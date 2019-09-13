BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54600 2.90 2.76 2.84+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 121267 38.35 37.81 37.82—.57 AbbVie 4.28 34330 71.51 70.92 71.04+.21 Alibaba 56329 180.18 178.75 179.44+1.20 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 112660 9.34 9.20 9.33+.15 Altria 3.36f x79045 43.51 42.45 42.48—1.14 Ambev .05e 108776 4.81 4.70 4.72—.08 Amcorn 28371 10.39 10.11 10.37+.27 Annaly 1e 61971 8.74 8.64 8.69+.09 AnteroMid .45e 43320 7.32 7.14 7.25+.15 AnteroRes 1 39377 3.74 3.38 3.42—.13 AuroraCn 73613 6.00 5.80 5.90+.01 Avon 31324 4.66 4.48 4.56—.04 BakHuGE .72 46037 23.00 22.20 22.62—.02 BcBilVArg .27e 41562 5.37 5.30 5.37+.12 BcoBrad .06a 71911 8.35 8.21 8.21—.13 BcoSantSA .21e 96682 4.19 4.14 4.18+.08 BkofAm .72f 378224 30.29 29.87 30.26+.59 Barclay .15e 31230 7.79 7.70 7.75+.39 BarrickGld 2.82e 138824 17.41 17.03 17.16+.03 BitautoH 30005 15.45 14.46 14.87+1.12 Blackstone 2.07e 38860 54.19 52.30 53.72+1.48 BrMySq 1.64 26878 50.35 49.60 49.61 CallonPet 38874 4.59 4.37 4.38+.02 CntryLink 1 93037 13.62 12.79 12.84—.69 ChesEng 200017 1.87 1.74 1.78—.01 CgpVelLCrd 68601 11.66 11.23 11.40—.11 CgpVelICrd 75250 6.58 6.34 6.49+.05 Citigroup 2.04f 61204 70.61 69.85 70.57+1.27 ClevCliffs .24 46122 8.63 8.35 8.52+.18 Cloudera 49821 9.24 8.82 8.96—.25 CocaCola 1.60 x29492 54.79 54.30 54.48—.23 Coeur 36902 4.88 4.59 4.63—.14 ConocoPhil 1.22 28810 57.63 56.87 57.40+1.05 DXCTch .84f 26084 34.10 32.66 32.83+.35 DeanFoods .12m 37288 1.86 1.53 1.56—.30 DenburyR 57211 1.36 1.25 1.27—.03 DeutschBk .12e 42104 8.53 8.40 8.52+.20 DiamRk .50 32681 10.10 9.86 9.98+.10 DxSCBearrs 29766 42.78 41.33 42.38—.49 DxGBull 88589 31.35 28.87 29.03—1.37 DxGlMBr 42747 18.31 16.63 18.24+.89 DirDGlBr 142503 8.47 7.82 8.43+.37 DxSPOGBl 78659 4.18 3.82 3.87—.01 DrxSCBull .41e 29477 63.95 61.89 62.48+.74 EnCanag .07 76924 4.82 4.67 4.72+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 26810 14.06 13.88 14.00+.08 Exelon 1.45 26505 47.88 46.64 47.19—.70 Fitbit 31423 3.88 3.62 3.65—.15 FordM .60a 105555 9.59 9.46 9.52+.11 FrptMcM .20 122083 10.94 10.62 10.91+.54 GameStop 1.52 40840 4.77 4.37 4.39—.19 GenElec .04 x230205 9.41 9.14 9.36+.11 Gerdau .02e 28391 3.35 3.27 3.31—.01 GoldFLtd .01e 64534 4.88 4.56 4.57—.19 HPInc .64 47764 19.20 18.85 18.98+.23 Hallibrtn .72 40219 20.45 19.78 20.20+.45 HarmonyG .05 65870 3.22 3.00 3.01—.14 HeclaM .01e 41354 1.99 1.81 1.82—.08 HPEnt .45e 40749 15.40 15.21 15.27—.09 HostHotls .85a 35181 17.47 17.20 17.26+.18 ICICIBk .19e 26861 11.57 11.49 11.50+.18 ING .14e 39594 10.92 10.78 10.89+.25 iPtShFut 156770 23.33 22.82 23.02—.43 iShGold 149485 14.41 14.24 14.25—.08 iShBrazil .67e 39891 43.17 42.88 42.88—.11 iShSilver 193208 16.94 16.47 16.49—.44 iShChinaLC .87e 61953 41.97 41.80 41.85+.37 