BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30931 2.68 2.52 2.54—.12 AT&TInc 2.04 136147 36.98 36.49 36.57—.59 Alibaba 30571 179.90 177.58 178.74—.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 55078 9.50 9.42 9.47 Altria 3.36f 44274 41.38 40.82 41.08—.24 Ambev .05e 135966 4.75 4.66 4.69—.08 AHm4Rent .20 20308 25.25 24.77 24.78—.35 Annaly 1e 49225 8.77 8.71 8.74—.02 AnteroRes 1 26439 4.25 3.88 3.94—.27 Apache 1 20861 26.13 25.41 25.77—.25 AtHomGr 21579 9.21 8.80 9.06—.25 AuroraCn 65775 5.42 5.24 5.27—.01 BPPLC 2.44 30279 38.80 38.47 38.65+.11 BcoBrad .06a 32128 8.30 8.18 8.23+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 46170 3.99 3.95 3.97—.03 BkofAm .72f 216565 29.85 29.55 29.68—.27 BarrickGld 2.82e 57867 18.06 17.76 17.83—.19 Blackstone 2.07e 25621 53.66 52.68 52.88—.64 BrMySq 1.64 26019 49.94 49.46 49.82+.08 CabotO&G .36f 27700 18.59 18.29 18.33—.02 CallonPet 36983 4.73 4.57 4.62—.17 CannTrHln 39910 1.27 1.13 1.18—.11 Cemex .29t 23300 4.07 4.00 4.04—.02 CenovusE .20 32604 10.11 9.89 9.95—.21 CntryLink 1 29827 12.76 12.53 12.69—.12 ChesEng 301811 1.78 1.65 1.65—.12 Chewyn 52166 29.40 27.79 28.58—1.67 CgpVelLCrd 107673 13.26 12.64 12.93—.40 CgpVelICrd 253813 4.61 4.41 4.51+.12 Citigroup 2.04f 26789 69.65 68.96 69.47—.02 ClevCliffs .24 25439 8.40 8.16 8.17—.16 Cloudera 29465 8.89 8.58 8.64—.27 CocaCola 1.60 20474 54.29 54.06 54.15—.09 ConocoPhil 1.22 25939 60.37 59.29 59.41—1.81 Corning .80 33709 28.24 27.81 28.01—.22 DRHorton .60 19361 50.37 49.25 50.10+.41 DeanFoods .12m 36980 1.32 1.19 1.25—.08 DenburyR 71104 1.36 1.28 1.33—.07 DevonE .36f 26834 26.97 26.15 26.53—.15 DxGBull 41345 33.10 32.11 32.52—.42 DxGlMBr 19320 16.33 15.66 16.10+.29 DirDGlBr 47256 7.48 7.28 7.39+.09 DxSPOGBl 78929 4.34 4.11 4.18—.24 EnCanag .07 161531 5.20 5.00 5.06—.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 40683 13.38 13.26 13.28—.02 ErosIntl 20076 2.78 2.61 2.66+.07 ExxonMbl 3.48 21634 72.97 72.57 72.73—.44 Farfetch 21240 10.28 9.57 9.60—.61 FedExCp 2.60 147540 154.57 148.50 149.70—23.61 FiatChrys 23444 13.79 13.68 13.69—.02 FordM .60a 72911 9.36 9.25 9.27—.02 FrptMcM .20 91780 10.46 10.25 10.28—.13 GameStop 1.52 39801 4.61 4.33 4.60+.27 GenElec .04 144425 9.39 9.26 9.33—.04 GenMill 1.96 31865 55.93 53.96 54.71—.32 GenMotors 1.52 19722 38.34 38.01 38.17—.12 GoldFLtd .01e 48252 4.79 4.65 4.77+.12 Hallibrtn .72 48505 21.15 20.63 20.71—.32 HarmonyG .05 25893 3.12 3.04 3.06—.02 HeclaM .01e 20973 1.97 1.92 1.94—.03 HPEnt .45e 23714 14.99 14.68 14.72—.27 ICICIBk .19e 23565 11.15 11.02 11.04—.14 iPtShFut 155235 23.33 23.00 23.13—.18 iShGold 63021 14.45 14.38 14.42+.06 iShBrazil .67e 49078 42.59 42.43 42.50—.36 iShSilver 45004 16.84 16.71 16.76—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 43836 41.12 40.98 41.04—.23 iShEMkts .59e 153524 41.87 41.73 41.79—.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 29715 126.35 125.97 126.32+.69 iSh20yrT 3.05 30178 140.53 139.87 140.40+1.37 iSEafe 1.66e 39844 65.58 65.38 65.49—.