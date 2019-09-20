BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 28599 2.56 2.42 2.56+.09 AT&TInc 2.04 174741 37.52 37.18 37.48+.33 AbbottLab 1.28 29311 83.88 83.36 83.51+.28 AbbVie 4.28 45720 72.70 72.00 72.36+.69 Alibaba 60478 183.82 182.08 182.43+1.97 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 50982 9.54 9.41 9.54+.07 Altria 3.36f 103232 40.65 39.95 40.53+.41 Ambev .05e 62398 4.67 4.62 4.64 Annaly 1e 47829 8.92 8.81 8.92+.09 AnteroMid .45e 28014 7.34 7.11 7.34+.14 AuroraCn 109347 5.10 4.92 5.01—.15 Avon 28297 4.73 4.62 4.71—.03 BPPLC 2.44 29144 39.27 38.93 39.14+.45 BcBilVArg .27e 31484 5.36 5.27 5.35+.11 BcoBrad .06a 48640 8.15 8.03 8.11+.05 BcoSantSA .21e 101400 4.10 4.06 4.09+.07 BkofAm .72f 337049 30.08 29.78 30.04+.22 BarrickGld 2.82e 62262 18.47 17.94 18.00—.30 BerkHB 27325 210.37 208.01 209.46+.24 BostonSci 28156 43.39 42.99 43.14+.08 BrMySq 1.64 55054 50.86 49.99 50.62+.55 CVSHealth 2 33590 64.69 64.11 64.38+.75 CalifRes 72479 12.14 11.36 11.70+1.81 CallonPet 36467 4.66 4.51 4.64+.10 CanopyGr 33670 26.40 25.00 25.29—1.05 CntryLink 1 35348 12.94 12.58 12.60—.21 ChesEng 369624 1.66 1.56 1.60—.05 Chevron 4.76 37803 124.55 123.67 124.44+.78 CgpVelLCrd 46446 13.32 12.94 13.23+.26 CgpVelICrd 87526 4.50 4.37 4.40—.09 Citigroup 2.04f 62833 70.49 69.63 70.43+.70 ClevCliffs .24 48751 8.08 7.87 7.89—.07 Cloudera 30906 9.08 8.64 8.97+.29 CocaCola 1.60 72567 54.69 54.40 54.51—.02 ConocoPhil 1.22 33180 60.89 60.13 60.70+.73 DXCTch .84f 40628 32.75 32.21 32.33+.11 DenburyR 53487 1.36 1.29 1.33+.01 DxGBull 37822 33.65 32.29 32.50—.36 DirDGlBr 58020 7.41 7.10 7.36+.07 DxSPOGBl 69688 4.11 3.92 4.08+.13 Disney 1.76 75816 133.23 131.64 132.49—.82 ElancoAn 86723 27.67 26.89 27.62+.49 EnCanag .07 57020 4.99 4.85 4.97+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 44344 13.74 13.59 13.71+.13 ErosIntl 93396 3.71 3.15 3.39—.12 Exelon 1.45 30969 48.38 47.96 48.37+.57 ExxonMbl 3.48 74219 72.50 72.13 72.36+.03 FordM .60a 145153 9.30 9.11 9.29+.19 Fortive .28 34066 69.17 68.25 68.65—.15 FoundBld 27614 18.07 16.70 16.77—.70 FrptMcM .20 78238 10.68 10.49 10.63+.18 GameStop 1.52 37157 4.76 4.50 4.74+.30 GenElec .04 218267 9.50 9.34 9.48+.06 GenMotors 1.52 31780 38.07 37.56 37.79+.01 Gerdau .02e 34809 3.19 3.13 3.14—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 53429 5.10 4.95 5.05+.11 HPInc .64 38181 18.86 18.63 18.73—.02 Hallibrtn .72 33518 21.06 20.56 20.72—.20 HarmonyG .05 38946 3.16 3.06 3.11+.01 HPEnt .45e 35217 14.93 14.73 14.79—.07 HomeDp 5.44 29680 230.05 227.64 229.69+1.57 ICICIBk .19e 242547 11.90 11.67 11.90+1.13 iPtShFut 103636 22.29 21.83 22.12—.03 iShGold 61243 14.40 14.35 14.38+.04 iShBrazil .67e 52036 42.18 41.63 41.93+.01 iShSilver 57077 16.70 16.61 16.64+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 70524 40.80 40.68 40.74+.05 iShEMkts .59e 307185 41.93 41.73 41.80+.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 32986 126.77 126.58 126.63+.33 iSh20yrT 3.05 29331 141.04 140.44 140.62+.58 iSEafe 1.66e 84677 65.90 65.69 65.79+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 59304 87.51 87.40 87.44+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 73102 156.53 155.63 156.35+.