BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38895 2.32…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38895 2.32 2.21 2.31+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 105265 36.30 35.91 36.10+.21 AbbVie 4.28 22225 67.97 67.00 67.89+.86 AdvDrainS .36 26816 32.66 31.50 32.17+1.92 Alibaba 51850 179.22 176.21 177.72—1.22 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 62816 9.11 9.00 9.05—.07 Altria 3.36f 34302 44.11 43.66 43.92+.07 Ambev .05e 83421 4.66 4.61 4.62+.04 AEagleOut .55 41646 17.15 16.23 16.29+.01 Annaly 1e 60326 8.39 8.25 8.31—.06 AnteroMid .45e 58949 7.05 6.58 6.76—.39 AnteroRes 1 48293 3.62 3.29 3.60—.10 AtHomGr 29517 7.37 6.52 7.12+.60 AuroraCn 97592 6.23 5.80 6.18+.32 BPPLC 2.44 37105 37.44 37.01 37.44+.07 BcoBrad .06a 100363 8.44 8.20 8.43+.37 BcoSantSA .21e 57801 3.86 3.84 3.86+.02 BkofAm .72f 189103 28.09 27.69 27.83—.30 BarrickGld 2.82e 111175 18.67 18.23 18.35—.05 BostonSci 26002 43.83 42.63 43.58+.97 BrMySq 1.64 23460 48.80 48.39 48.44—.07 CVSHealth 2 25320 62.97 62.01 62.44—.32 CallonPet 50319 4.18 3.98 4.14+.05 Camecog .32 23570 9.17 8.81 9.15+.15 CanopyGr 45757 28.16 26.27 27.95+1.55 Cemex .29t 48938 3.93 3.84 3.91+.03 ChesEng 202847 1.58 1.50 1.58—.02 CgpVelLCrd 74319 12.14 11.35 12.07—.18 CgpVelICrd 169671 6.57 6.18 6.22+.10 Citigroup 2.04f 40356 66.50 65.75 66.23—.11 ClevCliffs .24 32279 7.54 7.26 7.47—.01 Cloudera 109513 8.92 8.31 8.80+.52 CocaCola 1.60 36917 55.44 54.76 54.90—.22 Coeur 29803 5.30 5.07 5.17—.06 ConAgra .85 26684 28.73 27.80 28.55+.10 DenburyR 33326 1.12 1.05 1.12+.01 DevonE .32 23304 23.49 22.55 23.45—.06 DxGBull 58091 39.68 37.40 37.66—.34 DxGlMBr 42224 14.08 13.03 13.96+.07 DirDGlBr 105404 6.67 6.27 6.63+.09 DxSPOGBl 63734 3.44 3.20 3.42—.06 EQTCorp .12 25172 10.72 10.11 10.71—.20 ElancoAnn 37159 27.64 26.67 27.47+.98 EldrGldgrs 22809 10.00 9.46 9.50—.22 EnCanag .07 80267 4.57 4.48 4.53—.06 EndvSilvg 22785 2.88 2.74 2.78—.00 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 29706 13.48 13.30 13.39—.10 ExxonMbl 3.48 32408 70.65 70.12 70.63+.36 FMajSilvg 23211 10.43 10.16 10.27—.02 Fitbit 30567 3.44 3.23 3.44+.14 FordM .60a 135612 9.41 9.20 9.32—.02 FrptMcM .20 88270 9.54 9.41 9.52—.02 GameStop 1.52 27920 4.33 4.14 4.28+.05 Gap .97 24574 17.35 16.95 17.00+.01 GenElec .04 187779 8.82 8.57 8.66—.15 Gerdau .02e 36413 3.08 3.04 3.06 GoldFLtd .01e 48752 5.57 5.32 5.35—.13 Guidewire 23120 112.18 94.80 112.14+16.73 HPInc .64 22526 19.11 18.98 19.06+.15 Hallibrtn .72 32260 19.06 18.54 19.02+.02 HarmonyG .05 49475 3.57 3.47 3.49—.02 HeclaM .01e 53864 1.89 1.80 1.89+.08 HPEnt .45e 22214 14.54 14.39 14.51+.11 HostHotls .85a 27483 16.82 16.61 16.78+.06 ICICIBk .19e 48606 10.93 10.78 10.90+.24 iPtShFut 133385 25.32 24.94 25.05—.42 iShGold 127759 14.62 14.51 14.56+.03 iShBrazil .67e 69628 42.44 42.13 42.37+.76 iShHK .61e 42752 23.86 23.73 23.84+.19 iShSilver 158122 17.59 17.38 17.54+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 75032 40.71 40.59 40.68+.15 iShEMkts .59e 206925 41.39 41.25 41.34+.27 iShiBoxIG 3.87 36605 128.07 127.78 128.02+.39 iSh20yrT 3.05 36339 145.67 145.08 145.55+.79 iSEafe 1.66e 76294 64.66 64.46 64.64+.