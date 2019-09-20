BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|28599
|2.56
|2.42
|2.56+.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|174741
|37.52
|37.18
|37.48+.33
|AbbottLab 1.28
|29311
|83.88
|83.36
|83.51+.28
|AbbVie 4.28
|45720
|72.70
|72.00
|72.36+.69
|Alibaba
|60478
|183.82
|182.08
|182.43+1.97
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|50982
|9.54
|9.41
|9.54+.07
|Altria 3.36f
|103232
|40.65
|39.95
|40.53+.41
|Ambev .05e
|62398
|4.67
|4.62
|4.64
|Annaly 1e
|47829
|8.92
|8.81
|8.92+.09
|AnteroMid .45e
|28014
|7.34
|7.11
|7.34+.14
|AuroraCn
|109347
|5.10
|4.92
|5.01—.15
|Avon
|28297
|4.73
|4.62
|4.71—.03
|BPPLC 2.44
|29144
|39.27
|38.93
|39.14+.45
|BcBilVArg .27e
|31484
|5.36
|5.27
|5.35+.11
|BcoBrad .06a
|48640
|8.15
|8.03
|8.11+.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|101400
|4.10
|4.06
|4.09+.07
|BkofAm .72f
|337049
|30.08
|29.78
|30.04+.22
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|62262
|18.47
|17.94
|18.00—.30
|BerkHB
|27325
|210.37
|208.01
|209.46+.24
|BostonSci
|28156
|43.39
|42.99
|43.14+.08
|BrMySq 1.64
|55054
|50.86
|49.99
|50.62+.55
|CVSHealth 2
|33590
|64.69
|64.11
|64.38+.75
|CalifRes
|72479
|12.14
|11.36
|11.70+1.81
|CallonPet
|36467
|4.66
|4.51
|4.64+.10
|CanopyGr
|33670
|26.40
|25.00
|25.29—1.05
|CntryLink 1
|35348
|12.94
|12.58
|12.60—.21
|ChesEng
|369624
|1.66
|1.56
|1.60—.05
|Chevron 4.76
|37803
|124.55
|123.67
|124.44+.78
|CgpVelLCrd
|46446
|13.32
|12.94
|13.23+.26
|CgpVelICrd
|87526
|4.50
|4.37
|4.40—.09
|Citigroup 2.04f
|62833
|70.49
|69.63
|70.43+.70
|ClevCliffs .24
|48751
|8.08
|7.87
|7.89—.07
|Cloudera
|30906
|9.08
|8.64
|8.97+.29
|CocaCola 1.60
|72567
|54.69
|54.40
|54.51—.02
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|33180
|60.89
|60.13
|60.70+.73
|DXCTch .84f
|40628
|32.75
|32.21
|32.33+.11
|DenburyR
|53487
|1.36
|1.29
|1.33+.01
|DxGBull
|37822
|33.65
|32.29
|32.50—.36
|DirDGlBr
|58020
|7.41
|7.10
|7.36+.07
|DxSPOGBl
|69688
|4.11
|3.92
|4.08+.13
|Disney 1.76
|75816
|133.23
|131.64
|132.49—.82
|ElancoAn
|86723
|27.67
|26.89
|27.62+.49
|EnCanag .07
|57020
|4.99
|4.85
|4.97+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|44344
|13.74
|13.59
|13.71+.13
|ErosIntl
|93396
|3.71
|3.15
|3.39—.12
|Exelon 1.45
|30969
|48.38
|47.96
|48.37+.57
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|74219
|72.50
|72.13
|72.36+.03
|FordM .60a
|145153
|9.30
|9.11
|9.29+.19
|Fortive .28
|34066
|69.17
|68.25
|68.65—.15
|FoundBld
|27614
|18.07
|16.70
|16.77—.70
|FrptMcM .20
|78238
|10.68
|10.49
|10.63+.18
|GameStop 1.52
|37157
|4.76
|4.50
|4.74+.30
|GenElec .04
|218267
|9.50
|9.34
|9.48+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|31780
|38.07
|37.56
|37.79+.01
|Gerdau .02e
|34809
|3.19
|3.13
|3.14—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|53429
|5.10
|4.95
|5.05+.11
|HPInc .64
|38181
|18.86
|18.63
|18.73—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|33518
|21.06
|20.56
|20.72—.20
|HarmonyG .05
|38946
|3.16
|3.06
|3.11+.01
|HPEnt .45e
|35217
|14.93
|14.73
|14.79—.07
|HomeDp 5.44
|29680
|230.05
|227.64
|229.69+1.57
|ICICIBk .19e
|242547
|11.90
|11.67
|11.90+1.13
|iPtShFut
|103636
|22.29
|21.83
|22.12—.03
|iShGold
|61243
|14.40
|14.35
|14.38+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|52036
|42.18
|41.63
|41.93+.01
|iShSilver
|57077
|16.70
|16.61
|16.64+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|70524
|40.80
|40.68
|40.74+.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|307185
|41.93
|41.73
|41.80+.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|32986
|126.77
|126.58
|126.63+.33
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|29331
|141.04
|140.44
|140.62+.58
|iSEafe 1.66e
|84677
|65.90
|65.69
|65.79+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|59304
|87.51
|87.40
|87.44+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|73102
|156.53
|155.63
|156.35+.59
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|37175
