BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30931
|2.68
|2.52
|2.54—.12
|AT&TInc 2.04
|136147
|36.98
|36.49
|36.57—.59
|Alibaba
|30571
|179.90
|177.58
|178.74—.26
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|55078
|9.50
|9.42
|9.47
|Altria 3.36f
|44274
|41.38
|40.82
|41.08—.24
|Ambev .05e
|135966
|4.75
|4.66
|4.69—.08
|AHm4Rent .20
|20308
|25.25
|24.77
|24.78—.35
|Annaly 1e
|49225
|8.77
|8.71
|8.74—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|26439
|4.25
|3.88
|3.94—.27
|Apache 1
|20861
|26.13
|25.41
|25.77—.25
|AtHomGr
|21579
|9.21
|8.80
|9.06—.25
|AuroraCn
|65775
|5.42
|5.24
|5.27—.01
|BPPLC 2.44
|30279
|38.80
|38.47
|38.65+.11
|BcoBrad .06a
|32128
|8.30
|8.18
|8.23+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|46170
|3.99
|3.95
|3.97—.03
|BkofAm .72f
|216565
|29.85
|29.55
|29.68—.27
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|57867
|18.06
|17.76
|17.83—.19
|Blackstone 2.07e
|25621
|53.66
|52.68
|52.88—.64
|BrMySq 1.64
|26019
|49.94
|49.46
|49.82+.08
|CabotO&G .36f
|27700
|18.59
|18.29
|18.33—.02
|CallonPet
|36983
|4.73
|4.57
|4.62—.17
|CannTrHln
|39910
|1.27
|1.13
|1.18—.11
|Cemex .29t
|23300
|4.07
|4.00
|4.04—.02
|CenovusE .20
|32604
|10.11
|9.89
|9.95—.21
|CntryLink 1
|29827
|12.76
|12.53
|12.69—.12
|ChesEng
|301811
|1.78
|1.65
|1.65—.12
|Chewyn
|52166
|29.40
|27.79
|28.58—1.67
|CgpVelLCrd
|107673
|13.26
|12.64
|12.93—.40
|CgpVelICrd
|253813
|4.61
|4.41
|4.51+.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|26789
|69.65
|68.96
|69.47—.02
|ClevCliffs .24
|25439
|8.40
|8.16
|8.17—.16
|Cloudera
|29465
|8.89
|8.58
|8.64—.27
|CocaCola 1.60
|20474
|54.29
|54.06
|54.15—.09
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|25939
|60.37
|59.29
|59.41—1.81
|Corning .80
|33709
|28.24
|27.81
|28.01—.22
|DRHorton .60
|19361
|50.37
|49.25
|50.10+.41
|DeanFoods .12m
|36980
|1.32
|1.19
|1.25—.08
|DenburyR
|71104
|1.36
|1.28
|1.33—.07
|DevonE .36f
|26834
|26.97
|26.15
|26.53—.15
|DxGBull
|41345
|33.10
|32.11
|32.52—.42
|DxGlMBr
|19320
|16.33
|15.66
|16.10+.29
|DirDGlBr
|47256
|7.48
|7.28
|7.39+.09
|DxSPOGBl
|78929
|4.34
|4.11
|4.18—.24
|EnCanag .07
|161531
|5.20
|5.00
|5.06—.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|40683
|13.38
|13.26
|13.28—.02
|ErosIntl
|20076
|2.78
|2.61
|2.66+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|21634
|72.97
|72.57
|72.73—.44
|Farfetch
|21240
|10.28
|9.57
|9.60—.61
|FedExCp 2.60
|147540
|154.57
|148.50
|149.70—23.61
|FiatChrys
|23444
|13.79
|13.68
|13.69—.02
|FordM .60a
|72911
|9.36
|9.25
|9.27—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|91780
|10.46
|10.25
|10.28—.13
|GameStop 1.52
|39801
|4.61
|4.33
|4.60+.27
|GenElec .04
|144425
|9.39
|9.26
|9.33—.04
|GenMill 1.96
|31865
|55.93
|53.96
|54.71—.32
|GenMotors 1.52
|19722
|38.34
|38.01
|38.17—.12
|GoldFLtd .01e
|48252
|4.79
|4.65
|4.77+.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|48505
|21.15
|20.63
|20.71—.32
|HarmonyG .05
|25893
|3.12
|3.04
|3.06—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|20973
|1.97
|1.92
|1.94—.03
|HPEnt .45e
|23714
|14.99
|14.68
|14.72—.27
|ICICIBk .19e
|23565
|11.15
|11.02
|11.04—.14
|iPtShFut
|155235
|23.33
|23.00
|23.13—.18
|iShGold
|63021
|14.45
|14.38
|14.42+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|49078
|42.59
|42.43
|42.50—.36
|iShSilver
|45004
|16.84
|16.71
|16.76—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|43836
|41.12
|40.98
|41.04—.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|153524
|41.87
|41.73
|41.79—.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|29715
|126.35
|125.97
|126.32+.69
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|30178
|140.53
|139.87
|140.40+1.37
|iSEafe 1.66e
|39844
|65.58
|65.38
|65.49—.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40419
|87.47
|87.40
|87.44—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|76327
|157.50
|155.88
|156.06—1.43
|iShREst 2.76e
|23702
|93.97
|92.98
|93.27—.22
|Infosys
|25105
|11.76