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 28533 87.18 87.04 87.15+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 54809 151.23 150.14 150.94+.35 Infosyss 51094 12.04 11.88 11.90—.18 Invitae 31525 21.77 20.77 21.11—.13 iShJapan 26622 54.84 54.67 54.83+.19 iShCorEM .95e 75136 49.69 49.54 49.65+.28 ItauUnHs 112380 8.65 8.46 8.64+.36 JPMorgCh 3.20 28298 112.98 111.96 112.74+.37 Keycorp .74f 30802 17.13 16.87 16.87—.17 Kinrossg 82613 5.19 5.05 5.06—.02 Kroger .56f 40222 25.12 24.86 24.90+.07 Lannett 33121 13.25 11.55 13.10+1.68 LibtProp 1.64 42151 50.25 49.03 50.22—1.86 Macys 1.51 53313 15.66 15.39 15.53+.22 Mallinckdt 82093 1.83 1.62 1.72+.13 MarathnO .20 38973 12.55 12.22 12.51—.04 MarathPt 2.12 23645 52.89 51.61 52.74+.26 McDerI 28956 5.05 4.80 5.00+.12 MorgStan 1.40f 29111 42.55 42.01 42.27—.20 Nabors .24 39871 2.06 1.84 2.05+.08 NYCmtyB .68 22395 12.07 11.84 12.05+.12 NewmtM .56 29046 39.58 38.92 39.10—.24 NobleCorp .08 31311 1.93 1.72 1.92+.03 NokiaCp .19e 55472 5.02 4.98 5.02+.05 OasisPet 44212 3.35 3.05 3.34+.09 OcciPet 3.16f 30937 45.21 44.55 45.20+.11 Oracle .96 28291 54.14 53.50 53.91+.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 24821 10.58 9.98 10.28—.28 Penney 41347 .80 .76 .78+.02 PetrbrsA 23260 13.06 12.85 13.04+.19 Petrobras 47134 14.40 14.14 14.38+.24 Pfizer 1.44 60667 36.50 36.11 36.37+.03 RangeRs .08 61855 4.15 3.82 3.92—.25 RegionsFn .62 34584 14.99 14.77 14.85+.04 RoyDShllA 3.76 26962 55.57 55.31 55.50—.24 SpdrGold 47531 144.06 143.08 143.42+.28 S&P500ETF 4.13e 193252 298.61 297.42 298.20+.38 SpdrS&PRB .74e 25362 50.99 50.35 50.64—.13 SpdrRetl .49e 25234 41.61 41.25 41.30+.23 SpdrOGEx .73e 107544 22.25 21.72 22.22—.08 Schlmbrg 2 46021 34.41 33.26 34.41+.35 Schwab .68 30038 40.10 39.44 39.89+.27 SignetJwl 1.48 35735 14.62 13.48 14.48+.51 SlackTcn 70712 29.98 27.58 27.61—2.40 SnapIncA 141691 16.49 15.90 16.29+.42 SwstnEngy 126928 2.00 1.83 1.98+.03 Sprint 23008 6.85 6.72 6.85+.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 48707 61.49 61.25 61.35+.11 SPEngy 2.04e 48428 58.95 58.27 58.94+.22 SPDRFncl .46e 155310 27.56 27.34 27.49+.04 SPInds 1.12e 24391 77.46 76.97 77.28+.24 SPTech .78e 32119 81.79 81.28 81.55—.02 SPUtil 1.55e 41746 63.36 63.03 63.04—.02 Tapestry 1.35 31357 23.76 22.85 23.67+.75 Target 2.64f 26085 110.94 108.80 110.29+1.75 TevaPhrm .73e 72146 7.17 6.82 7.11+.22 Transocn 89291 5.16 4.74 5.13+.18 Twitter 60370 45.30 44.56 44.97—.33 UberTchn 27823 32.74 31.69 31.70—.81 USOilFd 112764 11.66 11.41 11.64—.06 USSteel .20 31618 11.76 11.38 11.72+.12 Valaris 32434 6.27 5.36 6.20+.44 ValeSA .29e 101759 11.44 11.30 11.38+.05 VanEGold .06e 203344 29.76 29.18 29.24—.07 VEckOilSvc .47e 36484 12.31 11.82 12.29+.12 VanEJrGld 43982 41.15 40.14 40.25—.02 VangEmg 1.10e 39172 41.44 41.31 41.37+.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 28689 41.00 40.87 40.97+.15 VerizonCm 2.46f 28515 59.03 58.47 58.80+.21 Visa 1 23544 186.18 184.55 186.09+1.36 WPXEngy 22501 10.49 10.24 10.47—.13 WellsFargo 2.04f 60676 47.77 47.23 47.38—.24 WhitngPet 38003 7.28 6.80 7.22—.16 YPFSoc .11e 71014 10.07 9.26 9.71+.46 Yamanag .02 72118 3.63 3.53 3.56+.02 ————————— Copyright © 