BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|33950
|2.44
|2.28
|2.30—.11
|AT&TInc 2.04
|94552
|37.85
|37.68
|37.68+.08
|AbbVie 4.28
|31356
|73.83
|72.55
|72.98+.05
|Alibaba
|68235
|179.49
|173.40
|173.59—3.39
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|69740
|9.42
|9.31
|9.35—.08
|Altria 3.36f
|41800
|41.20
|40.58
|40.96+.08
|Ambev .05e
|111006
|4.67
|4.59
|4.60—.05
|Annaly 1e
|44747
|9.05
|8.90
|8.91—.10
|AnteroMid .45e
|26228
|7.33
|7.13
|7.19—.11
|AnteroRes 1
|27137
|3.55
|3.42
|3.43—.14
|AuroraCn
|70758
|5.07
|4.86
|4.87—.22
|Avon
|34704
|4.62
|4.52
|4.57—.04
|BPPLC 2.44
|29195
|38.56
|38.19
|38.26—.51
|BakHuGE .72
|27023
|24.11
|23.66
|23.87—.04
|BcoBrad .06a
|34079
|8.16
|8.03
|8.11—.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|53714
|3.99
|3.93
|3.94—.04
|BkofAm .72f
|234166
|29.64
|29.11
|29.11—.41
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|74850
|18.80
|18.32
|18.76+.16
|BlackBerry
|206892
|6.37
|5.96
|5.96—1.55
|Blackstone 2.07e
|27791
|53.64
|52.76
|52.100—.31
|BostonSci
|28180
|43.65
|42.56
|42.60—.56
|BrMySq 1.64
|29199
|50.91
|50.22
|50.30—.22
|CallonPet
|64921
|4.63
|4.41
|4.59+.08
|CarMax
|35737
|90.33
|85.06
|85.58—1.32
|CntryLink 1
|33901
|12.98
|12.65
|12.79—.14
|ChesEng
|242876
|1.53
|1.43
|1.45—.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|62714
|12.86
|12.32
|12.57—.46
|CgpVelICrd
|116214
|4.71
|4.53
|4.62+.15
|Citigroup 2.04f
|50489
|69.57
|68.33
|68.33—1.22
|ClevCliffs .24
|42861
|7.60
|7.30
|7.36—.25
|Cloudera
|28705
|9.33
|8.89
|8.96—.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|27507
|54.61
|54.11
|54.24+.10
|Coeur
|42794
|5.97
|5.65
|5.91+.10
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|26267
|60.06
|58.66
|58.79—1.39
|DenburyR
|62651
|1.33
|1.23
|1.25—.05
|DeutschBk .12e
|30836
|7.76
|7.55
|7.55—.24
|DiamRk .50
|47782
|10.33
|10.12
|10.21—.05
|DxGBull
|60296
|37.63
|34.80
|37.46+.93
|DxGlMBr
|57069
|14.20
|12.97
|13.03—.38
|DirDGlBr
|124786
|6.78
|6.29
|6.32—.19
|DxSPOGBl
|76455
|3.97
|3.72
|3.74—.26
|Disney 1.76
|41441
|134.15
|132.45
|132.56+.10
|EnCanag .07
|96255
|5.03
|4.77
|4.78—.27
|EndvSilvg
|26021
|2.80
|2.62
|2.76+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|38638
|13.63
|13.36
|13.38—.18
|ErosIntl
|43924
|3.10
|2.67
|2.79—.28
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|31269
|71.87
|71.40
|71.45—.68
|FiatChrys
|32888
|13.33
|13.04
|13.06—.34
|FMajSilvg
|27191
|10.58
|10.10
|10.55+.05
|Fitbit
|33847
|4.20
|3.88
|3.90—.20
|FordM .60a
|102057
|9.23
|9.12
|9.18+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|79204
|10.32
|10.04
|10.11—.22
|GameStop 1.52
|81337
|5.50
|5.08
|5.09+.07
|GenElec .04
|170024
|9.35
|9.07
|9.09—.25
|Gerdau .02e
|32447
|3.11
|3.05
|3.06—.06
|GbXMLP&E .60
|119012
|12.47
|12.37
|12.40—.09
|GoldFLtd .01e
|32354
|5.39
|5.22
|5.38+.06
|HPInc .64
|25732
|18.65
|18.29
|18.29—.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|54126
|20.50
|19.51
|19.69—.92
|HarmonyG .05
|40198
|3.42
|3.29
|3.39+.09
|HeclaM .01e
|44444
|2.08
|1.99
|2.08+.02
|HPEnt .45e
|40581
|14.57
|14.17
|14.24—.16
|ICICIBk .19e
|32366
|12.47
|12.37
|12.41—.14
|iPtShFut
|164443
|23.51
|22.45
|23.40+.31
|iShGold
|120376
|14.63
|14.50
|14.61+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|44858
|41.95
|41.47
|41.64—.20
|iShSilver
|135004
|17.39
|17.07
|17.33—.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|80018
|40.34
|40.04
|40.10—.43
|iShEMkts .59e
|192507
|41.64
|41.27
|41.31—.34
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|42164
|127.59
|127.33
|127.51+.43
|iShUSAQlt 1.04e
|28987
|93.16
|92.24
|92.32—.60
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|30531
|143.23
|142.41
|142.97+1.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|78669
|65.61
|65.32
|65.33—.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|62787
|87.53
|87.31
|87.38—.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|92522
