California College Road Trip: University of San Diego

Located just east of Mission Bay, the University of San Diego‘s 180-acre campus is dotted with Spanish Renaissance-style buildings and palm trees. Behind the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice, a cross-disciplinary academic and campus center, students can relax by a garden and reflecting pool and take in Instagram-worthy views of the nearby beaches and downtown San Diego.

The university enrolls about 5,700 undergrads, and its size and scenic setting allow for a “natural connectedness,” says Luke Garrett of the District of Columbia, who will graduate in December with majors in physics and philosophy.

USD was established with the merging of separate men’s and women’s colleges in 1972, but it is rooted in a Catholic educational tradition that dates back centuries. Today, about half of undergraduates identify as Catholic, but for many, how students experience faith is a “choose your own adventure” process, says Tomy Vettukallel, a senior from Clovis, California, majoring in business administration.

The university hosts a range of religiously oriented events and programs that are open to all, such as a weekly Mass for Peace in Founders Chapel and an annual spring All Faith Service that features elements of different faith traditions. All undergrads complete two courses related to theological and religious inquiry.

Freshmen are required to live on campus and join a living-learning community centered around a particular theme, such as Cultivate LLC, focused on sustainability, or Advocate LLC, focused on social justice.

As part of the first-year curriculum, students choose a series of classes with their LLC peers that is often related to their community theme and offers an intro to college-level thinking, discussion and writing.

Peer scholastic advisers and faculty mentors are available to help students navigate the transition to college.

Overall, USD classes tend to be small, and with a student-faculty ratio of 14:1, undergrads can get to know professors as people to “rely on” and “be comfortable in saying I need more help,” says Tiffany Truong, a junior from San Jose, California, double-majoring in biology and history.

The university also enrolls about 3,200 graduate students. In January, in between fall and spring terms, students can take part in intersession, enrolling in a single three-week course that might involve a real-world project in the community, for example,a trip abroad.

Downtown San Diego is just over 5 miles from campus, accessible by trolley and bus, though having a car to get around can be an advantage. Students often explore the nearby San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park and the shops, restaurants and live music in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter.

In addition, there are ample opportunities for “outdoor adventures,” Garrett says, from relaxing and surfing on Mission Beach or around La Jolla to taking a weekend hike in Joshua Tree National Park about 160 miles away.

Students can find their niche through the more than 180 different clubs and organizations. The Torero Program Board, for example, plans different events on campus and in and around the Hahn University Center and Student Life Pavilion. The Division I Toreros compete in football, basketball, swimming and diving and other sports.

About 18% of men and 29% of women join fraternities and sororities, which can play a big role on campus, students say, even for those who aren’t members.

Nearly 40% of students come from out of state, and 10% are from overseas.

The United Front Multicultural Commons offers programs and resources for undergrads of color, who make up more than a third of the student body; women; LGBTQ students; and people of different cultures. Events include an annual Multicultural Night featuring performances that represent global cultures and monthly Food for Thought events celebrating different cuisines and their histories.