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 37175 61.77 61.60 61.68+.05 Infosys 58218 11.60 11.44 11.49—.12 iShJapan 31906 57.17 57.05 57.10+.02 iShCorEM .95e 34470 50.33 50.10 50.18+.33 ItauUnHs 53675 8.41 8.28 8.35+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 73267 120.29 119.06 120.16+.78 JHMultMdC .08p 41845 37.20 37.10 37.14+.06 JHSmCap 32017 26.57 26.44 26.55+.10 JohnJn 3.80 47135 132.00 130.29 131.73+1.62 Keycorp .74f 84283 18.07 17.68 17.86—.19 KindMorg 1 40832 20.87 20.63 20.86+.17 Kinrossg 52413 5.10 4.99 5.04 LaredoPet 30292 2.67 2.54 2.65+.06 LloydBkg .47a 34754 2.74 2.70 2.74+.08 Macys 1.51 46363 15.95 15.60 15.77+.05 Mallinckdt 53095 2.80 2.37 2.53+.09 MarathnO .20 47103 13.29 12.97 13.28+.24 McDerI 784675 2.77 2.27 2.66+1.08 Merck 2.20 62035 85.47 84.32 85.33+1.36 MorgStan 1.40f 41034 44.60 44.02 44.40+.38 Nabors .24 40176 2.49 2.35 2.45+.08 NikeB .88 28052 88.49 87.56 87.66—.05 NokiaCp .19e 95285 5.31 5.25 5.30+.15 OasisPet 47713 4.05 3.88 4.04+.10 Oracle .96 78655 54.23 53.47 54.15+.78 PG&ECp 2.12f 63303 11.66 10.96 11.44—.77 Penney 134811 .96 .81 .94+.13 Pfizer 1.44 147515 37.25 36.71 36.91+.40 PhilipMor 4.68f 37376 72.50 71.13 72.32+.61 ProctGam 2.98 44845 122.60 121.81 122.49+.59 RangeRs .08 43548 4.86 4.57 4.81+.15 RegionsFn .62 41980 16.24 16.06 16.14+.02 RBScotlnd 34171 5.43 5.32 5.36+.14 SpdrGold 33009 141.89 141.46 141.64+.36 S&P500ETF 4.13e 264712 300.67 299.70 300.11—.97 SpdrOGEx .73e 77195 23.94 23.54 23.87+.16 SailptTch 31288 20.70 20.52 20.66—.01 Salesforce 40582 156.88 153.93 155.03+1.43 Schlmbrg 2 41764 38.05 37.39 37.57—.19 SibanyeG .14r 31440 5.10 4.89 5.05+.17 SlackTcn 29510 26.10 25.14 25.23—.49 SnapIncA 120836 17.14 16.86 17.01+.13 SwstnEngy 68551 2.10 2.01 2.07+.04 Square 31446 59.14 57.43 57.60—1.43 SPCnSt 1.28e 41444 60.71 60.52 60.69—.18 SPEngy 2.04e 68693 61.47 61.03 61.37—.42 SPDRFncl .46e 154246 28.37 28.25 28.36—.04 SPUtil 1.55e 73699 63.90 63.38 63.77—.34 Steelcse .58 27194 18.44 17.44 18.44+1.70 TJX .92 27050 56.68 55.82 56.07—.39 Tapestry 1.35 30138 25.90 25.27 25.69+.42 TevaPhrm .73e 85266 7.70 7.44 7.56+.03 Transocn 56382 5.96 5.78 5.89+.04 Twitter 61905 43.84 43.10 43.39+.46 UberTchn 43883 34.22 32.76 32.93—.89 USBancrp 1.68f 29812 55.98 55.68 55.84+.04 USOilFd 105366 12.29 12.17 12.26+.07 USSteel .20 76424 11.29 10.96 11.29+.23 UtdhlthGp 4.32 27726 235.00 232.64 233.91+1.06 VICIPr 1.19e 29603 22.87 22.66 22.85+.13 ValeSA .29e 37925 11.69 11.53 11.62+.04 VanEGold .06e 115414 28.34 27.94 27.99—.11 VnEkRus .01e 34943 23.57 23.48 23.56+.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 34930 13.06 12.84 12.96+.07 VanEJrGld 32974 38.58 38.11 38.18+.01 VangEmg 1.10e 35988 41.84 41.67 41.73+.30 Vereit .56f 53860 9.79 9.69 9.76+.01 VerizonCm 2.46f 69263 60.38 59.97 60.04+.06 Visa 1 42155 177.63 175.35 175.71—.25 WPXEngy 28297 11.25 10.94 11.07+.01 WalMart 2.12f 30582 117.50 116.80 117.35+.24 WellsFargo 2.04f 107443 49.14 48.62 49.10+.19 WhitngPet 48921 9.62 8.99 9.52+.55 WmsCos 1.52 40331 24.93 24.52 24.85+.04 WTIndia .22e 27653 24.15 24.00 24.14+1.29 Yamanag .02 35006 3.45 3.39 3.40—.02 ZayoGrp 29201 