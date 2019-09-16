BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 40872 2.83 2.68 2.78—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 132387 37.83 37.16 37.21—.70 Alibaba 53246 179.17 175.55 175.61—3.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 140147 9.62 9.45 9.50+.13 Altria 3.36f 66343 42.08 41.31 41.45—.56 Ambev .05e 62169 4.72 4.63 4.68+.02 Annaly 1e 44502 8.67 8.60 8.63—.04 AnteroMid .45e 41785 7.90 7.47 7.57+.36 AnteroRes 1 73982 4.14 3.87 4.04+.43 Apache 1 51830 27.00 25.85 26.90+2.56 AuroraCn 181308 5.83 5.52 5.56—.40 BPPLC 2.44 127190 39.85 39.06 39.14+1.27 BakHuGE .72 83301 23.66 22.64 23.27+.55 BcoBrad .06a 57012 8.15 8.02 8.07—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 56281 4.12 4.09 4.09—.07 BkofAm .72f 202922 30.17 29.64 29.99—.19 BarrickGld 2.82e 128717 17.45 17.08 17.15—.09 BaytexEg 40075 1.68 1.58 1.63+.16 BitautoH 34925 15.06 14.88 15.02+.07 BlackBerry 33442 7.76 7.46 7.65+.18 Blackstone 2.07e 50924 55.17 52.82 53.28—.27 Buckeye 3 35925 41.27 40.90 40.97—.12 CNHIndl .14e 33177 11.99 10.97 11.18—.03 CNXResc .04 38364 9.03 8.01 8.64+.49 CabotO&G .36f 58562 19.29 17.89 18.12—.69 CalifRes 57820 14.82 13.31 14.72+2.90 CallonPet 161846 5.23 4.91 5.16+.65 CdnNRsg 1.50 32677 28.09 26.89 27.94+2.60 CenovusE .20 71016 10.51 10.00 10.50+1.15 CntryLink 1 45432 12.97 12.64 12.78—.12 ChesEng 842148 2.08 1.92 1.98+.20 Chevron 4.76 45503 125.27 122.97 123.87+2.37 CgpVelLCrd 213221 15.40 14.41 15.07+3.67 CgpVelICrd 462126 4.76 4.20 4.38—2.11 Citigroup 2.04f 44466 70.11 68.96 69.56—.83 Coeur 36087 4.81 4.54 4.73+.21 ConocoPhil 1.22 61299 62.00 60.51 61.10+3.76 ContlRescs 41487 37.96 35.01 37.37+5.23 DeltaAir 1.61f 33958 59.13 57.25 58.24—1.77 DenburyR 281370 1.61 1.45 1.53+.31 DeutschBk .12e 69473 8.32 8.22 8.24—.22 DevonE .36f 51529 27.66 26.73 27.17+2.10 DxGBull 69892 30.92 28.98 30.41+2.20 DxGlMBr 43856 18.25 16.62 16.96—1.82 DirDGlBr 113303 8.41 7.81 7.96—.65 DxSPOGBl 186794 5.06 4.73 4.91+.92 DirxEnBull 35750 19.02 17.99 18.18+1.28 EOGRescs 1.15 46131 87.00 83.23 84.50+5.11 EQTCorp .12 41690 13.12 11.60 12.10—.07 EnCanag .07 408797 5.50 5.12 5.49+.74 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 225852 14.03 13.41 13.53—.49 EntProdPt 1.75f 32051 29.56 28.75 28.76+.23 ExxonMbl 3.48 88204 75.18 73.60 73.76+1.12 FordM .60a 108738 9.45 9.33 9.39—.06 FrptMcM .20 76603 10.69 10.43 10.53—.24 GenElec .04 226340 9.42 9.17 9.31—.03 GenMotors 1.52 60639 38.16 37.46 37.54—1.33 Gerdau .02e 42853 3.28 3.18 3.25—.03 GoldFLtd .01e 52977 4.70 4.50 4.62+.09 HPInc .64 31574 18.85 18.46 18.75—.33 Hallibrtn .72 138262 22.25 21.38 21.58+1.31 HarmonyG .05 52330 3.10 2.96 3.09+.10 HeclaM .01e 54592 1.95 1.82 1.95+.14 Hess 1 31347 69.15 66.28 69.01+5.79 HPEnt .45e 50847 15.37 15.11 15.23—.09 IAMGldg 1.52f 36827 3.39 3.24 3.35+.10 iPtShFut 138374 23.67 23.01 23.42+.34 iShGold 83451 14.41 14.30 14.39+.17 iShBrazil .67e 61100 42.62 41.84 42.50+.22 iShHK .61e 42495 24.04 23.96 23.98—.31 iShSilver 139368 16.84 16.60 16.78+.47 iShChinaLC .87e 78696 41.62 41.45 41.47—.43 iShEMkts .59e 311334 42.11 41.84 41.92—.32 iSh20yrT 3.05 51439 138.57 