BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 70418 2.76…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 70418 2.76 2.55 2.70+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 237695 38.21 37.71 38.20+.62 AbbVie 4.28 32622 69.33 68.06 69.26+1.08 Alibaba 36969 176.62 174.15 176.48+1.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 71512 9.28 9.18 9.23+.02 Altice .07e 94147 28.72 28.01 28.68—.11 Altria 3.36f 44829 44.97 44.10 44.66+.42 Ambev .05e 127480 4.76 4.65 4.66+.06 Annaly 1e 60569 8.68 8.57 8.67+.10 AnteroRes 1 45799 4.08 3.64 3.71—.07 ArcelorM .10p 33615 16.67 16.33 16.48—.22 AstraZen 1.37e 47555 43.20 42.85 43.04—.24 AtHomGr 37664 9.16 8.27 8.73+.17 AuroraCn 81068 6.39 6.17 6.32+.04 Avon 52955 4.46 4.22 4.41+.18 BPPLC 2.44 38775 38.40 37.85 37.93+.09 BakHuGE .72 41444 23.70 22.94 23.26—.86 BcoBrad .06a 45847 8.47 8.31 8.40+.04 BcoSantSA .21e 41330 4.04 3.99 4.01—.08 BkofAm .72f 236880 29.40 28.90 29.28—.07 BarrickGld 2.82e 91263 17.67 17.18 17.58+.33 Blackstone 2.07e 35319 50.99 49.34 50.08+.44 Boeing 8.22 38887 381.80 368.00 381.46+11.97 BrMySq 1.64 32728 49.55 48.61 49.40+.84 CBLAsc .30 53093 1.59 1.28 1.56+.28 CVSHealth 2 33094 63.88 63.29 63.48—.12 CabotO&G .36f 44534 18.92 18.50 18.68+.09 CallonPet 76099 4.84 4.49 4.52—.20 Carnival 2 35141 49.90 48.61 49.82+.16 Cemex .29t 66640 4.05 3.82 3.84—.20 CenterPnt 1.15f 34600 30.32 29.19 30.23+.92 CntryLink 1 122798 13.36 12.67 13.11+.51 ChesEng 385824 1.98 1.82 1.83 CgpVelLCrd 127270 13.38 11.97 12.21—.88 CgpVelICrd 149373 6.19 5.57 6.09+.39 Citigroup 2.04f 45631 69.21 68.11 68.73—.25 ClevCliffs .24 38511 7.95 7.66 7.90+.13 Cloudera 43908 9.33 9.05 9.19+.15 DeanFoods .12m 53827 1.93 1.55 1.84+.25 DenburyR 155074 1.53 1.25 1.27—.09 DeutschBk .12e 42935 8.25 8.14 8.22—.08 DxSCBearrs 33899 45.94 43.98 44.21—1.48 DxGBull 64804 33.53 31.27 33.13+1.97 DxGlMBr 32888 16.67 15.60 15.83—.79 DirSPBear 33092 17.26 16.97 16.98—.21 DirDGlBr 119155 7.86 7.28 7.38—.50 DxSPOGBl 158333 4.53 3.99 4.08—.04 Disney 1.76 31871 136.14 134.93 135.67—.12 EnCanag .07 137775 4.87 4.67 4.74+.04 ErosIntl 38979 2.70 2.25 2.29+.08 ExxonMbl 3.48 40865 72.84 71.92 72.04—.03 Farfetchn 37674 10.49 9.15 10.14+.87 FordM .60a 133803 9.43 9.29 9.36—.07 FortunaSlv 32644 3.72 3.45 3.55—.15 FrptMcM .20 113328 10.22 9.76 10.06—.07 GameStop 1.52 219606 4.95 3.97 4.43—.66 Gap .97 47421 19.14 18.05 18.81+.43 GenElec .04 273666 9.35 9.06 9.29+.15 Gerdau .02e 59795 3.25 3.16 3.21—.05 GoldFLtd .01e 33636 5.12 4.98 5.03+.07 Hallibrtn .72 65483 20.60 19.76 20.04+.01 Hanesbds .60 33395 15.98 15.08 15.84+.30 HarmonyG .05 49170 3.35 3.25 3.32+.02 HeclaM .01e 45146 2.03 1.90 1.100+.07 ICICIBk .19e 31790 11.04 10.85 11.01+.18 iPtShFut 128903 24.46 23.92 23.97—.43 iShGold 82105 14.33 14.23 14.29+.07 iShBrazil .67e 97837 42.94 42.39 42.64+.63 iShSilver 103175 16.98 16.79 16.91+.06 iShChinaLC .87e 125705 41.38 41.12 41.34+.63 iShEMkts .59e 256946 41.73 41.49 41.69+.