people with type 2 diabetes compared the effects of two eating plans: a low-fat vegan plan versus an eating plan that controls carbohydrates and restricts calories. Those following the vegan plan revealed greater improvement in glycemic control, lipid levels and weight loss. Almost half of the participants on the vegan plan where able to reduce their type 2 medications as a result as well. And those following the vegan plan had no calorie or portion restrictions. What? No calorie or portion restriction? That’s a super bonus!

There are so many health benefits to eating more plants it’s impossible to review them all. But for people with type 2 diabetes in particular, here are a few more reasons to eat more plants:

— Fruits and vegetable are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients. Phytonutrients only come from plants and serve as an overall health protector.

— Peanuts offer a double-benefit. They contain the amino acid arginine, which helps open blood vessels to increase blood flow for heart health. Arginine also causes the body to release more insulin, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels.

— Pistachios have higher concentrations of fiber than other nuts, both soluble and insoluble, which helps slow absorption of carbohydrate and reduce cholesterol levels, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids which are cardio protective.

— Studies have shown improvement in insulin sensitivity and reduced cholesterol levels for people with prediabetes and people with type 2 diabetes when they consume almonds.

— Barley has been associated with reduced A1C (improved blood glucose averages).

Tips for Increasing Your Plant-Based Eating

One day at a time: It isn’t an all or nothing requirement. Start by adding more vegetables and fruits to your meals. Then move to swapping one animal protein with a plant protein. A plant-based eating plan can mean less meat, not meatless.

Beans instead of beef: Use legumes as your main protein source. Beans help blunt spikes in blood sugar and studies have shown they continue to keep post meal blood sugar readings regulated five hours later.

Get nutty about nuts: Include nuts (almonds, pistachios, peanuts, walnuts) with each meal. They can be eaten as part of a meal or as a separate snack. Nuts have the potential to keep you satisfied, add more plant protein to your meal plan and can help reduce spikes in blood sugar.

Be aware of vitamin B12: When you reduce consumption of animal protein in your diet, you’ll need to use a B12 supplement because the best sources of B12 are in animal protein foods. It’s also important to note that if you’re on the medication Metformin, you may have already been advised to supplement with B12. Metformin decreases the absorption of B12 in the gut, which can cause B12 deficiency over time.

Choosing vegan: If you decide to take all animal-based proteins off your meal plan, you’ll be missing good sources of vitamin D. Speak with your doctor about adding a vitamin D supplement to your daily routine.

Check in pairs: Check your blood sugar before a meal and two hours after the start of eating to evaluate if the eating plan is working well for you. Blood sugar monitoring is a great tool to use for problem solving.

Plant-Inspired Menu

Stuck for ideas on how to increase your intake of plant-based foods? Use this sample menu to boost your plant-based eating.

Breakfast:

— Oatmeal topped with almonds

— Greek yogurt with blueberries

— Coffee or tea

Lunch:

— Black bean chili (with optional shredded cheese topping)

— Dark leafy green salad with orange sections and pistachios

— Sparking water with lime

Dinner:

— Tempeh and vegetable stir-fry with peanuts

— Brown rice

— Vegetable eggroll

— Water with lemon

