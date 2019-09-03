BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 41112 2.13 2.05 2.05—.11 AT&TInc 2.04 73077 35.30 34.92 35.28+.02 AbbVie 4.28 27308 65.80 64.93 65.28—.46 AberFitc .80 30769 14.39 13.76 13.86—.76 Alibaba 45410 174.72 172.58 173.53—1.50 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 28599 9.03 8.96 9.00—.09 Altria 3.36f 30824 43.94 43.07 43.82+.08 Ambev .05e 183640 4.54 4.43 4.45—.09 Annaly 1e 118319 8.23 8.09 8.11—.20 AnteroRes 1 29057 3.18 3.00 3.18+.01 AuroraCn 45236 5.64 5.43 5.54+.04 BcoBrads .06a x78091 7.93 7.68 7.69—.30 BcoSantSA .21e 116986 3.72 3.66 3.67—.09 BkofAm .72f 248978 27.23 26.61 26.76—.75 BarrickGld 2.82e 103912 19.65 19.40 19.65+.27 Boeing 8.22 26370 355.32 350.61 352.99—11.10 BrMySq 1.64 34356 48.05 47.26 47.51—.56 Buckeye 3 38248 41.04 39.75 40.72—.31 CallonPet 65397 4.07 3.76 3.81—.30 Cemex .29t 60365 3.73 3.53 3.54—.21 CntryLink 1 28374 11.44 11.21 11.37—.01 ChesEng 222116 1.41 1.33 1.34—.10 CgpVelLCrd 141309 10.72 10.24 10.59—.99 CgpVelICrd 141235 7.40 7.10 7.18+.57 Citigroup 2.04f 61518 64.04 62.32 63.04—1.31 ClevCliffs .24 164734 7.76 6.83 6.83—1.11 CocaCola 1.60 27713 55.33 54.87 55.26+.22 Coeur 47725 5.77 5.57 5.68+.21 ConchoRes .50 51448 72.23 69.92 69.92—3.23 CredSuiss 1.22e 28079 11.70 11.60 11.60—.08 DenburyR 28124 1.05 1.02 1.04—.04 DeutschBk .12e 35648 7.32 7.21 7.25 DxGBullrs 56351 44.24 41.65 43.91+3.30 DxGlMBrrs 38583 12.94 12.03 12.16—1.28 DirSPBears 46577 18.83 18.39 18.59+.35 DirDGlBrrs 144500 6.18 5.77 5.83—.49 DxSPOGBls 96075 2.95 2.77 2.85—.31 DrxSCBulls .41e 28427 52.33 50.18 50.74—2.21 EnCanag .07 95411 4.34 4.27 4.31—.13 EndvSilvg 42133 3.08 2.74 3.06+.42 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 25986 13.56 13.40 13.51—.11 ExxonMbl 3.48 37336 68.33 67.63 68.17—.31 FMajSilvg 34768 11.62 11.08 11.58+.70 FordM .60a 110636 9.20 9.08 9.12—.05 FrptMcM .20 95790 9.16 8.88 9.05—.14 GameStop 1.52 39784 4.07 3.70 3.70—.27 GenElec .04 239503 8.19 8.08 8.18—.07 Gerdau .02e 184021 3.00 2.93 2.94—.11 GoldFLtd .01e 41017 6.03 5.87 5.99+.05 HPInc .64 27808 18.30 17.97 18.21—.08 Hallibrtn .72 x41016 18.61 18.13 18.40—.26 HarmonyG .05 91015 3.75 3.65 3.75+.04 HeclaM .01e 48501 1.90 1.80 1.89+.11 IAMGldg 1.52f 26606 3.96 3.77 3.90+.18 ICICIBk .19e 40699 10.79 10.69 10.76—.48 iPtShFutn 174672 28.44 27.52 28.10+1.10 iShGold 131750 14.83 14.68 14.81+.25 iShBrazil .67e 112111 40.82 39.89 39.98—1.01 iShSilver 235454 17.94 17.52 17.93+.78 iShChinaLC .87e 86742 39.13 38.91 39.06—.06 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 26006 114.12 113.69 114.02—.11 iShEMkts .59e 248590 39.94 39.73 39.86—.33 iShiBoxIG 3.87 91439 128.67 127.94 128.64—.16 iShCorUSTr .33 28460 26.68 26.53 26.65+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 79608 148.67 146.57 148.12+.84 iSEafe 1.66e 190930 63.05 62.78 63.00—.