BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 33950 2.44 2.28 2.30—.11 AT&TInc 2.04 94552 37.85 37.68 37.68+.08 AbbVie 4.28 31356 73.83 72.55 72.98+.05 Alibaba 68235 179.49 173.40 173.59—3.39 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 69740 9.42 9.31 9.35—.08 Altria 3.36f 41800 41.20 40.58 40.96+.08 Ambev .05e 111006 4.67 4.59 4.60—.05 Annaly 1e 44747 9.05 8.90 8.91—.10 AnteroMid .45e 26228 7.33 7.13 7.19—.11 AnteroRes 1 27137 3.55 3.42 3.43—.14 AuroraCn 70758 5.07 4.86 4.87—.22 Avon 34704 4.62 4.52 4.57—.04 BPPLC 2.44 29195 38.56 38.19 38.26—.51 BakHuGE .72 27023 24.11 23.66 23.87—.04 BcoBrad .06a 34079 8.16 8.03 8.11—.02 BcoSantSA .21e 53714 3.99 3.93 3.94—.04 BkofAm .72f 234166 29.64 29.11 29.11—.41 BarrickGld 2.82e 74850 18.80 18.32 18.76+.16 BlackBerry 206892 6.37 5.96 5.96—1.55 Blackstone 2.07e 27791 53.64 52.76 52.100—.31 BostonSci 28180 43.65 42.56 42.60—.56 BrMySq 1.64 29199 50.91 50.22 50.30—.22 CallonPet 64921 4.63 4.41 4.59+.08 CarMax 35737 90.33 85.06 85.58—1.32 CntryLink 1 33901 12.98 12.65 12.79—.14 ChesEng 242876 1.53 1.43 1.45—.08 CgpVelLCrd 62714 12.86 12.32 12.57—.46 CgpVelICrd 116214 4.71 4.53 4.62+.15 Citigroup 2.04f 50489 69.57 68.33 68.33—1.22 ClevCliffs .24 42861 7.60 7.30 7.36—.25 Cloudera 28705 9.33 8.89 8.96—.09 CocaCola 1.60 27507 54.61 54.11 54.24+.10 Coeur 42794 5.97 5.65 5.91+.10 ConocoPhil 1.22 26267 60.06 58.66 58.79—1.39 DenburyR 62651 1.33 1.23 1.25—.05 DeutschBk .12e 30836 7.76 7.55 7.55—.24 DiamRk .50 47782 10.33 10.12 10.21—.05 DxGBull 60296 37.63 34.80 37.46+.93 DxGlMBr 57069 14.20 12.97 13.03—.38 DirDGlBr 124786 6.78 6.29 6.32—.19 DxSPOGBl 76455 3.97 3.72 3.74—.26 Disney 1.76 41441 134.15 132.45 132.56+.10 EnCanag .07 96255 5.03 4.77 4.78—.27 EndvSilvg 26021 2.80 2.62 2.76+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 38638 13.63 13.36 13.38—.18 ErosIntl 43924 3.10 2.67 2.79—.28 ExxonMbl 3.48 31269 71.87 71.40 71.45—.68 FiatChrys 32888 13.33 13.04 13.06—.34 FMajSilvg 27191 10.58 10.10 10.55+.05 Fitbit 33847 4.20 3.88 3.90—.20 FordM .60a 102057 9.23 9.12 9.18+.02 FrptMcM .20 79204 10.32 10.04 10.11—.22 GameStop 1.52 81337 5.50 5.08 5.09+.07 GenElec .04 170024 9.35 9.07 9.09—.25 Gerdau .02e 32447 3.11 3.05 3.06—.06 GbXMLP&E .60 119012 12.47 12.37 12.40—.09 GoldFLtd .01e 32354 5.39 5.22 5.38+.06 HPInc .64 25732 18.65 18.29 18.29—.23 Hallibrtn .72 54126 20.50 19.51 19.69—.92 HarmonyG .05 40198 3.42 3.29 3.39+.09 HeclaM .01e 44444 2.08 1.99 2.08+.02 HPEnt .45e 40581 14.57 14.17 14.24—.16 ICICIBk .19e 32366 12.47 12.37 12.41—.14 iPtShFut 164443 23.51 22.45 23.40+.31 iShGold 120376 14.63 14.50 14.61+.02 iShBrazil .67e 44858 41.95 41.47 41.64—.20 iShSilver 135004 17.39 17.07 17.33—.18 iShChinaLC .87e 80018 40.34 40.04 40.10—.43 iShEMkts .59e 192507 41.64 41.27 41.31—.34 iShiBoxIG 3.87 42164 127.59 127.33 127.51+.43 iShUSAQlt 1.04e 28987 93.16 92.24 92.32—.60 iSh20yrT 3.05 30531 143.23 142.41 142.97+1.11 iSEafe 1.66e 78669 65.61 65.32 65.33—.