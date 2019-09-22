California College Road Trip: UCLA

As a large public university located in the nation’s second-largest city, the University of California–Los Angeles has a cozy, suburban…

As a large public university located in the nation’s second-largest city, the University of California–Los Angeles has a cozy, suburban campus feel but an abundance of opportunities for its 31,000-plus undergraduates to get connected to their city surroundings.

Nick Nikoian, a 2019 alum and communication major from nearby Burbank, participated in a mentoring program to help elementary, middle and high school students from high-need area schools along the path to college. Interested in a career in music production, he also interned with Universal Music Group.

Both on campus and off, “there’s a sense of community,” Nikoian says. And although students are often driven in their academics, “everyone’s also well rounded,” he adds.

About 80% of undergrads come from within the Golden State, and nearly 1 in 3 are first-generation college students.

UCLA’s campus is replete with lush green lawns and a number of buildings that have appeared in films and TV shows like “Legally Blonde,” “Angels & Demons” and “The Mindy Project.” The arts have a major presence on campus, not only through majors like dance, music, and film and television, but also through seasonal theater productions, the annual Spring Sing talent show and other creative ventures.

The academic calendar operates on a quarter system, with students typically taking three or four courses per 10-week term. That allows them “to explore a little bit of everything,” says Kyle McGourty-Holland, a 2019 sociology graduate from Snohomish, Washington. But the accelerated pace “can be a blessing and a curse,” she says.

UCLA has an 18:1 student-faculty ratio, and large classes are common for first-years. The size can feel intimidating at first, students say, but larger lecture courses typically break out into smaller discussion sections to help build bonds between classmates and faculty.

Over 50% of undergrads undertake research across a wide range of disciplines. The Undergraduate Research Centers offer guidance and scholarships of up to $3,000 for select students.

It’s certainly possible to fly under the radar, students say, but joining one of the more than 1,200 campus groups can help people find their niche. “The organizations I joined gave me a home,” says McGourty-Holland, who was a tour guide and a member of the club track and field team and who participated in several health- and service-related activities.

About 13% of undergrads get involved in Greek life.

Athletics is a popular draw, and UCLA has the second highest number of NCAA Division I championship wins, after Stanford University. The Bruins compete in 15 sports, and games are free for students except for football and basketball; those tickets are offered at discounted rates.

Buses transport fans the 25 or so miles from campus to the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena for home football games. Traditions like the rivalry week festivities leading up to games against the University of Southern California spur a sense of camaraderie.

Royce Hall, one of the oldest buildings on campus, was based on a church in Milan, and its 1,800-seat performance hall often hosts prominent speakers and performers. Winding through the center of campus is Bruin Walk, which leads to the bronze Bruin bear statue and is where students often gather between classes to promote events and extracurricular activities.

Most first-years live in residence halls on “the hill,” about a 15-minute walk across campus from the main academic buildings. Those residences also house professors, who lead community programming, and the places have shared dining options.

UCLA’s location puts students close to Disneyland and within a short drive of the J. Paul Getty Museum and Santa Monica Beach. Big Bear Mountain Resort, for skiing, is about 120 miles from campus. Students can also take advantage of nearby restaurants and movie theaters in the Westwood neighborhood around the university.