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 40419 87.47 87.40 87.44—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 76327 157.50 155.88 156.06—1.43 iShREst 2.76e 23702 93.97 92.98 93.27—.22 Infosys 25105 11.76 11.64 11.64—.03 InvitHm .52 167560 28.57 28.35 28.48—.01 iShJapan 25627 56.64 56.48 56.58—.20 iShCorEM .95e 29794 50.26 50.09 50.16—.12 ItauUnHs 33888 8.68 8.55 8.57—.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 26716 118.55 117.75 118.52—.05 KindMorg 1 22296 20.73 20.60 20.65—.09 Kinrossg 89186 5.25 5.06 5.12—.07 LloydBkg .47a 25772 2.62 2.60 2.62—.02 Macys 1.51 52493 16.71 16.22 16.34—.30 Mallinckdt 42421 2.69 2.52 2.52—.19 MarathnO .20 50168 13.21 12.78 13.04—.04 McDerI 178705 5.90 3.00 3.00—2.88 MorgStan 1.40f 19886 44.12 43.65 43.89—.33 Mosaic .20 23221 21.85 21.32 21.52—.29 Nabors .24 36764 2.48 2.37 2.40—.16 NokiaCp .19e 47900 5.17 5.12 5.14—.02 OasisPet 48498 4.12 3.86 3.99—.05 OcciPet 3.16f 32180 45.18 44.68 44.77—.38 Oracle .96 26065 52.84 52.37 52.41—.46 PG&ECp 2.12f 50364 12.15 11.01 11.70+.54 Penney 43078 .89 .85 .85—.04 Petrobras 31692 14.79 14.63 14.73—.22 Pfizer 1.44 42981 36.72 36.46 36.62+.12 PhilipMor 4.68f 20531 72.33 71.50 71.76—.26 PrUCrude 21989 19.06 18.48 18.74—.39 PureStrg 27049 18.18 17.75 17.79+.14 QEPRes .08 24939 4.29 4.10 4.26+.05 RangeRs .08 52853 5.27 4.96 5.05—.14 RegionsFn .62 27832 16.26 16.03 16.20—.06 SMEnergy .10 20130 10.82 10.00 10.69+.32 SpdrGold 32111 142.47 141.75 142.16+.56 S&P500ETF 4.13e 137962 300.20 299.89 300.19—.73 SpdrRetl .49e 22041 42.86 42.19 42.27—.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 146525 24.44 24.00 24.13—.44 Schlmbrg 2 25097 38.44 37.54 38.06—.12 SemGroup 1.89 20550 16.55 16.45 16.48+.01 SnapIncA 133910 17.04 16.38 16.76—.07 SocCapH 23019 10.65 10.40 10.54+.12 SwstnEngy 77395 2.23 2.07 2.08—.13 Sprint 35532 6.82 6.70 6.77—.02 Square 37421 60.42 59.06 59.14—.46 SPCnSt 1.28e 25146 60.95 60.68 60.82+.04 SPEngy 2.04e 46625 62.08 61.57 61.76—.49 SPDRFncl .46e 148762 28.37 28.23 28.33—.09 SPInds 1.12e 26742 78.90 78.49 78.69—.55 SPTech .78e 21025 81.23 80.88 81.03—.26 SPUtil 1.55e 59822 63.91 63.49 63.86+.32 TailorBr .72 20586 4.72 4.47 4.52—.02 Tapestry 1.35 20284 25.34 24.96 25.15—.01 TevaPhrm .73e 41299 8.00 7.78 7.82—.10 Transocn 88857 6.03 5.79 5.91—.11 TurqHillRs 32430 .46 .45 .46 Twitter 23904 43.41 42.64 42.67—.58 UberTchn 27667 34.89 34.32 34.50+.21 USOilFd 146171 12.27 12.07 12.16—.13 USSteel .20 35517 12.94 12.39 12.43—.53 VICIPr 1.19e 19351 22.54 22.38 22.44+.10 Valaris 20382 7.20 6.90 6.92—.25 ValeSA .29e 54199 11.94 11.69 11.71—.22 VanEGold .06e 125750 28.14 27.87 28.00—.12 VnEkRus .01e 22536 23.77 23.63 23.71+.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 37914 13.10 13.04 13.05—.38 VanEJrGld 35988 38.44 37.89 38.09—.26 VangREIT 3.08e 28659 93.97 92.90 93.18—.26 VangEmg 1.10e 51406 41.81 41.67 41.72—.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 28657 41.62 41.50 41.56—.08 Vereit .56f 35322 9.91 9.79 9.84—.05 VerizonCm 2.46f 25052 59.86 59.38 59.69—.19 Visa 1 19470 177.18 174.87 175.22—1.24 WPXEngy 46825 11.41 11.14 11.17—.31 WellsFargo 2.04f 44657 48.85 48.43 48.77+.01 WstnUnion .80 21508 23.50 22.55 22.67—.19 WhitngPet 64851 9.76 9.06 9.37—.05 Yamanag .02 44022 3.46 3.38 3.42—.03 ZTOExp 26872 21.94 20.68 21.94+1.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.