BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|38895
|2.32
|2.21
|2.31+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|105265
|36.30
|35.91
|36.10+.21
|AbbVie 4.28
|22225
|67.97
|67.00
|67.89+.86
|AdvDrainS .36
|26816
|32.66
|31.50
|32.17+1.92
|Alibaba
|51850
|179.22
|176.21
|177.72—1.22
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|62816
|9.11
|9.00
|9.05—.07
|Altria 3.36f
|34302
|44.11
|43.66
|43.92+.07
|Ambev .05e
|83421
|4.66
|4.61
|4.62+.04
|AEagleOut .55
|41646
|17.15
|16.23
|16.29+.01
|Annaly 1e
|60326
|8.39
|8.25
|8.31—.06
|AnteroMid .45e
|58949
|7.05
|6.58
|6.76—.39
|AnteroRes 1
|48293
|3.62
|3.29
|3.60—.10
|AtHomGr
|29517
|7.37
|6.52
|7.12+.60
|AuroraCn
|97592
|6.23
|5.80
|6.18+.32
|BPPLC 2.44
|37105
|37.44
|37.01
|37.44+.07
|BcoBrad .06a
|100363
|8.44
|8.20
|8.43+.37
|BcoSantSA .21e
|57801
|3.86
|3.84
|3.86+.02
|BkofAm .72f
|189103
|28.09
|27.69
|27.83—.30
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|111175
|18.67
|18.23
|18.35—.05
|BostonSci
|26002
|43.83
|42.63
|43.58+.97
|BrMySq 1.64
|23460
|48.80
|48.39
|48.44—.07
|CVSHealth 2
|25320
|62.97
|62.01
|62.44—.32
|CallonPet
|50319
|4.18
|3.98
|4.14+.05
|Camecog .32
|23570
|9.17
|8.81
|9.15+.15
|CanopyGr
|45757
|28.16
|26.27
|27.95+1.55
|Cemex .29t
|48938
|3.93
|3.84
|3.91+.03
|ChesEng
|202847
|1.58
|1.50
|1.58—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|74319
|12.14
|11.35
|12.07—.18
|CgpVelICrd
|169671
|6.57
|6.18
|6.22+.10
|Citigroup 2.04f
|40356
|66.50
|65.75
|66.23—.11
|ClevCliffs .24
|32279
|7.54
|7.26
|7.47—.01
|Cloudera
|109513
|8.92
|8.31
|8.80+.52
|CocaCola 1.60
|36917
|55.44
|54.76
|54.90—.22
|Coeur
|29803
|5.30
|5.07
|5.17—.06
|ConAgra .85
|26684
|28.73
|27.80
|28.55+.10
|DenburyR
|33326
|1.12
|1.05
|1.12+.01
|DevonE .32
|23304
|23.49
|22.55
|23.45—.06
|DxGBull
|58091
|39.68
|37.40
|37.66—.34
|DxGlMBr
|42224
|14.08
|13.03
|13.96+.07
|DirDGlBr
|105404
|6.67
|6.27
|6.63+.09
|DxSPOGBl
|63734
|3.44
|3.20
|3.42—.06
|EQTCorp .12
|25172
|10.72
|10.11
|10.71—.20
|ElancoAnn
|37159
|27.64
|26.67
|27.47+.98
|EldrGldgrs
|22809
|10.00
|9.46
|9.50—.22
|EnCanag .07
|80267
|4.57
|4.48
|4.53—.06
|EndvSilvg
|22785
|2.88
|2.74
|2.78—.00
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|29706
|13.48
|13.30
|13.39—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|32408
|70.65
|70.12
|70.63+.36
|FMajSilvg
|23211
|10.43
|10.16
|10.27—.02
|Fitbit
|30567
|3.44
|3.23
|3.44+.14
|FordM .60a
|135612
|9.41
|9.20
|9.32—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|88270
|9.54
|9.41
|9.52—.02
|GameStop 1.52
|27920
|4.33
|4.14
|4.28+.05
|Gap .97
|24574
|17.35
|16.95
|17.00+.01
|GenElec .04
|187779
|8.82
|8.57
|8.66—.15
|Gerdau .02e
|36413
|3.08
|3.04
|3.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|48752
|5.57
|5.32
|5.35—.13
|Guidewire
|23120
|112.18
|94.80
|112.14+16.73
|HPInc .64
|22526
|19.11
|18.98
|19.06+.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|32260
|19.06
|18.54
|19.02+.02
|HarmonyG .05
|49475
|3.57
|3.47
|3.49—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|53864
|1.89
|1.80
|1.89+.08
|HPEnt .45e
|22214
|14.54
|14.39
|14.51+.11
|HostHotls .85a
|27483
|16.82
|16.61
|16.78+.06
|ICICIBk .19e
|48606
|10.93
|10.78
|10.90+.24
|iPtShFut
|133385
|25.32
|24.94
|25.05—.42
|iShGold
|127759
|14.62
|14.51
|14.56+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|69628
|42.44
|42.13
|42.37+.76
|iShHK .61e
|42752
|23.86
|23.73
|23.84+.19
|iShSilver
|158122
|17.59
|17.38
|17.54+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|75032
|40.71
|40.59
|40.68+.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|206925
|41.39
|41.25
|41.34+.27
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|36605
|128.07
|127.78
|128.02+.39
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|36339
|145.67
|145.08
|145.55+.79
|iSEafe 1.66e
|76294
|64.66
|64.46
|64.64+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|28533
|87.18
|87.04
