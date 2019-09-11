BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|70418
|2.76
|2.55
|2.70+.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|237695
|38.21
|37.71
|38.20+.62
|AbbVie 4.28
|32622
|69.33
|68.06
|69.26+1.08
|Alibaba
|36969
|176.62
|174.15
|176.48+1.49
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|71512
|9.28
|9.18
|9.23+.02
|Altice .07e
|94147
|28.72
|28.01
|28.68—.11
|Altria 3.36f
|44829
|44.97
|44.10
|44.66+.42
|Ambev .05e
|127480
|4.76
|4.65
|4.66+.06
|Annaly 1e
|60569
|8.68
|8.57
|8.67+.10
|AnteroRes 1
|45799
|4.08
|3.64
|3.71—.07
|ArcelorM .10p
|33615
|16.67
|16.33
|16.48—.22
|AstraZen 1.37e
|47555
|43.20
|42.85
|43.04—.24
|AtHomGr
|37664
|9.16
|8.27
|8.73+.17
|AuroraCn
|81068
|6.39
|6.17
|6.32+.04
|Avon
|52955
|4.46
|4.22
|4.41+.18
|BPPLC 2.44
|38775
|38.40
|37.85
|37.93+.09
|BakHuGE .72
|41444
|23.70
|22.94
|23.26—.86
|BcoBrad .06a
|45847
|8.47
|8.31
|8.40+.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|41330
|4.04
|3.99
|4.01—.08
|BkofAm .72f
|236880
|29.40
|28.90
|29.28—.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|91263
|17.67
|17.18
|17.58+.33
|Blackstone 2.07e
|35319
|50.99
|49.34
|50.08+.44
|Boeing 8.22
|38887
|381.80
|368.00
|381.46+11.97
|BrMySq 1.64
|32728
|49.55
|48.61
|49.40+.84
|CBLAsc .30
|53093
|1.59
|1.28
|1.56+.28
|CVSHealth 2
|33094
|63.88
|63.29
|63.48—.12
|CabotO&G .36f
|44534
|18.92
|18.50
|18.68+.09
|CallonPet
|76099
|4.84
|4.49
|4.52—.20
|Carnival 2
|35141
|49.90
|48.61
|49.82+.16
|Cemex .29t
|66640
|4.05
|3.82
|3.84—.20
|CenterPnt 1.15f
|34600
|30.32
|29.19
|30.23+.92
|CntryLink 1
|122798
|13.36
|12.67
|13.11+.51
|ChesEng
|385824
|1.98
|1.82
|1.83
|CgpVelLCrd
|127270
|13.38
|11.97
|12.21—.88
|CgpVelICrd
|149373
|6.19
|5.57
|6.09+.39
|Citigroup 2.04f
|45631
|69.21
|68.11
|68.73—.25
|ClevCliffs .24
|38511
|7.95
|7.66
|7.90+.13
|Cloudera
|43908
|9.33
|9.05
|9.19+.15
|DeanFoods .12m
|53827
|1.93
|1.55
|1.84+.25
|DenburyR
|155074
|1.53
|1.25
|1.27—.09
|DeutschBk .12e
|42935
|8.25
|8.14
|8.22—.08
|DxSCBearrs
|33899
|45.94
|43.98
|44.21—1.48
|DxGBull
|64804
|33.53
|31.27
|33.13+1.97
|DxGlMBr
|32888
|16.67
|15.60
|15.83—.79
|DirSPBear
|33092
|17.26
|16.97
|16.98—.21
|DirDGlBr
|119155
|7.86
|7.28
|7.38—.50
|DxSPOGBl
|158333
|4.53
|3.99
|4.08—.04
|Disney 1.76
|31871
|136.14
|134.93
|135.67—.12
|EnCanag .07
|137775
|4.87
|4.67
|4.74+.04
|ErosIntl
|38979
|2.70
|2.25
|2.29+.08
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|40865
|72.84
|71.92
|72.04—.03
|Farfetchn
|37674
|10.49
|9.15
|10.14+.87
|FordM .60a
|133803
|9.43
|9.29
|9.36—.07
|FortunaSlv
|32644
|3.72
|3.45
|3.55—.15
|FrptMcM .20
|113328
|10.22
|9.76
|10.06—.07
|GameStop 1.52
|219606
|4.95
|3.97
|4.43—.66
|Gap .97
|47421
|19.14
|18.05
|18.81+.43
|GenElec .04
|273666
|9.35
|9.06
|9.29+.15
|Gerdau .02e
|59795
|3.25
|3.16
|3.21—.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|33636
|5.12
|4.98
|5.03+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|65483
|20.60
|19.76
|20.04+.01
|Hanesbds .60
|33395
|15.98
|15.08
|15.84+.30
|HarmonyG .05
|49170
|3.35
|3.25
|3.32+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|45146
|2.03
|1.90
|1.100+.07
|ICICIBk .19e
|31790
|11.04
|10.85
|11.01+.18
|iPtShFut
|128903
|24.46
|23.92
|23.97—.43
|iShGold
|82105
|14.33
|14.23
|14.29+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|97837
|42.94
|42.39
|42.64+.63
|iShSilver
|103175
|16.98
|16.79
|16.91+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|125705
|41.38
|41.12
|41.34+.63
|iShEMkts .59e
|256946
|41.73
|41.49
|41.69+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|43149
|141.15
|140.39
|140.96+.27
|iSEafe 1.66e
|80162
|65.11
|64.96
|65.11+.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|61385
|87.26
|87.17
|87.26—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|143953
|155.77
|153.56
|155.51+1.66
|iShREst 2.76e
|40430
|92.39