137.25 138.49+1.95 iSEafe 1.66e 123391 65.57 65.37 65.38—.56 iShiBxHYB 5.09 81072 87.38 87.18 87.31+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 99461 157.95 156.70 157.52+.21 Infosys 39595 11.74 11.56 11.71—.06 iShCorEM .95e 50380 50.55 50.25 50.34—.34 ItauUnHs 77418 8.67 8.55 8.58—.15 JPMorgCh 3.20 43207 119.87 118.51 118.65—1.58 Keycorp .74f 40048 18.34 17.95 18.21—.07 KindMorg 1 65210 20.99 20.60 20.62+.15 Kinrossg 133850 4.97 4.76 4.90+.18 KosmosEn .18 42965 7.17 6.69 6.86+.58 LaredoPet 49883 3.11 2.89 3.05+.38 Macys 1.51 39760 17.41 17.03 17.18+.04 Mallinckdt 44125 3.33 3.00 3.13—.17 MarathnO .20 119839 14.20 13.68 13.87+1.17 MarathPt 2.12 43916 53.70 51.28 52.57—.72 McDerI 46249 6.37 5.95 6.24+.45 Nabors .24 78092 2.64 2.51 2.54+.24 NewmtM .56 34355 39.20 38.08 38.55—.08 NobleCorp .08 65049 2.15 1.87 1.87—.02 NobleEngy .48 87960 27.31 23.95 24.52—.52 NokiaCp .19e 75418 5.13 5.08 5.13—.06 OasisPet 120730 4.67 4.17 4.48+.76 OcciPet 3.16f 101141 48.85 47.38 47.92+2.83 Oracle .96 49192 53.57 52.83 52.84—.91 ParsleyEn .03p 46070 20.80 19.55 19.67+1.17 Penney 49960 .98 .93 .95—.02 PetrbrsA 56937 13.75 13.44 13.72+.63 Petrobras 151292 15.23 14.85 15.23+.69 Pfizer 1.44 55228 37.02 36.35 36.77—.14 PhilipMor 4.68f 32617 72.72 71.77 72.34—.71 Pretiumg 33098 11.49 11.04 11.34+.17 PrUCrude 65851 20.89 19.92 20.57+3.66 PrUShCrd 47446 14.26 13.26 13.60—3.75 QEPRes .08 102445 4.89 4.26 4.73+.65 RangeRs .08 124271 5.76 4.75 4.86+.23 RoyDShllA 3.76 35615 58.68 57.82 57.88+1.01 SMEnergy .10 35727 11.77 10.65 11.72+2.07 SpdrGold 42882 142.05 141.02 141.78+1.63 S&P500ETF 4.13e 183489 300.65 299.45 299.58—1.51 SpdrOGEx .73e 423799 25.57 24.95 25.26+1.84 Schlmbrg 2 107255 40.25 38.89 38.99+1.66 SemGroup 1.89 137064 17.10 16.58 16.75+6.47 SibanyeG .14r 43174 4.70 4.51 4.67+.13 SnapIncA 69480 15.100 15.56 15.62—.39 SwstnEngy 245943 2.50 2.30 2.35+.12 Square 42915 58.70 57.24 58.04—.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 66931 60.81 60.44 60.45—.59 SPEngy 2.04e 143443 63.65 62.40 62.67+1.59 SPDRFncl .46e 169484 28.43 28.21 28.29—.20 SPInds 1.12e 37877 79.38 78.94 79.02—.33 SPTech .78e 37331 81.14 80.41 80.82—.34 SPUtil 1.55e 59289 63.08 62.64 62.89—.05 SupEnrgy .32 42326 .39 .34 .36+.02 TailorBr .72 x41831 5.17 4.73 4.82—.11 TevaPhrm .73e 90958 8.17 7.83 8.14+.20 Transocn 231289 6.49 6.07 6.34+.61 UberTchn 45495 34.80 33.47 34.52+1.27 USOilFd 357367 12.79 12.45 12.68+1.24 USSteel .20 39731 13.43 12.80 13.26+.16 Valaris 65370 8.15 7.16 7.32+.97 ValeSA .29e 93055 11.98 11.83 11.89—.26 ValeroE 3.60 51666 82.35 79.28 80.49—5.04 VanEGold .06e 189254 27.51 26.89 27.34+.70 VnEkRus .01e 34932 24.01 23.82 23.93+.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 148411 14.17 13.79 13.90+.86 VanEJrGld 58713 37.69 36.63 37.47+1.21 VangEmg 1.10e 34346 42.07 41.81 41.90—.29 VangFTSE 1.10e 42215 41.60 41.49 41.50—.27 VerizonCm 2.46f 33304 59.99 59.19 59.63—.33 W&TOff .40 38374 5.83 5.21 5.55+.91 WPXEngy 68628 12.38 11.83 12.10+1.12 WellsFargo 2.04f 60000 48.87 48.40 48.67—.26 WhitngPet 280722 11.18 9.32 10.34+2.80 WmsCos 1.52 36557 25.29 24.69 24.73+.03 Yamanag .02 104079 3.39 3.24 3.38+.14 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.