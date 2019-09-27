BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|46713
|2.36
|2.21
|2.24—.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|74458
|37.73
|37.46
|37.50+.12
|AbbVie 4.28
|35652
|75.14
|73.92
|74.36+.33
|Alibaba
|104225
|176.50
|163.15
|169.66—5.34
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|42960
|9.19
|9.11
|9.12—.06
|Altria 3.36f
|33279
|40.73
|40.21
|40.26—.40
|Ambev .05e
|61759
|4.72
|4.65
|4.69+.01
|Annaly 1e
|x71379
|8.76
|8.68
|8.75+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|31923
|3.23
|2.98
|3.20+.08
|AuroraCn
|59064
|4.84
|4.60
|4.78+.04
|BakHuGE .72
|45325
|24.38
|23.71
|24.13+.20
|BcoBrad .06a
|27708
|8.31
|8.18
|8.21—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|47094
|4.00
|3.96
|3.99+.06
|BkofAm .72f
|198333
|29.71
|29.26
|29.37+.24
|BkNYMel 1.24f
|67338
|46.14
|44.08
|44.50—2.13
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|73640
|17.88
|17.55
|17.60—.50
|BlackBerry
|42062
|5.46
|5.31
|5.38—.08
|Blackstone 2.07e
|42518
|52.80
|50.10
|50.56—2.07
|BrMySq 1.64
|45252
|50.57
|49.98
|50.28+.31
|CabotO&G .36f
|28010
|17.60
|16.99
|17.46+.29
|CallonPet
|45077
|4.58
|4.41
|4.45—.08
|CanopyGr
|27318
|25.12
|23.71
|24.84+.10
|Carnival 2
|40988
|44.21
|43.09
|43.66—.29
|Chemours 1
|33647
|14.91
|14.27
|14.55+.15
|ChesEng
|247611
|1.47
|1.37
|1.45+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|102035
|11.88
|11.05
|11.50—.24
|CgpVelICrd
|146171
|5.22
|4.87
|5.03+.09
|Citigroup 2.04f
|44452
|70.36
|69.34
|69.87+.76
|ClevCliffs .24
|31750
|7.43
|7.19
|7.28—.11
|CocaCola 1.60
|24044
|54.64
|54.18
|54.18—.21
|Coeur
|28519
|5.22
|5.05
|5.16—.12
|ConAgra .85
|26014
|31.25
|29.83
|30.20—.80
|CrescPtEg .25
|24066
|4.47
|4.26
|4.39+.03
|DenburyR
|61589
|1.25
|1.14
|1.23+.06
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|24341
|27.48
|26.86
|27.05—.29
|DxGBull
|70077
|31.42
|29.82
|30.41—2.25
|DxGlMBr
|77206
|16.39
|15.49
|15.98+.87
|DirSPBear
|26021
|17.43
|16.98
|17.20+.05
|DirDGlBr
|161298
|7.76
|7.41
|7.64+.52
|DxBiotBll
|25494
|33.81
|31.48
|32.98+1.06
|DxSPOGBl
|56044
|3.53
|3.25
|3.43
|Disney 1.76
|34164
|131.00
|129.62
|130.36—.91
|EldrGldgrs
|25770
|8.02
|7.06
|7.91+.05
|EnCanag .07
|68516
|4.65
|4.53
|4.59—.04
|EndvSilvg
|24904
|2.50
|2.39
|2.44—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|46484
|13.15
|13.04
|13.10
|ErosIntl
|44044
|2.23
|1.86
|1.90—.09
|FMajSilvg
|33389
|9.76
|9.44
|9.58—.33
|FordM .60a
|150875
|9.60
|9.12
|9.16+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|81644
|9.91
|9.69
|9.81+.01
|GenElec .04
|146000
|9.17
|8.99
|9.07+.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|58340
|5.24
|5.07
|5.11—.14
|HPInc .64
|61621
|18.75
|18.48
|18.63+.21
|Hallibrtn .72
|56363
|19.48
|18.79
|18.90—.38
|HarmonyG .05
|63681
|3.06
|2.93
|2.95—.15
|HeclaM .01e
|30797
|1.92
|1.82
|1.89—.02
|HPEnt .45e
|40038
|15.10
|14.69
|15.00+.37
|HostHotls .85a
|x24096
|17.08
|16.72
|17.00+.30
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|29085
|3.70
|3.60
|3.65—.08
|ICICIBk .19e
|25621
|12.71
|12.49
|12.50—.12
|iPtShFut
|157373
|24.45
|23.38
|23.84+.03
|iShGold
|142638
|14.34
|14.22
|14.29—.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|69471
|42.34
|42.07
|42.21—.05
|iShEMU .86e
|23968
|38.90
|38.71
|38.80+.10
|iShHK .61e
|29036
|22.87
|22.63
|22.75
|iShSilver
|152294
|16.39
|16.19
|16.33—.35
|iShChinaLC .87e
|256840
|40.04
|39.36
|39.57—.35
|iShEMkts .59e
|327009
|41.27
|40.74
|40.87—.30
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|37764
|142.77
|142.14
|142.35—.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|92376
|65.30
|64.94
|65.13—.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|53376
|87.23
|87.02
|87.12—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|75574
|153.22
|151.48
|152.45+.07
|iShChina .61e
|26745
|57.04
|55.73
|56.09—.69
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|30253
|61.21
|60.89
|61.05—.10
|Infosys
|37781
|11.18
|11.06
|11.16+.03
|iShJapan
