California College Road Trip: USC

Although located just south of downtown Los Angeles, the University of Southern California‘s distinctive brick buildings and wide pedestrian boulevards set it apart from its urban environment. With some 19,200 undergraduates plus more than 27,000 graduate students, the 226-acre campus is almost a city unto itself.

The private university offers more than 150 majors and minors, and some competitive programs have extra requirements. Those wanting to study film, say, can apply to the School of Cinematic Arts, which offers programs such as animation and digital arts or interactive entertainment.

USC’s connections to Hollywood run deep. In the popular “Theatrical Film Symposium” class, students watch screenings of popular movies and can discuss the films with their directors and producers. One recent guest: “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, a USC alum.

Ellie Feinerman, a 2019 grad from Irvine, California, took the class as part of her minor in cinematic arts. She also got connected with internships working for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC through her communication major in the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. “I wouldn’t have had that opportunity anywhere else,” she says.

USC is very selective, only accepting about 13% of applicants. Nearly two-thirds of undergrads are from California, and about 13% come from abroad.

About a third of all undergraduates live on campus, and the university’s residential colleges help establish a sense of community among first-year students. Incoming freshmen apply to live in one of several residence halls focused on academic and cultural interests like arts and humanities or a global college experience.

Trenton Stone, a junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, majoring in international relations (with a global business emphasis) and philosophy, credits the residential college system with helping ease his transition to college and providing activities to “find big and small families on campus.”

Undergraduates can get involved in research and hands-on learning across USC’s schools and academic units.

For example, the Bachelor of Science in Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation program at the USC Iovine and Young Academy enables small cohorts of students to pursue their individual interests in a multidisciplinary and project-based environment combining those fields.

Suraya Shivji, a recent graduate from Fremont, California, teamed up with roommate Jamie Haberman to launch Mello, a “smart” essential oil diffuser for the home.

Regardless of their school, all students complete the same core curriculum, with requirements in the arts, humanities and the sciences.

The menu of extracurricular options is long: Students can join more than 850 campus organizations, such as Peaks & Professors, where faculty members lead hikes and discussions on different topics, and the Trojan Food Pantry, whose members help people in the community struggling with food insecurity. About 1 in 5 undergrads joins a fraternity or sorority.

One reason Niven Jayanthi, a sophomore majoring in business administration and math from San Bruno, California, chose USC was its sports culture. As a member of the Spirit of Troy marching band, the only collegiate band to have two platinum albums, he enjoys longstanding rituals like leading the pregame march to the coliseum where the football team plays.

“You become a part of a family hundreds of thousands of people large,” he says.

