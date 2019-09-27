BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 46713 2.36 2.21 2.24—.05 AT&TInc 2.04 74458 37.73 37.46 37.50+.12 AbbVie 4.28 35652 75.14 73.92 74.36+.33 Alibaba 104225 176.50 163.15 169.66—5.34 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 42960 9.19 9.11 9.12—.06 Altria 3.36f 33279 40.73 40.21 40.26—.40 Ambev .05e 61759 4.72 4.65 4.69+.01 Annaly 1e x71379 8.76 8.68 8.75+.04 AnteroRes 1 31923 3.23 2.98 3.20+.08 AuroraCn 59064 4.84 4.60 4.78+.04 BakHuGE .72 45325 24.38 23.71 24.13+.20 BcoBrad .06a 27708 8.31 8.18 8.21—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 47094 4.00 3.96 3.99+.06 BkofAm .72f 198333 29.71 29.26 29.37+.24 BkNYMel 1.24f 67338 46.14 44.08 44.50—2.13 BarrickGld 2.82e 73640 17.88 17.55 17.60—.50 BlackBerry 42062 5.46 5.31 5.38—.08 Blackstone 2.07e 42518 52.80 50.10 50.56—2.07 BrMySq 1.64 45252 50.57 49.98 50.28+.31 CabotO&G .36f 28010 17.60 16.99 17.46+.29 CallonPet 45077 4.58 4.41 4.45—.08 CanopyGr 27318 25.12 23.71 24.84+.10 Carnival 2 40988 44.21 43.09 43.66—.29 Chemours 1 33647 14.91 14.27 14.55+.15 ChesEng 247611 1.47 1.37 1.45+.04 CgpVelLCrd 102035 11.88 11.05 11.50—.24 CgpVelICrd 146171 5.22 4.87 5.03+.09 Citigroup 2.04f 44452 70.36 69.34 69.87+.76 ClevCliffs .24 31750 7.43 7.19 7.28—.11 CocaCola 1.60 24044 54.64 54.18 54.18—.21 Coeur 28519 5.22 5.05 5.16—.12 ConAgra .85 26014 31.25 29.83 30.20—.80 CrescPtEg .25 24066 4.47 4.26 4.39+.03 DenburyR 61589 1.25 1.14 1.23+.06 DBXHvChiA .29e 24341 27.48 26.86 27.05—.29 DxGBull 70077 31.42 29.82 30.41—2.25 DxGlMBr 77206 16.39 15.49 15.98+.87 DirSPBear 26021 17.43 16.98 17.20+.05 DirDGlBr 161298 7.76 7.41 7.64+.52 DxBiotBll 25494 33.81 31.48 32.98+1.06 DxSPOGBl 56044 3.53 3.25 3.43 Disney 1.76 34164 131.00 129.62 130.36—.91 EldrGldgrs 25770 8.02 7.06 7.91+.05 EnCanag .07 68516 4.65 4.53 4.59—.04 EndvSilvg 24904 2.50 2.39 2.44—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 46484 13.15 13.04 13.10 ErosIntl 44044 2.23 1.86 1.90—.09 FMajSilvg 33389 9.76 9.44 9.58—.33 FordM .60a 150875 9.60 9.12 9.16+.02 FrptMcM .20 81644 9.91 9.69 9.81+.01 GenElec .04 146000 9.17 8.99 9.07+.05 GoldFLtd .01e 58340 5.24 5.07 5.11—.14 HPInc .64 61621 18.75 18.48 18.63+.21 Hallibrtn .72 56363 19.48 18.79 18.90—.38 HarmonyG .05 63681 3.06 2.93 2.95—.15 HeclaM .01e 30797 1.92 1.82 1.89—.02 HPEnt .45e 40038 15.10 14.69 15.00+.37 HostHotls .85a x24096 17.08 16.72 17.00+.30 IAMGldg 1.52f 29085 3.70 3.60 3.65—.08 ICICIBk .19e 25621 12.71 12.49 12.50—.12 iPtShFut 157373 24.45 23.38 23.84+.03 iShGold 142638 14.34 14.22 14.29—.10 iShBrazil .67e 69471 42.34 42.07 42.21—.05 iShEMU .86e 23968 38.90 38.71 38.80+.10 iShHK .61e 29036 22.87 22.63 22.75 iShSilver 152294 16.39 16.19 16.33—.35 iShChinaLC .87e 256840 40.04 39.36 39.57—.35 iShEMkts .59e 327009 41.27 40.74 40.87—.30 iSh20yrT 3.05 37764 142.77 142.14 142.35—.03 iSEafe 1.66e 92376 65.30 64.94 65.13—.