|40281
|56.77
|56.46
|56.67—.63
|iSTaiwn
|28958
|36.40
|36.11
|36.22—.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|154405
|49.55
|48.94
|49.09—.36
|ItauUnHs
|36941
|8.54
|8.42
|8.47—.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|41736
|118.64
|117.41
|118.08+1.05
|Keycorp .74f
|26672
|18.20
|17.81
|17.89+.11
|KindMorg 1
|26659
|20.76
|20.47
|20.64+.12
|Kinrossg
|89135
|4.94
|4.77
|4.82—.28
|LVSands 3.08
|80756
|59.25
|58.03
|58.21+2.33
|LatamAir
|46408
|12.00
|11.57
|11.77+2.76
|Macys 1.51
|49380
|15.73
|15.27
|15.29+.04
|Mallinckdt
|33636
|2.48
|2.17
|2.36+.07
|MarathnO .20
|68505
|12.31
|11.75
|12.23+.29
|MarathPt 2.12
|52222
|62.75
|60.85
|62.14+1.30
|McDerI
|83209
|2.20
|1.99
|2.03—.18
|Merck 2.20
|30937
|83.99
|82.62
|83.29—.59
|MorgStan 1.40f
|24920
|43.18
|42.74
|42.96+.34
|Nabors .24
|33161
|2.05
|1.90
|1.97+.01
|NewmtM .56
|32099
|38.79
|38.31
|38.52—.85
|NikeB .88
|28368
|92.86
|91.61
|92.75+.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|98361
|5.09
|5.01
|5.06+.07
|OasisPet
|37916
|3.68
|3.45
|3.54—.05
|Oracle .96
|46708
|54.60
|53.94
|54.13+.17
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|30452
|10.62
|10.21
|10.33—.37
|Penney
|39288
|.91
|.86
|.90+.04
|Petrobras
|41581
|14.84
|14.50
|14.72+.15
|Pfizer 1.44
|52129
|36.34
|35.72
|36.24+.46
|PrUCrude
|28184
|17.72
|16.90
|17.35—.24
|PrUShSP
|67269
|29.81
|29.30
|29.55+.09
|Qudian
|32060
|7.05
|6.82
|6.94+.03
|RangeRs .08
|52076
|4.13
|3.83
|4.06—.04
|RegionsFn .62
|34068
|16.29
|15.92
|16.02+.13
|RiteAidrs
|24724
|7.94
|7.15
|7.21—.62
|SpdrGold
|50457
|141.31
|140.16
|140.78—1.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|237336
|297.95
|295.28
|296.69—.31
|SpdrBiot .44e
|47609
|78.62
|76.71
|77.95+.91
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|36863
|54.00
|53.03
|53.27+.42
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|140529
|22.81
|22.23
|22.61—.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|36064
|34.93
|34.23
|34.47—.07
|Schwab .68
|26785
|41.61
|41.15
|41.43+.54
|SnapIncA
|118424
|17.10
|16.40
|16.56—.44
|SocCapH
|35631
|10.69
|10.64
|10.68+.05
|SwstnEngy
|53737
|2.06
|1.95
|2.03+.02
|Sprint
|65111
|6.19
|6.05
|6.06—.13
|Square
|40042
|61.65
|60.22
|61.20+.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|47898
|90.16
|89.42
|89.78+.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|58005
|61.36
|61.01
|61.11—.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|56322
|60.09
|59.20
|59.73+.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|318241
|28.29
|27.99
|28.11+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|41981
|78.18
|77.33
|77.70—.13
|SPTech .78e
|38413
|80.94
|79.84
|80.45—.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|61446
|65.06
|64.53
|64.73—.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|43186
|46.48
|45.95
|46.12—.34
|Technip .13
|35658
|24.57
|23.97
|24.19—.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|115326
|7.10
|6.55
|6.100+.46
|TotalSA 2.71e
|33524
|52.16
|51.61
|51.82+.13
|Transocn
|90119
|4.76
|4.57
|4.62—.11
|29877
|42.67
|41.70
|42.02—.42
|UberTchn
|49643
|31.90
|30.76
|31.00—.57
|USOilFd
|159170
|11.84
|11.56
|11.71—.09
|USSteel .20
|65665
|11.69
|11.22
|11.38+.08
|ValeSA .29e
|47913
|11.59
|11.44
|11.47+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|268539
|27.77
|27.31
|27.48—.63
|VnEkRus .01e
|30918
|23.22
|22.99
|23.04—.24
|VnEkSemi .58e
|24195
|120.22
|118.37
|119.37—1.26
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|53068
|12.11
|11.81
|11.89—.10
|VanEJrGld
|72056
|38.09
|37.32
|37.69—.60
|VangEmg 1.10e
|129412
|40.73
|40.22
|40.35—.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|39913
|41.15
|40.93
|41.04—.07
|Vereit .56f
|x72270
|9.85
|9.60
|9.62—.16
|VivintSolar
|25432
|6.53
|5.86
|6.31—.39
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|332227
|51.41
|50.25
|50.99+2.12
|WstnUnion .80
|39855
|23.20
|22.77
|22.99+.55
|WhitngPet
|29104
|8.44
|8.09
|8.19—.20
|Yamanag .02
|x113869
|3.31
|3.16
|3.22—.15
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.