|155.29
|152.89
|153.21—2.10
|iShChina .61e
|47732
|57.78
|56.98
|57.06—.77
|Infosys
|51240
|11.26
|11.12
|11.12+.12
|iShJapan
|57285
|57.41
|57.15
|57.17+.28
|iShCorEM .95e
|56968
|49.99
|49.56
|49.62—.39
|ItauUnHs
|29036
|8.29
|8.21
|8.23—.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|35240
|119.26
|117.92
|118.00—.88
|Jabil .32
|29446
|33.79
|32.44
|32.99+1.66
|JaggedPk
|32610
|8.73
|7.92
|8.04+.33
|Keycorp .74f
|34034
|17.93
|17.64
|17.69—.10
|KindMorg 1
|29748
|20.86
|20.62
|20.65—.14
|Kinrossg
|51203
|5.43
|5.26
|5.41+.07
|Macys 1.51
|38467
|15.77
|15.33
|15.40—.14
|Mallinckdt
|73682
|2.48
|2.22
|2.43—.02
|MarathnO .20
|66059
|12.99
|12.36
|12.44—.67
|McDerI
|265090
|2.60
|2.21
|2.28—.08
|MorgStan 1.40f
|28623
|43.77
|42.86
|42.90—.66
|Nabors .24
|36957
|2.35
|2.15
|2.19—.14
|NikeB .88
|26238
|88.69
|87.06
|87.28—.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|108467
|5.16
|5.13
|5.14—.04
|OasisPet
|53816
|3.87
|3.70
|3.76—.10
|Oracle .96
|50187
|54.49
|53.67
|53.70—.33
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|83493
|12.41
|11.35
|12.05+.51
|Penney
|36139
|.92
|.84
|.84—.06
|Pfizer 1.44
|75040
|36.58
|36.00
|36.44+.20
|Pinterestn
|28500
|28.79
|26.74
|27.31—1.24
|ProctGam 2.98
|27693
|124.73
|123.36
|124.39+1.17
|PrUShSP
|30074
|29.55
|29.03
|29.50+.17
|RangeRs .08
|46581
|4.65
|4.41
|4.44—.21
|RegionsFn .62
|25711
|16.08
|15.84
|15.88—.17
|SpdrGold
|36837
|144.15
|142.88
|143.99+.24
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|244534
|298.87
|297.21
|297.41—.80
|SpdrBiot .44e
|33195
|82.08
|79.38
|79.62—2.09
|SpdrRetl .49e
|25536
|42.81
|41.85
|41.97—.26
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|85532
|23.68
|23.19
|23.25—.46
|Schlmbrg 2
|30822
|37.22
|36.09
|36.15—1.18
|Shopify
|28128
|315.84
|291.64
|294.19—19.07
|SlackTcn
|48455
|24.41
|23.40
|23.47—.70
|SnapIncA
|238515
|18.17
|17.37
|17.45+.33
|SwstnEngy
|50473
|2.10
|2.02
|2.04—.02
|Sprint
|52970
|6.60
|6.40
|6.44—.15
|Square
|122387
|57.80
|54.41
|56.68—.08
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27142
|91.91
|91.24
|91.24—.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|60010
|61.21
|60.71
|60.90+.34
|SPEngy 2.04e
|65248
|61.17
|60.47
|60.56—.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|176692
|28.27
|28.01
|28.03—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|39127
|78.19
|77.47
|77.54—.12
|SPTech .78e
|36703
|81.35
|80.11
|80.21—.30
|SpdrRESel
|26192
|39.49
|39.22
|39.25—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|73572
|64.85
|64.06
|64.58+.70
|SupEnrgy .32
|55041
|.31
|.16
|.22—.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|41108
|44.55
|44.26
|44.29+.22
|Tapestry 1.35
|26723
|25.49
|24.97
|25.16+.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|78888
|7.17
|6.94
|7.09—.11
|Transocn
|80522
|5.79
|5.48
|5.50—.33
|61542
|43.75
|41.60
|41.66—1.72
|UberTchn
|36162
|33.15
|31.52
|31.74—1.26
|USOilFd
|126521
|12.15
|11.98
|12.06—.15
|USSteel .20
|65852
|11.08
|10.47
|10.61—.43
|Valaris
|28502
|6.70
|6.06
|6.12—.60
|ValeSA .29e
|58166
|11.40
|11.23
|11.24—.24
|VanEGold .06e
|180021
|29.43
|28.69
|29.39+.23
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|35591
|12.84
|12.40
|12.43—.49
|VanEJrGld
|38742
|40.60
|39.38
|40.53+.36
|VangEmg 1.10e
|68242
|41.08
|40.70
|40.74—.91
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|56424
|41.39
|41.20
|41.20—.34
|Vereit .56f
|578614
|9.72
|9.55
|9.70—.03
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|39083
|61.00
|60.41
|60.90+.69
|Visa 1
|28666
|177.20
|174.99
|175.11+.20
|WPXEngy
|26612
|10.95
|10.63
|10.71—.25
|WalMart 2.12f
|27428
|119.86
|118.13
|118.57+.95
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|61954
|49.22
|48.76
|48.92—.04
|WstnUnion .80
|71594
|22.78
|21.96
|22.07—.33
|WhitngPet
|31990
|9.54
|9.00
|9.25—.27
|Yamanag .02
|51389
|3.66
|3.53
|3.64+.03
|ZayoGrp
|41849
|34.11
|33.98
|34.06+.05