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 117781 86.72 86.39 86.53—.63 iShR2K 1.77e 106301 148.32 146.27 146.85—1.99 iShREst 2.76e 34105 93.32 92.11 93.21+.75 iShCrSPSs 31203 75.30 74.25 74.61—.97 iShCorEafe 1.56e 39829 59.07 58.82 59.03—.30 Infosyss 37344 11.41 11.26 11.31—.18 Intelsat 37815 19.40 17.37 19.27—1.41 Invesco 1.24 26520 15.62 15.30 15.38—.33 iShJapanrs 29705 53.98 53.84 53.88—.04 iShCorEM .95e 58252 48.01 47.77 47.92—.35 ItauUnHs 69530 8.14 7.93 7.95—.30 JPMorgCh 3.20 39332 108.99 107.32 108.08—1.78 Keycorp .74f 28472 16.47 16.11 16.13—.47 KindMorg 1 30906 20.10 19.90 20.04—.23 Kinrossg 121840 5.32 5.06 5.30+.33 Kroger s .56f 26123 23.87 23.30 23.82+.14 LBrands 1.20 27921 16.63 15.95 16.15—.37 Lannett 38245 11.21 10.04 11.03+.73 LaredoPet 28135 2.42 2.26 2.37—.11 MGM Rsts .48 27119 27.75 26.91 27.07—.99 Macys 1.51 52626 14.65 14.36 14.40—.36 Mallinckdt 61388 2.59 2.26 2.33—.26 MarathnO .20 39901 11.68 11.39 11.51—.34 MorgStan 1.40f 38937 41.09 40.35 40.73—.76 Nabors .24 27475 1.71 1.63 1.68 NewmtM .56 26478 40.93 40.00 40.82+.93 NokiaCp .19e 112120 4.92 4.84 4.87—.09 OasisPet 62995 3.06 2.84 2.94—.18 Oracle .96 38051 52.00 51.55 51.83—.23 Penney 40349 .76 .69 .70—.05 Petrobras 48905 13.49 13.24 13.30—.25 Pfizer 1.44 104858 36.29 35.51 36.13+.58 PrUCruders 37907 16.12 15.65 16.08—.88 ProShSPrs 34418 27.00 26.80 26.89+.19 PrUShSPrs 41094 31.41 30.93 31.14+.41 ProUShL20 30179 23.46 22.79 22.98—.31 Qudiann 29964 8.23 7.87 7.88—.11 RangeRs .08 31900 3.59 3.36 3.59+.03 RegionsFn .62 39416 14.49 14.13 14.17—.45 SpdrGold 80549 146.13 144.74 146.06+2.31 S&P500ETF 4.13e 329631 291.58 289.27 290.63—1.82 SpdrS&PRB .74e 29588 49.71 48.66 48.81—1.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 119180 21.11 20.69 20.89—.69 Schlmbrg 2 x32978 31.67 31.11 31.57—.37 Schwab .68 31249 38.11 37.30 37.45—.82 SibanyeG .14r 32584 5.53 5.39 5.44—.20 SiderurNac 27978 3.40 3.27 3.28—.13 SnapIncAn 155664 16.40 15.84 15.88+.05 SouthnCo 2.48f 30972 59.44 58.24 59.39+1.13 SwstnEngy 77492 1.61 1.56 1.60+.02 Sprint 38666 6.77 6.62 6.67—.12 Squaren 51101 63.98 61.82 61.96+.12 SPMatls .98e 29114 56.37 55.86 56.21—.48 SPHlthC 1.01e 34527 90.50 89.75 90.05—.55 SPCnSt 1.28e 58910 60.97 60.35 60.90+.18 SPEngy 2.04e 58704 56.86 56.38 56.70—.78 SPDRFncl .46e 289721 26.73 26.41 26.53—.39 SPInds 1.12e 69177 75.20 74.31 74.54—1.22 SPTech .78e 49439 79.20 78.33 78.73—.80 SpdrRESel 29944 39.70 39.13 39.68+.47 SPUtil 1.55e 65092 63.28 62.49 63.26+.68 TevaPhrm .73e 68063 6.98 6.71 6.75—.15 Transocn 93181 4.43 4.22 4.40—.15 TurqHillRs 30289 .45 .40 .41—.03 Twitter 88666 43.77 42.31 42.61—.04 UberTchn 46100 32.53 31.18 31.18—1.39 USOilFd 170516 11.17 10.99 11.15—.31 USSteel .20 46419 10.86 10.48 10.51—.57 ValeSA .29e 76593 11.04 10.83 10.85—.15 VanEGold .06e 207037 30.76 30.12 30.68+.82 VnEkRus .01e 30282 22.53 22.37 22.48+.22 VnEkSemi .58e 26377 113.57 111.99 112.48—1.94 VEckOilSvc .47e 46484 11.27 11.05 11.22—.25 VanEJrGld 56103 42.54 41.64 42.40+1.35 VangREIT 3.08e 26562 93.24 92.00 93.13+.91 VangEmg 1.10e 68391 40.17 39.95 40.10—.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 31612 39.95 39.77 39.92—.17 Vereit .56f 49714 9.82 9.69 9.77+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 31520 58.19 57.59 58.01—.15 WPXEngy 39859 10.54 10.14 10.18—.58 WellsFargo 2.04f 72066 46.31 45.48 45.88—.69 WhitngPetrs 37429 6.44 6.00 6.04—.59 YPFSoc .11e 29480 8.95 