BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|54600
|2.90
|2.76
|2.84+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|121267
|38.35
|37.81
|37.82—.57
|AbbVie 4.28
|34330
|71.51
|70.92
|71.04+.21
|Alibaba
|56329
|180.18
|178.75
|179.44+1.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|112660
|9.34
|9.20
|9.33+.15
|Altria 3.36f
|x79045
|43.51
|42.45
|42.48—1.14
|Ambev .05e
|108776
|4.81
|4.70
|4.72—.08
|Amcorn
|28371
|10.39
|10.11
|10.37+.27
|Annaly 1e
|61971
|8.74
|8.64
|8.69+.09
|AnteroMid .45e
|43320
|7.32
|7.14
|7.25+.15
|AnteroRes 1
|39377
|3.74
|3.38
|3.42—.13
|AuroraCn
|73613
|6.00
|5.80
|5.90+.01
|Avon
|31324
|4.66
|4.48
|4.56—.04
|BakHuGE .72
|46037
|23.00
|22.20
|22.62—.02
|BcBilVArg .27e
|41562
|5.37
|5.30
|5.37+.12
|BcoBrad .06a
|71911
|8.35
|8.21
|8.21—.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|96682
|4.19
|4.14
|4.18+.08
|BkofAm .72f
|378224
|30.29
|29.87
|30.26+.59
|Barclay .15e
|31230
|7.79
|7.70
|7.75+.39
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|138824
|17.41
|17.03
|17.16+.03
|BitautoH
|30005
|15.45
|14.46
|14.87+1.12
|Blackstone 2.07e
|38860
|54.19
|52.30
|53.72+1.48
|BrMySq 1.64
|26878
|50.35
|49.60
|49.61
|CallonPet
|38874
|4.59
|4.37
|4.38+.02
|CntryLink 1
|93037
|13.62
|12.79
|12.84—.69
|ChesEng
|200017
|1.87
|1.74
|1.78—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|68601
|11.66
|11.23
|11.40—.11
|CgpVelICrd
|75250
|6.58
|6.34
|6.49+.05
|Citigroup 2.04f
|61204
|70.61
|69.85
|70.57+1.27
|ClevCliffs .24
|46122
|8.63
|8.35
|8.52+.18
|Cloudera
|49821
|9.24
|8.82
|8.96—.25
|CocaCola 1.60
|x29492
|54.79
|54.30
|54.48—.23
|Coeur
|36902
|4.88
|4.59
|4.63—.14
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|28810
|57.63
|56.87
|57.40+1.05
|DXCTch .84f
|26084
|34.10
|32.66
|32.83+.35
|DeanFoods .12m
|37288
|1.86
|1.53
|1.56—.30
|DenburyR
|57211
|1.36
|1.25
|1.27—.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|42104
|8.53
|8.40
|8.52+.20
|DiamRk .50
|32681
|10.10
|9.86
|9.98+.10
|DxSCBearrs
|29766
|42.78
|41.33
|42.38—.49
|DxGBull
|88589
|31.35
|28.87
|29.03—1.37
|DxGlMBr
|42747
|18.31
|16.63
|18.24+.89
|DirDGlBr
|142503
|8.47
|7.82
|8.43+.37
|DxSPOGBl
|78659
|4.18
|3.82
|3.87—.01
|DrxSCBull .41e
|29477
|63.95
|61.89
|62.48+.74
|EnCanag .07
|76924
|4.82
|4.67
|4.72+.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|26810
|14.06
|13.88
|14.00+.08
|Exelon 1.45
|26505
|47.88
|46.64
|47.19—.70
|Fitbit
|31423
|3.88
|3.62
|3.65—.15
|FordM .60a
|105555
|9.59
|9.46
|9.52+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|122083
|10.94
|10.62
|10.91+.54
|GameStop 1.52
|40840
|4.77
|4.37
|4.39—.19
|GenElec .04
|x230205
|9.41
|9.14
|9.36+.11
|Gerdau .02e
|28391
|3.35
|3.27
|3.31—.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|64534
|4.88
|4.56
|4.57—.19
|HPInc .64
|47764
|19.20
|18.85
|18.98+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|40219
|20.45
|19.78
|20.20+.45
|HarmonyG .05
|65870
|3.22
|3.00
|3.01—.14
|HeclaM .01e
|41354
|1.99
|1.81
|1.82—.08
|HPEnt .45e
|40749
|15.40
|15.21
|15.27—.09
|HostHotls .85a
|35181
|17.47
|17.20
|17.26+.18
|ICICIBk .19e
|26861
|11.57
|11.49
|11.50+.18
|ING .14e
|39594
|10.92
|10.78
|10.89+.25
|iPtShFut
|156770
|23.33
|22.82
|23.02—.43
|iShGold
|149485
|14.41
|14.24
|14.25—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|39891
|43.17
|42.88
|42.88—.11
|iShSilver
|193208
|16.94
|16.47
|16.49—.44
|iShChinaLC .87e
|61953
|41.97
|41.80
|41.85+.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|177298
|42.35
|42.16
|42.27+.27
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|75393
|138.71
|137.20
|137.24—2.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|87224
|66.08
|65.80
|65.94+.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|119558
|87.29
|87.11
|87.24—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|147276
|158.92
|157.13
|157.68+.64
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|27091
|64.21
|63.95
|63.99—.13
|iShREst 2.76e
|41106
|92.95
|91.92
|92.04—.58
|Infosys
|30366
|11.87
|11.71
|11.81+.13