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 43149 141.15 140.39 140.96+.27 iSEafe 1.66e 80162 65.11 64.96 65.11+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 61385 87.26 87.17 87.26—.02 iShR2K 1.77e 143953 155.77 153.56 155.51+1.66 iShREst 2.76e 40430 92.39 91.47 92.13+.05 Infosys 40088 11.66 11.60 11.62—.00 iShCorEM .95e 33254 50.09 49.80 50.05+.34 ItauUnHs 62625 8.74 8.56 8.65+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 43626 116.96 115.38 116.71—.16 Keycorp .74f 46231 18.20 17.78 17.91—.22 KindMorg 1 40182 20.50 20.24 20.37+.14 Kinrossg 80277 4.99 4.78 4.97+.17 Kroger .56f 60334 25.79 25.21 25.48—.34 LaredoPet 33563 2.93 2.65 2.67—.11 Macys 1.51 104957 17.67 16.75 17.40+.30 Mallinckdt 202898 4.15 3.47 3.58—.30 MarathnO .20 59953 13.32 12.80 12.94+.11 McDerI 53478 6.37 5.96 6.00—.12 Merck 2.20 32502 82.79 81.62 82.66+.97 Mosaic .20 42152 21.81 20.62 21.51+.13 Nabors .24 43337 2.46 2.29 2.37+.01 NewmtM .56 x36645 39.48 38.31 39.26+1.24 NobleCorp .08 48873 2.13 1.89 2.00+.04 NobleEngy .48 31839 25.10 24.05 24.52+.31 NokiaCp .19e 98379 5.09 5.05 5.09—.01 OasisPet 51084 3.92 3.52 3.58—.08 Oracle .96 58598 56.02 55.16 55.94+.47 Penney 162052 1.18 1.03 1.13+.12 PetrbrsA 32059 13.44 13.22 13.24 Petrobras 65676 14.88 14.56 14.58—.03 Pfizer 1.44 63121 37.76 36.90 37.12—.26 PrUCrude 32351 18.80 17.47 17.69—.84 ProctGam 2.98 31835 120.80 119.36 120.20+.32 RangeRs .08 88279 5.08 4.51 4.61+.10 RegionsFn .62 52933 16.18 15.74 16.04+.03 SpdrGold 34753 141.20 140.28 140.90+.72 S&P500ETF 4.13e 226046 299.44 297.75 299.43+1.30 SpdrS&PRB .74e 40001 53.52 52.39 53.20—.04 SpdrRetl .49e 40507 44.06 42.83 43.55—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 260856 24.48 23.43 23.62—.05 SpdrOGEq .49e 34666 8.40 8.08 8.22+.02 Schlmbrg 2 83200 38.83 37.48 37.91+.45 SlackTcn 38135 26.26 25.32 25.70—1.05 SnapIncA 85052 15.28 14.83 15.19+.17 SwstnEngy 129622 2.43 2.21 2.26+.05 Square 36291 60.85 59.80 60.20—.35 SPHlthC 1.01e 35875 91.37 90.62 91.37+.68 SPCnSt 1.28e 93068 61.04 60.58 61.00+.08 SPEngy 2.04e 129694 61.74 60.78 60.98+.06 SPDRFncl .46e 236147 28.01 27.73 27.97+.01 SPInds 1.12e 47361 78.48 77.88 78.41+.27 SPTech .78e 36773 81.09 80.56 81.04+.56 SpdrRESel 38001 38.94 38.61 38.85—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 111304 63.18 62.21 63.15+.57 Tapestry 1.35 34030 26.10 24.52 25.69+.52 TevaPhrm .73e 175668 8.49 8.06 8.17+.04 Transocn 144992 5.80 5.43 5.63+.14 Twilio 32233 113.74 109.80 111.83+1.82 Twitter 37850 43.78 43.15 43.36+.11 UberTchn 85756 35.14 33.02 34.68+1.17 USOilFd 190366 12.05 11.63 11.69—.29 USSteel .20 72508 12.91 12.21 12.70+.28 Valaris 38985 6.95 6.18 6.49+.17 ValeSA .29e 103596 11.94 11.64 11.81+.08 VanEGold .06e 259946 28.21 27.54 28.09+.58 VnEkRus .01e 35880 23.47 23.23 23.28+.13 VEckOilSvc .47e 104631 13.43 12.93 13.15+.02 VanEJrGld 49800 38.65 37.83 38.47+.65 VangEmg 1.10e 47167 41.74 41.49 41.70+.30 VangFTSE 1.10e 40681 41.30 41.20 41.29+.18 Vereit .56f 128754 9.67 9.32 9.66+.27 VerizonCm 2.46f 37796 60.07 59.52 59.97+.26 Visa 1 39989 177.93 174.76 175.24—1.11 WPXEngy 69626 11.61 11.05 11.18+.15 WashPrGp 1 51655 4.61 4.12 4.45+.30 WellsFargo 2.04f 71224 48.85 47.79 48.80+.49 WhitngPet 75080 8.68 7.67 7.74—.19 Yamanag .02 89424 3.47 3.33 3.45+.12 ZayoGrp 33492 33.86 33.73 33.80+.01 ————————— 