|91.47
|92.13+.05
|Infosys
|40088
|11.66
|11.60
|11.62—.00
|iShCorEM .95e
|33254
|50.09
|49.80
|50.05+.34
|ItauUnHs
|62625
|8.74
|8.56
|8.65+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|43626
|116.96
|115.38
|116.71—.16
|Keycorp .74f
|46231
|18.20
|17.78
|17.91—.22
|KindMorg 1
|40182
|20.50
|20.24
|20.37+.14
|Kinrossg
|80277
|4.99
|4.78
|4.97+.17
|Kroger .56f
|60334
|25.79
|25.21
|25.48—.34
|LaredoPet
|33563
|2.93
|2.65
|2.67—.11
|Macys 1.51
|104957
|17.67
|16.75
|17.40+.30
|Mallinckdt
|202898
|4.15
|3.47
|3.58—.30
|MarathnO .20
|59953
|13.32
|12.80
|12.94+.11
|McDerI
|53478
|6.37
|5.96
|6.00—.12
|Merck 2.20
|32502
|82.79
|81.62
|82.66+.97
|Mosaic .20
|42152
|21.81
|20.62
|21.51+.13
|Nabors .24
|43337
|2.46
|2.29
|2.37+.01
|NewmtM .56
|x36645
|39.48
|38.31
|39.26+1.24
|NobleCorp .08
|48873
|2.13
|1.89
|2.00+.04
|NobleEngy .48
|31839
|25.10
|24.05
|24.52+.31
|NokiaCp .19e
|98379
|5.09
|5.05
|5.09—.01
|OasisPet
|51084
|3.92
|3.52
|3.58—.08
|Oracle .96
|58598
|56.02
|55.16
|55.94+.47
|Penney
|162052
|1.18
|1.03
|1.13+.12
|PetrbrsA
|32059
|13.44
|13.22
|13.24
|Petrobras
|65676
|14.88
|14.56
|14.58—.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|63121
|37.76
|36.90
|37.12—.26
|PrUCrude
|32351
|18.80
|17.47
|17.69—.84
|ProctGam 2.98
|31835
|120.80
|119.36
|120.20+.32
|RangeRs .08
|88279
|5.08
|4.51
|4.61+.10
|RegionsFn .62
|52933
|16.18
|15.74
|16.04+.03
|SpdrGold
|34753
|141.20
|140.28
|140.90+.72
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|226046
|299.44
|297.75
|299.43+1.30
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|40001
|53.52
|52.39
|53.20—.04
|SpdrRetl .49e
|40507
|44.06
|42.83
|43.55—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|260856
|24.48
|23.43
|23.62—.05
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|34666
|8.40
|8.08
|8.22+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|83200
|38.83
|37.48
|37.91+.45
|SlackTcn
|38135
|26.26
|25.32
|25.70—1.05
|SnapIncA
|85052
|15.28
|14.83
|15.19+.17
|SwstnEngy
|129622
|2.43
|2.21
|2.26+.05
|Square
|36291
|60.85
|59.80
|60.20—.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|35875
|91.37
|90.62
|91.37+.68
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|93068
|61.04
|60.58
|61.00+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|129694
|61.74
|60.78
|60.98+.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|236147
|28.01
|27.73
|27.97+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|47361
|78.48
|77.88
|78.41+.27
|SPTech .78e
|36773
|81.09
|80.56
|81.04+.56
|SpdrRESel
|38001
|38.94
|38.61
|38.85—.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|111304
|63.18
|62.21
|63.15+.57
|Tapestry 1.35
|34030
|26.10
|24.52
|25.69+.52
|TevaPhrm .73e
|175668
|8.49
|8.06
|8.17+.04
|Transocn
|144992
|5.80
|5.43
|5.63+.14
|Twilio
|32233
|113.74
|109.80
|111.83+1.82
|37850
|43.78
|43.15
|43.36+.11
|UberTchn
|85756
|35.14
|33.02
|34.68+1.17
|USOilFd
|190366
|12.05
|11.63
|11.69—.29
|USSteel .20
|72508
|12.91
|12.21
|12.70+.28
|Valaris
|38985
|6.95
|6.18
|6.49+.17
|ValeSA .29e
|103596
|11.94
|11.64
|11.81+.08
|VanEGold .06e
|259946
|28.21
|27.54
|28.09+.58
|VnEkRus .01e
|35880
|23.47
|23.23
|23.28+.13
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|104631
|13.43
|12.93
|13.15+.02
|VanEJrGld
|49800
|38.65
|37.83
|38.47+.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|47167
|41.74
|41.49
|41.70+.30
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|40681
|41.30
|41.20
|41.29+.18
|Vereit .56f
|128754
|9.67
|9.32
|9.66+.27
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|37796
|60.07
|59.52
|59.97+.26
|Visa 1
|39989
|177.93
|174.76
|175.24—1.11
|WPXEngy
|69626
|11.61
|11.05
|11.18+.15
|WashPrGp 1
|51655
|4.61
|4.12
|4.45+.30
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|71224
|48.85
|47.79
|48.80+.49
|WhitngPet
|75080
|8.68
|7.67
|7.74—.19
|Yamanag .02
|89424
|3.47
|3.33
|3.45+.12
|ZayoGrp
|33492
|33.86
|33.73
|33.80+.01
|—————————