|iShJapan
|31224
|56.98
|56.71
|56.91+.70
|iShCorEM .95e
|52147
|50.86
|50.64
|50.76+.33
|ItauUnHs
|111951
|8.95
|8.77
|8.85+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|70701
|120.09
|118.75
|120.04+2.13
|Keycorp .74f
|42434
|18.45
|18.13
|18.41+.38
|Kimco 1.12
|28407
|20.45
|20.14
|20.15—.25
|KindMorg 1
|35600
|20.55
|20.38
|20.45+.03
|Kinrossg
|102812
|4.85
|4.67
|4.77+.04
|Kroger .56f
|36432
|26.10
|25.47
|26.04+.45
|LBrands 1.20
|28725
|19.67
|18.67
|19.05+.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|37451
|2.70
|2.65
|2.69+.14
|LumberLiq
|50785
|11.86
|9.43
|9.94—1.31
|Macys 1.51
|70804
|17.60
|17.02
|17.32+.32
|Mallinckdt
|105728
|3.65
|2.98
|3.06+.07
|MarathnO .20
|33342
|12.93
|12.51
|12.58
|McDerI
|57807
|6.21
|5.58
|5.69—.43
|McEwenM .01
|26259
|1.75
|1.63
|1.64—.03
|MorgStan 1.40f
|37602
|45.25
|44.73
|45.21+.89
|Nabors .24
|29038
|2.34
|2.20
|2.27+.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|65384
|13.20
|12.51
|12.74—.40
|NewmtM .56
|30038
|39.02
|38.19
|38.37—.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|40448
|5.23
|5.18
|5.19—.05
|OasisPet
|33194
|3.79
|3.50
|3.51—.10
|Oracle .96
|56741
|54.72
|53.33
|53.62—.28
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|110088
|11.09
|10.31
|10.99+.89
|ParkHot 1.80m
|30600
|27.03
|26.03
|26.11+.77
|Penney
|102018
|1.10
|.96
|.99—.12
|Petrobras
|39051
|14.83
|14.58
|14.62—.09
|Pfizer 1.44
|87457
|37.60
|36.62
|36.64—.65
|ProgsvCp .10e
|58147
|73.91
|71.17
|71.80—5.18
|ProUShL20
|33271
|26.70
|26.14
|26.69+.89
|RangeRs .08
|54463
|4.60
|4.27
|4.36—.02
|RegionsFn .62
|42303
|16.68
|16.30
|16.45+.20
|SpdrGold
|72566
|141.99
|140.38
|140.48—.84
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|236843
|302.17
|301.26
|301.54+.25
|SpdLgTr
|32469
|39.82
|39.40
|39.40—.69
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|41158
|55.03
|54.22
|54.77+.77
|SpdrRetl .49e
|34169
|44.28
|43.45
|43.72+.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|136582
|23.85
|23.12
|23.20—.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|36849
|38.08
|36.80
|37.17+.27
|SibanyeG .14r
|53285
|4.76
|4.48
|4.56—.16
|SnapIncA
|72520
|16.12
|15.66
|16.04+.27
|SwstnEngy
|47269
|2.26
|2.11
|2.13—.01
|Square
|69889
|58.66
|55.91
|58.46+.67
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|84301
|61.46
|61.05
|61.21—.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|61046
|61.40
|60.74
|60.92+.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|237148
|28.59
|28.36
|28.58+.31
|SPInds 1.12e
|36213
|79.70
|79.25
|79.66+.74
|SPTech .78e
|33828
|81.63
|81.10
|81.31—.45
|SpdrRESel
|29039
|39.16
|38.68
|38.75—.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|106096
|63.40
|62.75
|63.01—.33
|TailorBr .72
|32955
|5.26
|5.00
|5.24+.21
|TaiwSemi .73e
|27363
|44.77
|44.19
|44.72+.65
|Tapestry 1.35
|28836
|26.60
|25.19
|25.49—.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|97211
|8.45
|7.90
|8.01—.18
|Transocn
|99460
|5.84
|5.54
|5.68+.03
|38626
|43.20
|42.33
|42.82—.39
|UberTchn
|45889
|34.44
|33.02
|33.03—1.04
|USOilFd
|76523
|11.53
|11.38
|11.44—.03
|USSteel .20
|49051
|13.63
|13.02
|13.29+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|141847
|12.38
|12.25
|12.32+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|315211
|27.59
|26.84
|26.89—.38
|VnEkRus .01e
|30291
|23.62
|23.48
|23.59+.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|39987
|13.29
|12.85
|12.98+.03
|VanEJrGld
|47834
|37.83
|36.63
|36.68—.58
|VangEmg 1.10e
|48627
|42.28
|42.12
|42.20+.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|43243
|41.91
|41.73
|41.82+.24
|Vereit .56f
|46390
|9.84
|9.63
|9.64—.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|31151
|60.45
|59.88
|60.03—.41
|WPXEngy
|30108
|11.31
|10.77
|10.82—.01
|WashPrGp 1
|42048
|4.37
|3.83
|3.93—.25
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|100580
|49.36
|48.77
|49.21+.56
|WhitngPet
|37851
|7.88
|7.30
|7.37—.12
|Yamanag .02
|65354
|3.37
|3.24
|3.27—.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.