The plus-size clothing market has, thankfully, evolved from out-of-the-way department store racks to a diverse array of options from brick-and-mortar and online retailers alike. Whether you’re on a budget or looking for high-quality items (or both), you have plenty of options. Subscription boxes, shopping apps and fitting tools abound among plus-size clothing retailers as well.

These are the best plus-size clothing stores and online retailers:

— Eloquii

— EShakti

— Gwynnie Bee

— ModCloth

— Stitch Fix

— ThredUp

— Torrid

Shopping at these plus-size clothing stores will help you find an outfit you like and save money in the process.

Eloquii

The fashionable plus-size retailer carries sizes 14 to 28 and offers complimentary personal styling appointments in stores. Its app provides exclusive access to its ELQ Rewards loyalty program, which lets you earn 10% back on everything you buy. Reward dollars can be used toward future purchases. The app also grants you access to new arrivals before anyone else.

Ways to save: Check Eloquii’s website for the promo codes it frequently offers. Or shop the clearance section for deep discounts, especially when the season changes.

EShakti

This pioneer (and leader) in the custom clothing business is ideal for those who want more than just the off-the-rack experience. Pick a style and then provide your measurements for the perfect fit. You can customize hemline, neckline and sleeves as well. Customization is available for sizes 0 to 36W for a flat rate of $9.95 per item.

Ways to save: Because of eShakti’s customized experience, you won’t find the bargain-basement prices you’ll find on sales racks. However, there are plenty of ways to save. New customers get 33% off their first purchase if they register an account. Shop the sale section to find discounted styles.

Gwynnie Bee

Originally designed as a plus-size clothing rental service for sizes 10 through 32, Gwynnie Bee now offers sizes 0 to 32. However, it won’t offer a style unless it’s also available in plus sizes and still uses plus-size models for all clothing on its site. Plans allow you to rent one to 10 items at a time for monthly prices ranging from $49 to $199. That price includes free shipping both ways and unlimited exchanges. If you wish to keep an item, you can buy it at a discount off its regular price.

To ensure a good fit for unfamiliar brands, Gwynnie Bee offers a tool called Size Advisor. Just select the size you usually wear from familiar clothing brands, and the tool will predict how other brands will fit you.

Ways to save: Gwynnie Bee sometimes offers discounts on monthly subscription costs, as well as a 30-day free trial for new customers.

ModCloth

The brand’s vintage-inspired fashions are available up to size 28 or 4X, and the site lets you filter by items available in plus sizes. ModCloth also helpfully includes the measurements of the models it uses to help shoppers gauge how an item might fit.

The ModCloth app offers the Fit For Me feature, which lets you upload your measurements and find items recommended by members of the ModCloth community with similar body types.

Ways to save: Check out the Outlet section on ModCloth’s site for up to 65% off limited-quantity styles. The Outlet section also allows you to filter by plus-size options.

Stitch Fix

The online personal styling company has plus-size options for sizes 14W to 24W and 1X to 3X. Stitch Fix allows you to fill out a styling profile and request a box of custom-chosen clothing items for a $20 delivery fee (credited toward anything you keep). Professional stylists are trained to pick out clothing based on your shape and preferences, so all the items you receive are more likely to fit and look great.

Stitch Fix also offers an app for a more personalized experience. With the app, you can share a profile photo with your personal stylist and communicate with your stylist while on the go.

Ways to save: If you keep everything in your box, you get a 25% discount off the items’ regular cost.

ThredUp

Overwhelmed by physical thrift stores? ThredUp, the online consignment store, has a plus-size section for sizes XL to 5X and 14 to 32. Filter by your exact size, desired brands and item type.

ThredUp’s items are secondhand, which can mean they’re sold at conditions between gently used and new with tags. That makes this site ideal for shoppers on a budget who still want clothing in good condition.

Ways to save: ThredUp frequently offers promo codes, so be sure you’re opted in to its mailing list. If you’re handy with a needle, ThredUp also offers a section on the site for “rescue” items — designer items that need light repairs at extreme discounts.

Torrid

The shopping mall standby for sizes 10 to 30 has an app that offers loyal shoppers a little extra. By downloading the app, you get exclusive app-only deals, as well as the ability to scan items in stores for reviews and additional sizes. Plus, show the app at checkout to earn loyalty points and rewards.

Ways to save: Whether you’re shopping via the app, via Torrid’s desktop site or in stores, Torrid has an expansive sale section offering up to 50% off clearance items. Shop just after the season ends to find the best prices on the previous season’s fashions.