|87.15+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|54809
|151.23
|150.14
|150.94+.35
|Infosyss
|51094
|12.04
|11.88
|11.90—.18
|Invitae
|31525
|21.77
|20.77
|21.11—.13
|iShJapan
|26622
|54.84
|54.67
|54.83+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|75136
|49.69
|49.54
|49.65+.28
|ItauUnHs
|112380
|8.65
|8.46
|8.64+.36
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|28298
|112.98
|111.96
|112.74+.37
|Keycorp .74f
|30802
|17.13
|16.87
|16.87—.17
|Kinrossg
|82613
|5.19
|5.05
|5.06—.02
|Kroger .56f
|40222
|25.12
|24.86
|24.90+.07
|Lannett
|33121
|13.25
|11.55
|13.10+1.68
|LibtProp 1.64
|42151
|50.25
|49.03
|50.22—1.86
|Macys 1.51
|53313
|15.66
|15.39
|15.53+.22
|Mallinckdt
|82093
|1.83
|1.62
|1.72+.13
|MarathnO .20
|38973
|12.55
|12.22
|12.51—.04
|MarathPt 2.12
|23645
|52.89
|51.61
|52.74+.26
|McDerI
|28956
|5.05
|4.80
|5.00+.12
|MorgStan 1.40f
|29111
|42.55
|42.01
|42.27—.20
|Nabors .24
|39871
|2.06
|1.84
|2.05+.08
|NYCmtyB .68
|22395
|12.07
|11.84
|12.05+.12
|NewmtM .56
|29046
|39.58
|38.92
|39.10—.24
|NobleCorp .08
|31311
|1.93
|1.72
|1.92+.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|55472
|5.02
|4.98
|5.02+.05
|OasisPet
|44212
|3.35
|3.05
|3.34+.09
|OcciPet 3.16f
|30937
|45.21
|44.55
|45.20+.11
|Oracle .96
|28291
|54.14
|53.50
|53.91+.07
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|24821
|10.58
|9.98
|10.28—.28
|Penney
|41347
|.80
|.76
|.78+.02
|PetrbrsA
|23260
|13.06
|12.85
|13.04+.19
|Petrobras
|47134
|14.40
|14.14
|14.38+.24
|Pfizer 1.44
|60667
|36.50
|36.11
|36.37+.03
|RangeRs .08
|61855
|4.15
|3.82
|3.92—.25
|RegionsFn .62
|34584
|14.99
|14.77
|14.85+.04
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|26962
|55.57
|55.31
|55.50—.24
|SpdrGold
|47531
|144.06
|143.08
|143.42+.28
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|193252
|298.61
|297.42
|298.20+.38
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|25362
|50.99
|50.35
|50.64—.13
|SpdrRetl .49e
|25234
|41.61
|41.25
|41.30+.23
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|107544
|22.25
|21.72
|22.22—.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|46021
|34.41
|33.26
|34.41+.35
|Schwab .68
|30038
|40.10
|39.44
|39.89+.27
|SignetJwl 1.48
|35735
|14.62
|13.48
|14.48+.51
|SlackTcn
|70712
|29.98
|27.58
|27.61—2.40
|SnapIncA
|141691
|16.49
|15.90
|16.29+.42
|SwstnEngy
|126928
|2.00
|1.83
|1.98+.03
|Sprint
|23008
|6.85
|6.72
|6.85+.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|48707
|61.49
|61.25
|61.35+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|48428
|58.95
|58.27
|58.94+.22
|SPDRFncl .46e
|155310
|27.56
|27.34
|27.49+.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|24391
|77.46
|76.97
|77.28+.24
|SPTech .78e
|32119
|81.79
|81.28
|81.55—.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|41746
|63.36
|63.03
|63.04—.02
|Tapestry 1.35
|31357
|23.76
|22.85
|23.67+.75
|Target 2.64f
|26085
|110.94
|108.80
|110.29+1.75
|TevaPhrm .73e
|72146
|7.17
|6.82
|7.11+.22
|Transocn
|89291
|5.16
|4.74
|5.13+.18
|60370
|45.30
|44.56
|44.97—.33
|UberTchn
|27823
|32.74
|31.69
|31.70—.81
|USOilFd
|112764
|11.66
|11.41
|11.64—.06
|USSteel .20
|31618
|11.76
|11.38
|11.72+.12
|Valaris
|32434
|6.27
|5.36
|6.20+.44
|ValeSA .29e
|101759
|11.44
|11.30
|11.38+.05
|VanEGold .06e
|203344
|29.76
|29.18
|29.24—.07
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|36484
|12.31
|11.82
|12.29+.12
|VanEJrGld
|43982
|41.15
|40.14
|40.25—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|39172
|41.44
|41.31
|41.37+.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|28689
|41.00
|40.87
|40.97+.15
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|28515
|59.03
|58.47
|58.80+.21
|Visa 1
|23544
|186.18
|184.55
|186.09+1.36
|WPXEngy
|22501
|10.49
|10.24
|10.47—.13
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|60676
|47.77
|47.23
|47.38—.24
|WhitngPet
|38003
|7.28
|6.80
|7.22—.16
|YPFSoc .11e
|71014
|10.07
|9.26
|9.71+.46
|Yamanag .02
|72118
|3.63
|3.53
|3.56+.02
|—————————