|11.64
|11.64—.03
|InvitHm .52
|167560
|28.57
|28.35
|28.48—.01
|iShJapan
|25627
|56.64
|56.48
|56.58—.20
|iShCorEM .95e
|29794
|50.26
|50.09
|50.16—.12
|ItauUnHs
|33888
|8.68
|8.55
|8.57—.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|26716
|118.55
|117.75
|118.52—.05
|KindMorg 1
|22296
|20.73
|20.60
|20.65—.09
|Kinrossg
|89186
|5.25
|5.06
|5.12—.07
|LloydBkg .47a
|25772
|2.62
|2.60
|2.62—.02
|Macys 1.51
|52493
|16.71
|16.22
|16.34—.30
|Mallinckdt
|42421
|2.69
|2.52
|2.52—.19
|MarathnO .20
|50168
|13.21
|12.78
|13.04—.04
|McDerI
|178705
|5.90
|3.00
|3.00—2.88
|MorgStan 1.40f
|19886
|44.12
|43.65
|43.89—.33
|Mosaic .20
|23221
|21.85
|21.32
|21.52—.29
|Nabors .24
|36764
|2.48
|2.37
|2.40—.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|47900
|5.17
|5.12
|5.14—.02
|OasisPet
|48498
|4.12
|3.86
|3.99—.05
|OcciPet 3.16f
|32180
|45.18
|44.68
|44.77—.38
|Oracle .96
|26065
|52.84
|52.37
|52.41—.46
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|50364
|12.15
|11.01
|11.70+.54
|Penney
|43078
|.89
|.85
|.85—.04
|Petrobras
|31692
|14.79
|14.63
|14.73—.22
|Pfizer 1.44
|42981
|36.72
|36.46
|36.62+.12
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|20531
|72.33
|71.50
|71.76—.26
|PrUCrude
|21989
|19.06
|18.48
|18.74—.39
|PureStrg
|27049
|18.18
|17.75
|17.79+.14
|QEPRes .08
|24939
|4.29
|4.10
|4.26+.05
|RangeRs .08
|52853
|5.27
|4.96
|5.05—.14
|RegionsFn .62
|27832
|16.26
|16.03
|16.20—.06
|SMEnergy .10
|20130
|10.82
|10.00
|10.69+.32
|SpdrGold
|32111
|142.47
|141.75
|142.16+.56
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|137962
|300.20
|299.89
|300.19—.73
|SpdrRetl .49e
|22041
|42.86
|42.19
|42.27—.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|146525
|24.44
|24.00
|24.13—.44
|Schlmbrg 2
|25097
|38.44
|37.54
|38.06—.12
|SemGroup 1.89
|20550
|16.55
|16.45
|16.48+.01
|SnapIncA
|133910
|17.04
|16.38
|16.76—.07
|SocCapH
|23019
|10.65
|10.40
|10.54+.12
|SwstnEngy
|77395
|2.23
|2.07
|2.08—.13
|Sprint
|35532
|6.82
|6.70
|6.77—.02
|Square
|37421
|60.42
|59.06
|59.14—.46
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|25146
|60.95
|60.68
|60.82+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|46625
|62.08
|61.57
|61.76—.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|148762
|28.37
|28.23
|28.33—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|26742
|78.90
|78.49
|78.69—.55
|SPTech .78e
|21025
|81.23
|80.88
|81.03—.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59822
|63.91
|63.49
|63.86+.32
|TailorBr .72
|20586
|4.72
|4.47
|4.52—.02
|Tapestry 1.35
|20284
|25.34
|24.96
|25.15—.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|41299
|8.00
|7.78
|7.82—.10
|Transocn
|88857
|6.03
|5.79
|5.91—.11
|TurqHillRs
|32430
|.46
|.45
|.46
|23904
|43.41
|42.64
|42.67—.58
|UberTchn
|27667
|34.89
|34.32
|34.50+.21
|USOilFd
|146171
|12.27
|12.07
|12.16—.13
|USSteel .20
|35517
|12.94
|12.39
|12.43—.53
|VICIPr 1.19e
|19351
|22.54
|22.38
|22.44+.10
|Valaris
|20382
|7.20
|6.90
|6.92—.25
|ValeSA .29e
|54199
|11.94
|11.69
|11.71—.22
|VanEGold .06e
|125750
|28.14
|27.87
|28.00—.12
|VnEkRus .01e
|22536
|23.77
|23.63
|23.71+.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|37914
|13.10
|13.04
|13.05—.38
|VanEJrGld
|35988
|38.44
|37.89
|38.09—.26
|VangREIT 3.08e
|28659
|93.97
|92.90
|93.18—.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|51406
|41.81
|41.67
|41.72—.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|28657
|41.62
|41.50
|41.56—.08
|Vereit .56f
|35322
|9.91
|9.79
|9.84—.05
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|25052
|59.86
|59.38
|59.69—.19
|Visa 1
|19470
|177.18
|174.87
|175.22—1.24
|WPXEngy
|46825
|11.41
|11.14
|11.17—.31
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|44657
|48.85
|48.43
|48.77+.01
|WstnUnion .80
|21508
|23.50
|22.55
|22.67—.19
|WhitngPet
|64851
|9.76
|9.06
|9.37—.05
|Yamanag .02
|44022
|3.46
|3.38
|3.42—.03
|ZTOExp
|26872
|21.94
|20.68
|21.94+1.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.