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 62787 87.53 87.31 87.38—.06 iShR2K 1.77e 92522 155.29 152.89 153.21—2.10 iShChina .61e 47732 57.78 56.98 57.06—.77 Infosys 51240 11.26 11.12 11.12+.12 iShJapan 57285 57.41 57.15 57.17+.28 iShCorEM .95e 56968 49.99 49.56 49.62—.39 ItauUnHs 29036 8.29 8.21 8.23—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 35240 119.26 117.92 118.00—.88 Jabil .32 29446 33.79 32.44 32.99+1.66 JaggedPk 32610 8.73 7.92 8.04+.33 Keycorp .74f 34034 17.93 17.64 17.69—.10 KindMorg 1 29748 20.86 20.62 20.65—.14 Kinrossg 51203 5.43 5.26 5.41+.07 Macys 1.51 38467 15.77 15.33 15.40—.14 Mallinckdt 73682 2.48 2.22 2.43—.02 MarathnO .20 66059 12.99 12.36 12.44—.67 McDerI 265090 2.60 2.21 2.28—.08 MorgStan 1.40f 28623 43.77 42.86 42.90—.66 Nabors .24 36957 2.35 2.15 2.19—.14 NikeB .88 26238 88.69 87.06 87.28—.41 NokiaCp .19e 108467 5.16 5.13 5.14—.04 OasisPet 53816 3.87 3.70 3.76—.10 Oracle .96 50187 54.49 53.67 53.70—.33 PG&ECp 2.12f 83493 12.41 11.35 12.05+.51 Penney 36139 .92 .84 .84—.06 Pfizer 1.44 75040 36.58 36.00 36.44+.20 Pinterestn 28500 28.79 26.74 27.31—1.24 ProctGam 2.98 27693 124.73 123.36 124.39+1.17 PrUShSP 30074 29.55 29.03 29.50+.17 RangeRs .08 46581 4.65 4.41 4.44—.21 RegionsFn .62 25711 16.08 15.84 15.88—.17 SpdrGold 36837 144.15 142.88 143.99+.24 S&P500ETF 4.13e 244534 298.87 297.21 297.41—.80 SpdrBiot .44e 33195 82.08 79.38 79.62—2.09 SpdrRetl .49e 25536 42.81 41.85 41.97—.26 SpdrOGEx .73e 85532 23.68 23.19 23.25—.46 Schlmbrg 2 30822 37.22 36.09 36.15—1.18 Shopify 28128 315.84 291.64 294.19—19.07 SlackTcn 48455 24.41 23.40 23.47—.70 SnapIncA 238515 18.17 17.37 17.45+.33 SwstnEngy 50473 2.10 2.02 2.04—.02 Sprint 52970 6.60 6.40 6.44—.15 Square 122387 57.80 54.41 56.68—.08 SPHlthC 1.01e 27142 91.91 91.24 91.24—.27 SPCnSt 1.28e 60010 61.21 60.71 60.90+.34 SPEngy 2.04e 65248 61.17 60.47 60.56—.75 SPDRFncl .46e 176692 28.27 28.01 28.03—.11 SPInds 1.12e 39127 78.19 77.47 77.54—.12 SPTech .78e 36703 81.35 80.11 80.21—.30 SpdrRESel 26192 39.49 39.22 39.25—.01 SPUtil 1.55e 73572 64.85 64.06 64.58+.70 SupEnrgy .32 55041 .31 .16 .22—.09 TaiwSemi .73e 41108 44.55 44.26 44.29+.22 Tapestry 1.35 26723 25.49 24.97 25.16+.02 TevaPhrm .73e 78888 7.17 6.94 7.09—.11 Transocn 80522 5.79 5.48 5.50—.33 Twitter 61542 43.75 41.60 41.66—1.72 UberTchn 36162 33.15 31.52 31.74—1.26 USOilFd 126521 12.15 11.98 12.06—.15 USSteel .20 65852 11.08 10.47 10.61—.43 Valaris 28502 6.70 6.06 6.12—.60 ValeSA .29e 58166 11.40 11.23 11.24—.24 VanEGold .06e 180021 29.43 28.69 29.39+.23 VEckOilSvc .47e 35591 12.84 12.40 12.43—.49 VanEJrGld 38742 40.60 39.38 40.53+.36 VangEmg 1.10e 68242 41.08 40.70 40.74—.91 VangFTSE 1.10e 56424 41.39 41.20 41.20—.34 Vereit .56f 578614 9.72 9.55 9.70—.03 VerizonCm 2.46f 39083 61.00 60.41 60.90+.69 Visa 1 28666 177.20 174.99 175.11+.20 WPXEngy 26612 10.95 10.63 10.71—.25 WalMart 2.12f 27428 119.86 118.13 118.57+.95 WellsFargo 2.04f 61954 49.22 48.76 48.92—.04 WstnUnion .80 71594 22.78 21.96 22.07—.33 WhitngPet 31990 9.54 9.00 9.25—.27 Yamanag .02 51389 3.66 3.53 3.64+.03 ZayoGrp 41849 34.11 33.98 34.06+.05 ————————— Copyright © 