|61.77
|61.60
|61.68+.05
|Infosys
|58218
|11.60
|11.44
|11.49—.12
|iShJapan
|31906
|57.17
|57.05
|57.10+.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|34470
|50.33
|50.10
|50.18+.33
|ItauUnHs
|53675
|8.41
|8.28
|8.35+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|73267
|120.29
|119.06
|120.16+.78
|JHMultMdC .08p
|41845
|37.20
|37.10
|37.14+.06
|JHSmCap
|32017
|26.57
|26.44
|26.55+.10
|JohnJn 3.80
|47135
|132.00
|130.29
|131.73+1.62
|Keycorp .74f
|84283
|18.07
|17.68
|17.86—.19
|KindMorg 1
|40832
|20.87
|20.63
|20.86+.17
|Kinrossg
|52413
|5.10
|4.99
|5.04
|LaredoPet
|30292
|2.67
|2.54
|2.65+.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|34754
|2.74
|2.70
|2.74+.08
|Macys 1.51
|46363
|15.95
|15.60
|15.77+.05
|Mallinckdt
|53095
|2.80
|2.37
|2.53+.09
|MarathnO .20
|47103
|13.29
|12.97
|13.28+.24
|McDerI
|784675
|2.77
|2.27
|2.66+1.08
|Merck 2.20
|62035
|85.47
|84.32
|85.33+1.36
|MorgStan 1.40f
|41034
|44.60
|44.02
|44.40+.38
|Nabors .24
|40176
|2.49
|2.35
|2.45+.08
|NikeB .88
|28052
|88.49
|87.56
|87.66—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|95285
|5.31
|5.25
|5.30+.15
|OasisPet
|47713
|4.05
|3.88
|4.04+.10
|Oracle .96
|78655
|54.23
|53.47
|54.15+.78
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|63303
|11.66
|10.96
|11.44—.77
|Penney
|134811
|.96
|.81
|.94+.13
|Pfizer 1.44
|147515
|37.25
|36.71
|36.91+.40
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|37376
|72.50
|71.13
|72.32+.61
|ProctGam 2.98
|44845
|122.60
|121.81
|122.49+.59
|RangeRs .08
|43548
|4.86
|4.57
|4.81+.15
|RegionsFn .62
|41980
|16.24
|16.06
|16.14+.02
|RBScotlnd
|34171
|5.43
|5.32
|5.36+.14
|SpdrGold
|33009
|141.89
|141.46
|141.64+.36
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|264712
|300.67
|299.70
|300.11—.97
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|77195
|23.94
|23.54
|23.87+.16
|SailptTch
|31288
|20.70
|20.52
|20.66—.01
|Salesforce
|40582
|156.88
|153.93
|155.03+1.43
|Schlmbrg 2
|41764
|38.05
|37.39
|37.57—.19
|SibanyeG .14r
|31440
|5.10
|4.89
|5.05+.17
|SlackTcn
|29510
|26.10
|25.14
|25.23—.49
|SnapIncA
|120836
|17.14
|16.86
|17.01+.13
|SwstnEngy
|68551
|2.10
|2.01
|2.07+.04
|Square
|31446
|59.14
|57.43
|57.60—1.43
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|41444
|60.71
|60.52
|60.69—.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|68693
|61.47
|61.03
|61.37—.42
|SPDRFncl .46e
|154246
|28.37
|28.25
|28.36—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|73699
|63.90
|63.38
|63.77—.34
|Steelcse .58
|27194
|18.44
|17.44
|18.44+1.70
|TJX .92
|27050
|56.68
|55.82
|56.07—.39
|Tapestry 1.35
|30138
|25.90
|25.27
|25.69+.42
|TevaPhrm .73e
|85266
|7.70
|7.44
|7.56+.03
|Transocn
|56382
|5.96
|5.78
|5.89+.04
|61905
|43.84
|43.10
|43.39+.46
|UberTchn
|43883
|34.22
|32.76
|32.93—.89
|USBancrp 1.68f
|29812
|55.98
|55.68
|55.84+.04
|USOilFd
|105366
|12.29
|12.17
|12.26+.07
|USSteel .20
|76424
|11.29
|10.96
|11.29+.23
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|27726
|235.00
|232.64
|233.91+1.06
|VICIPr 1.19e
|29603
|22.87
|22.66
|22.85+.13
|ValeSA .29e
|37925
|11.69
|11.53
|11.62+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|115414
|28.34
|27.94
|27.99—.11
|VnEkRus .01e
|34943
|23.57
|23.48
|23.56+.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|34930
|13.06
|12.84
|12.96+.07
|VanEJrGld
|32974
|38.58
|38.11
|38.18+.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35988
|41.84
|41.67
|41.73+.30
|Vereit .56f
|53860
|9.79
|9.69
|9.76+.01
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|69263
|60.38
|59.97
|60.04+.06
|Visa 1
|42155
|177.63
|175.35
|175.71—.25
|WPXEngy
|28297
|11.25
|10.94
|11.07+.01
|WalMart 2.12f
|30582
|117.50
|116.80
|117.35+.24
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|107443
|49.14
|48.62
|49.10+.19
|WhitngPet
|48921
|9.62
|8.99
|9.52+.55
|WmsCos 1.52
|40331
|24.93
|24.52
|24.85+.04
|WTIndia .22e
|27653
|24.15
|24.00
|24.14+1.29
|Yamanag .02
|35006
|3.45
|3.39
|3.40—.02
|ZayoGrp
|29201
|33.95
|33.85
|33.94+.09
|—————————
