BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|40872
|2.83
|2.68
|2.78—.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|132387
|37.83
|37.16
|37.21—.70
|Alibaba
|53246
|179.17
|175.55
|175.61—3.56
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|140147
|9.62
|9.45
|9.50+.13
|Altria 3.36f
|66343
|42.08
|41.31
|41.45—.56
|Ambev .05e
|62169
|4.72
|4.63
|4.68+.02
|Annaly 1e
|44502
|8.67
|8.60
|8.63—.04
|AnteroMid .45e
|41785
|7.90
|7.47
|7.57+.36
|AnteroRes 1
|73982
|4.14
|3.87
|4.04+.43
|Apache 1
|51830
|27.00
|25.85
|26.90+2.56
|AuroraCn
|181308
|5.83
|5.52
|5.56—.40
|BPPLC 2.44
|127190
|39.85
|39.06
|39.14+1.27
|BakHuGE .72
|83301
|23.66
|22.64
|23.27+.55
|BcoBrad .06a
|57012
|8.15
|8.02
|8.07—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|56281
|4.12
|4.09
|4.09—.07
|BkofAm .72f
|202922
|30.17
|29.64
|29.99—.19
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|128717
|17.45
|17.08
|17.15—.09
|BaytexEg
|40075
|1.68
|1.58
|1.63+.16
|BitautoH
|34925
|15.06
|14.88
|15.02+.07
|BlackBerry
|33442
|7.76
|7.46
|7.65+.18
|Blackstone 2.07e
|50924
|55.17
|52.82
|53.28—.27
|Buckeye 3
|35925
|41.27
|40.90
|40.97—.12
|CNHIndl .14e
|33177
|11.99
|10.97
|11.18—.03
|CNXResc .04
|38364
|9.03
|8.01
|8.64+.49
|CabotO&G .36f
|58562
|19.29
|17.89
|18.12—.69
|CalifRes
|57820
|14.82
|13.31
|14.72+2.90
|CallonPet
|161846
|5.23
|4.91
|5.16+.65
|CdnNRsg 1.50
|32677
|28.09
|26.89
|27.94+2.60
|CenovusE .20
|71016
|10.51
|10.00
|10.50+1.15
|CntryLink 1
|45432
|12.97
|12.64
|12.78—.12
|ChesEng
|842148
|2.08
|1.92
|1.98+.20
|Chevron 4.76
|45503
|125.27
|122.97
|123.87+2.37
|CgpVelLCrd
|213221
|15.40
|14.41
|15.07+3.67
|CgpVelICrd
|462126
|4.76
|4.20
|4.38—2.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|44466
|70.11
|68.96
|69.56—.83
|Coeur
|36087
|4.81
|4.54
|4.73+.21
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|61299
|62.00
|60.51
|61.10+3.76
|ContlRescs
|41487
|37.96
|35.01
|37.37+5.23
|DeltaAir 1.61f
|33958
|59.13
|57.25
|58.24—1.77
|DenburyR
|281370
|1.61
|1.45
|1.53+.31
|DeutschBk .12e
|69473
|8.32
|8.22
|8.24—.22
|DevonE .36f
|51529
|27.66
|26.73
|27.17+2.10
|DxGBull
|69892
|30.92
|28.98
|30.41+2.20
|DxGlMBr
|43856
|18.25
|16.62
|16.96—1.82
|DirDGlBr
|113303
|8.41
|7.81
|7.96—.65
|DxSPOGBl
|186794
|5.06
|4.73
|4.91+.92
|DirxEnBull
|35750
|19.02
|17.99
|18.18+1.28
|EOGRescs 1.15
|46131
|87.00
|83.23
|84.50+5.11
|EQTCorp .12
|41690
|13.12
|11.60
|12.10—.07
|EnCanag .07
|408797
|5.50
|5.12
|5.49+.74
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|225852
|14.03
|13.41
|13.53—.49
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|32051
|29.56
|28.75
|28.76+.23
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|88204
|75.18
|73.60
|73.76+1.12
|FordM .60a
|108738
|9.45
|9.33
|9.39—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|76603
|10.69
|10.43
|10.53—.24
|GenElec .04
|226340
|9.42
|9.17
|9.31—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|60639
|38.16
|37.46
|37.54—1.33
|Gerdau .02e
|42853
|3.28
|3.18
|3.25—.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|52977
|4.70
|4.50
|4.62+.09
|HPInc .64
|31574
|18.85
|18.46
|18.75—.33
|Hallibrtn .72
|138262
|22.25
|21.38
|21.58+1.31
|HarmonyG .05
|52330
|3.10
|2.96
|3.09+.10
|HeclaM .01e
|54592
|1.95
|1.82
|1.95+.14
|Hess 1
|31347
|69.15
|66.28
|69.01+5.79
|HPEnt .45e
|50847
|15.37
|15.11
|15.23—.09
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|36827
|3.39
|3.24
|3.35+.10
|iPtShFut
|138374
|23.67
|23.01
|23.42+.34
|iShGold
|83451
|14.41
|14.30
|14.39+.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|61100
|42.62
|41.84
|42.50+.22
|iShHK .61e
|42495
|24.04
|23.96
|23.98—.31
|iShSilver
|139368
|16.84
|16.60
|16.78+.47
|iShChinaLC .87e
|78696
|41.62
|41.45
|41.47—.43
|iShEMkts .59e
|311334
|42.11
|41.84
|41.92—.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|51439
|138.57
|137.25
|138.49+1.95
|iSEafe 1.66e