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 53376 87.23 87.02 87.12—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 75574 153.22 151.48 152.45+.07 iShChina .61e 26745 57.04 55.73 56.09—.69 iShCorEafe 1.56e 30253 61.21 60.89 61.05—.10 Infosys 37781 11.18 11.06 11.16+.03 iShJapan 40281 56.77 56.46 56.67—.63 iSTaiwn 28958 36.40 36.11 36.22—.21 iShCorEM .95e 154405 49.55 48.94 49.09—.36 ItauUnHs 36941 8.54 8.42 8.47—.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 41736 118.64 117.41 118.08+1.05 Keycorp .74f 26672 18.20 17.81 17.89+.11 KindMorg 1 26659 20.76 20.47 20.64+.12 Kinrossg 89135 4.94 4.77 4.82—.28 LVSands 3.08 80756 59.25 58.03 58.21+2.33 LatamAir 46408 12.00 11.57 11.77+2.76 Macys 1.51 49380 15.73 15.27 15.29+.04 Mallinckdt 33636 2.48 2.17 2.36+.07 MarathnO .20 68505 12.31 11.75 12.23+.29 MarathPt 2.12 52222 62.75 60.85 62.14+1.30 McDerI 83209 2.20 1.99 2.03—.18 Merck 2.20 30937 83.99 82.62 83.29—.59 MorgStan 1.40f 24920 43.18 42.74 42.96+.34 Nabors .24 33161 2.05 1.90 1.97+.01 NewmtM .56 32099 38.79 38.31 38.52—.85 NikeB .88 28368 92.86 91.61 92.75+.58 NokiaCp .19e 98361 5.09 5.01 5.06+.07 OasisPet 37916 3.68 3.45 3.54—.05 Oracle .96 46708 54.60 53.94 54.13+.17 PG&ECp 2.12f 30452 10.62 10.21 10.33—.37 Penney 39288 .91 .86 .90+.04 Petrobras 41581 14.84 14.50 14.72+.15 Pfizer 1.44 52129 36.34 35.72 36.24+.46 PrUCrude 28184 17.72 16.90 17.35—.24 PrUShSP 67269 29.81 29.30 29.55+.09 Qudian 32060 7.05 6.82 6.94+.03 RangeRs .08 52076 4.13 3.83 4.06—.04 RegionsFn .62 34068 16.29 15.92 16.02+.13 RiteAidrs 24724 7.94 7.15 7.21—.62 SpdrGold 50457 141.31 140.16 140.78—1.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 237336 297.95 295.28 296.69—.31 SpdrBiot .44e 47609 78.62 76.71 77.95+.91 SpdrS&PRB .74e 36863 54.00 53.03 53.27+.42 SpdrOGEx .73e 140529 22.81 22.23 22.61—.02 Schlmbrg 2 36064 34.93 34.23 34.47—.07 Schwab .68 26785 41.61 41.15 41.43+.54 SnapIncA 118424 17.10 16.40 16.56—.44 SocCapH 35631 10.69 10.64 10.68+.05 SwstnEngy 53737 2.06 1.95 2.03+.02 Sprint 65111 6.19 6.05 6.06—.13 Square 40042 61.65 60.22 61.20+.40 SPHlthC 1.01e 47898 90.16 89.42 89.78+.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 58005 61.36 61.01 61.11—.08 SPEngy 2.04e 56322 60.09 59.20 59.73+.09 SPDRFncl .46e 318241 28.29 27.99 28.11+.15 SPInds 1.12e 41981 78.18 77.33 77.70—.13 SPTech .78e 38413 80.94 79.84 80.45—.32 SPUtil 1.55e 61446 65.06 64.53 64.73—.20 TaiwSemi .73e 43186 46.48 45.95 46.12—.34 Technip .13 35658 24.57 23.97 24.19—.08 TevaPhrm .73e 115326 7.10 6.55 6.100+.46 TotalSA 2.71e 33524 52.16 51.61 51.82+.13 Transocn 90119 4.76 4.57 4.62—.11 Twitter 29877 42.67 41.70 42.02—.42 UberTchn 49643 31.90 30.76 31.00—.57 USOilFd 159170 11.84 11.56 11.71—.09 USSteel .20 65665 11.69 11.22 11.38+.08 ValeSA .29e 47913 11.59 11.44 11.47+.03 VanEGold .06e 268539 27.77 27.31 27.48—.63 VnEkRus .01e 30918 23.22 22.99 23.04—.24 VnEkSemi .58e 24195 120.22 118.37 119.37—1.26 VEckOilSvc .47e 53068 12.11 11.81 11.89—.10 VanEJrGld 72056 38.09 37.32 37.69—.60 VangEmg 1.10e 129412 40.73 40.22 40.35—.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 39913 41.15 40.93 41.04—.07 Vereit .56f x72270 9.85 9.60 9.62—.16 VivintSolar 25432 6.53 5.86 6.31—.39 WellsFargo 2.04f 332227 51.41 50.25 50.99+2.12 WstnUnion .80 39855 23.20 22.77 22.99+.55 WhitngPet 29104 8.44 8.09 8.19—.20 Yamanag .02 x113869 3.31 3.16 3.22—.15 ————————— 