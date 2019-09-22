California College Road Trip: Claremont McKenna

A fixture on the west side of Claremont McKenna College‘s 69-acre campus is “the Kube,” a glass-walled study space, part…

A fixture on the west side of Claremont McKenna College‘s 69-acre campus is “the Kube,” a glass-walled study space, part of an academic and administrative building, that serves as a sort of living room for the college’s 1,300 undergraduates. In addition to exposing them to the Southern California scenery, some see in the facility a symbol of their shared open-minded approach to education and collaboration.

Thomas D’Anieri, a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and economics from Wellesley, Massachusetts, says he found in CMC a supportive “attitude that surrounds this academic excellence.”

That core group of undergrads expands to about 6,000 when you figure in the other liberal arts schools in the Claremont Colleges consortium: Scripps College, Pomona College, Harvey Mudd College and Pitzer College. Students can take classes — more than 2,000 allow for cross-registration — and sign up for some joint organizations across the so-called 5C schools.

The campuses are located side by side, which allows for common dining halls, libraries and other facilities, plus shared social events. Claremont McKenna teams up with Harvey Mudd and Scripps to compete against Pomona-Pitzer in NCAA Division III sports.

The size of the consortium means it’s not entirely a fishbowl. The consortium certainly expands one’s options and network, but CMC is “home base,” says Maya Love, a senior from Aurora, Colorado, majoring in international relations and government with a leadership sequence. She has valued being on the women’s varsity basketball team as well as serving as president of the Associated Students of Claremont McKenna College, which provides funding to CMC’s 70-plus campus organizations.

The school is very selective, with only 9% of applicants accepted each year.

“Students definitely have strong passions for their studies,” says Connor Bloom, a 2019 science management grad from Whitefish, Montana, and “it’s a ton of fun to see students’ eyes light up” as they explore them.

For his senior thesis, which is required of all, Bloom collaborated with a CMC alum at a blood bank in San Diego to determine whether it makes financial sense for the bank to run a genetic test for each donor, which combined his interests in corporate finance and scientific inquiry.

About 4 in 5 seniors report working on research with faculty, and the college offers 11 research institutes and centers with distinct missions, including human rights, international studies, and innovation and entrepreneurship. The consortium’s graduate schools, Claremont Graduate University and the Keck Graduate Institute, enroll about 2,700 students.

First-years are required to complete a writing and a humanities seminar, and everyone must take “Principles of Economic Analysis” and “Introduction to American Politics.” Economics and government are the most popular fields of study, and about a third of undergrads complete a dual or double major.

All told, the college offers 32 majors and a dozen “sequences,” which are similar to minors, such as financial economics and legal studies. CMC does not have majors in art or dance, for example, but students can take those classes at other 5C schools.

Set in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, the city of Claremont (population 36,400) is about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. The big city is accessible, but many students stick close to the college on weekends. About 97% of students live on campus, and all freshmen are assigned a first-year guide, an upperclassman who serves as a mentor, easing the transition to college.

The Emett Student Center is a prime gathering spot, with pool tables, TVs and dining destinations. Students also often come together at the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum, known as the “Ath,” to hear speakers four nights a week, or on weekday afternoons for free drinks and snacks as a study break during Ath Tea.