|123391
|65.57
|65.37
|65.38—.56
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|81072
|87.38
|87.18
|87.31+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|99461
|157.95
|156.70
|157.52+.21
|Infosys
|39595
|11.74
|11.56
|11.71—.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|50380
|50.55
|50.25
|50.34—.34
|ItauUnHs
|77418
|8.67
|8.55
|8.58—.15
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|43207
|119.87
|118.51
|118.65—1.58
|Keycorp .74f
|40048
|18.34
|17.95
|18.21—.07
|KindMorg 1
|65210
|20.99
|20.60
|20.62+.15
|Kinrossg
|133850
|4.97
|4.76
|4.90+.18
|KosmosEn .18
|42965
|7.17
|6.69
|6.86+.58
|LaredoPet
|49883
|3.11
|2.89
|3.05+.38
|Macys 1.51
|39760
|17.41
|17.03
|17.18+.04
|Mallinckdt
|44125
|3.33
|3.00
|3.13—.17
|MarathnO .20
|119839
|14.20
|13.68
|13.87+1.17
|MarathPt 2.12
|43916
|53.70
|51.28
|52.57—.72
|McDerI
|46249
|6.37
|5.95
|6.24+.45
|Nabors .24
|78092
|2.64
|2.51
|2.54+.24
|NewmtM .56
|34355
|39.20
|38.08
|38.55—.08
|NobleCorp .08
|65049
|2.15
|1.87
|1.87—.02
|NobleEngy .48
|87960
|27.31
|23.95
|24.52—.52
|NokiaCp .19e
|75418
|5.13
|5.08
|5.13—.06
|OasisPet
|120730
|4.67
|4.17
|4.48+.76
|OcciPet 3.16f
|101141
|48.85
|47.38
|47.92+2.83
|Oracle .96
|49192
|53.57
|52.83
|52.84—.91
|ParsleyEn .03p
|46070
|20.80
|19.55
|19.67+1.17
|Penney
|49960
|.98
|.93
|.95—.02
|PetrbrsA
|56937
|13.75
|13.44
|13.72+.63
|Petrobras
|151292
|15.23
|14.85
|15.23+.69
|Pfizer 1.44
|55228
|37.02
|36.35
|36.77—.14
|PhilipMor 4.68f
|32617
|72.72
|71.77
|72.34—.71
|Pretiumg
|33098
|11.49
|11.04
|11.34+.17
|PrUCrude
|65851
|20.89
|19.92
|20.57+3.66
|PrUShCrd
|47446
|14.26
|13.26
|13.60—3.75
|QEPRes .08
|102445
|4.89
|4.26
|4.73+.65
|RangeRs .08
|124271
|5.76
|4.75
|4.86+.23
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|35615
|58.68
|57.82
|57.88+1.01
|SMEnergy .10
|35727
|11.77
|10.65
|11.72+2.07
|SpdrGold
|42882
|142.05
|141.02
|141.78+1.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|183489
|300.65
|299.45
|299.58—1.51
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|423799
|25.57
|24.95
|25.26+1.84
|Schlmbrg 2
|107255
|40.25
|38.89
|38.99+1.66
|SemGroup 1.89
|137064
|17.10
|16.58
|16.75+6.47
|SibanyeG .14r
|43174
|4.70
|4.51
|4.67+.13
|SnapIncA
|69480
|15.100
|15.56
|15.62—.39
|SwstnEngy
|245943
|2.50
|2.30
|2.35+.12
|Square
|42915
|58.70
|57.24
|58.04—.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|66931
|60.81
|60.44
|60.45—.59
|SPEngy 2.04e
|143443
|63.65
|62.40
|62.67+1.59
|SPDRFncl .46e
|169484
|28.43
|28.21
|28.29—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|37877
|79.38
|78.94
|79.02—.33
|SPTech .78e
|37331
|81.14
|80.41
|80.82—.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59289
|63.08
|62.64
|62.89—.05
|SupEnrgy .32
|42326
|.39
|.34
|.36+.02
|TailorBr .72
|x41831
|5.17
|4.73
|4.82—.11
|TevaPhrm .73e
|90958
|8.17
|7.83
|8.14+.20
|Transocn
|231289
|6.49
|6.07
|6.34+.61
|UberTchn
|45495
|34.80
|33.47
|34.52+1.27
|USOilFd
|357367
|12.79
|12.45
|12.68+1.24
|USSteel .20
|39731
|13.43
|12.80
|13.26+.16
|Valaris
|65370
|8.15
|7.16
|7.32+.97
|ValeSA .29e
|93055
|11.98
|11.83
|11.89—.26
|ValeroE 3.60
|51666
|82.35
|79.28
|80.49—5.04
|VanEGold .06e
|189254
|27.51
|26.89
|27.34+.70
|VnEkRus .01e
|34932
|24.01
|23.82
|23.93+.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|148411
|14.17
|13.79
|13.90+.86
|VanEJrGld
|58713
|37.69
|36.63
|37.47+1.21
|VangEmg 1.10e
|34346
|42.07
|41.81
|41.90—.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|42215
|41.60
|41.49
|41.50—.27
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|33304
|59.99
|59.19
|59.63—.33
|W&TOff .40
|38374
|5.83
|5.21
|5.55+.91
|WPXEngy
|68628
|12.38
|11.83
|12.10+1.12
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|60000
|48.87
|48.40
|48.67—.26
|WhitngPet
|280722
|11.18
|9.32
|10.34+2.80
|WmsCos 1.52
|36557
|25.29
|24.69
|24.73+.03
|Yamanag .02
|104079
|3.39
|3.24
|3.38+.14
|—————————