iShEMkts .59e 177298 42.35 42.16 42.27+.27 iSh20yrT 3.05 75393 138.71 137.20 137.24—2.28 iSEafe 1.66e 87224 66.08 65.80 65.94+.37 iShiBxHYB 5.09 119558 87.29 87.11 87.24—.09 iShR2K 1.77e 147276 158.92 157.13 157.68+.64 iSUSAMinV .87e 27091 64.21 63.95 63.99—.13 iShREst 2.76e 41106 92.95 91.92 92.04—.58 Infosys 30366 11.87 11.71 11.81+.13 iShJapan 31224 56.98 56.71 56.91+.70 iShCorEM .95e 52147 50.86 50.64 50.76+.33 ItauUnHs 111951 8.95 8.77 8.85+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 70701 120.09 118.75 120.04+2.13 Keycorp .74f 42434 18.45 18.13 18.41+.38 Kimco 1.12 28407 20.45 20.14 20.15—.25 KindMorg 1 35600 20.55 20.38 20.45+.03 Kinrossg 102812 4.85 4.67 4.77+.04 Kroger .56f 36432 26.10 25.47 26.04+.45 LBrands 1.20 28725 19.67 18.67 19.05+.04 LloydBkg .47a 37451 2.70 2.65 2.69+.14 LumberLiq 50785 11.86 9.43 9.94—1.31 Macys 1.51 70804 17.60 17.02 17.32+.32 Mallinckdt 105728 3.65 2.98 3.06+.07 MarathnO .20 33342 12.93 12.51 12.58 McDerI 57807 6.21 5.58 5.69—.43 McEwenM .01 26259 1.75 1.63 1.64—.03 MorgStan 1.40f 37602 45.25 44.73 45.21+.89 Nabors .24 29038 2.34 2.20 2.27+.06 NYCmtyB .68 65384 13.20 12.51 12.74—.40 NewmtM .56 30038 39.02 38.19 38.37—.30 NokiaCp .19e 40448 5.23 5.18 5.19—.05 OasisPet 33194 3.79 3.50 3.51—.10 Oracle .96 56741 54.72 53.33 53.62—.28 PG&ECp 2.12f 110088 11.09 10.31 10.99+.89 ParkHot 1.80m 30600 27.03 26.03 26.11+.77 Penney 102018 1.10 .96 .99—.12 Petrobras 39051 14.83 14.58 14.62—.09 Pfizer 1.44 87457 37.60 36.62 36.64—.65 ProgsvCp .10e 58147 73.91 71.17 71.80—5.18 ProUShL20 33271 26.70 26.14 26.69+.89 RangeRs .08 54463 4.60 4.27 4.36—.02 RegionsFn .62 42303 16.68 16.30 16.45+.20 SpdrGold 72566 141.99 140.38 140.48—.84 S&P500ETF 4.13e 236843 302.17 301.26 301.54+.25 SpdLgTr 32469 39.82 39.40 39.40—.69 SpdrS&PRB .74e 41158 55.03 54.22 54.77+.77 SpdrRetl .49e 34169 44.28 43.45 43.72+.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 136582 23.85 23.12 23.20—.05 Schlmbrg 2 36849 38.08 36.80 37.17+.27 SibanyeG .14r 53285 4.76 4.48 4.56—.16 SnapIncA 72520 16.12 15.66 16.04+.27 SwstnEngy 47269 2.26 2.11 2.13—.01 Square 69889 58.66 55.91 58.46+.67 SPCnSt 1.28e 84301 61.46 61.05 61.21—.18 SPEngy 2.04e 61046 61.40 60.74 60.92+.32 SPDRFncl .46e 237148 28.59 28.36 28.58+.31 SPInds 1.12e 36213 79.70 79.25 79.66+.74 SPTech .78e 33828 81.63 81.10 81.31—.45 SpdrRESel 29039 39.16 38.68 38.75—.32 SPUtil 1.55e 106096 63.40 62.75 63.01—.33 TailorBr .72 32955 5.26 5.00 5.24+.21 TaiwSemi .73e 27363 44.77 44.19 44.72+.65 Tapestry 1.35 28836 26.60 25.19 25.49—.10 TevaPhrm .73e 97211 8.45 7.90 8.01—.18 Transocn 99460 5.84 5.54 5.68+.03 Twitter 38626 43.20 42.33 42.82—.39 UberTchn 45889 34.44 33.02 33.03—1.04 USOilFd 76523 11.53 11.38 11.44—.03 USSteel .20 49051 13.63 13.02 13.29+.16 ValeSA .29e 141847 12.38 12.25 12.32+.15 VanEGold .06e 315211 27.59 26.84 26.89—.38 VnEkRus .01e 30291 23.62 23.48 23.59+.15 VEckOilSvc .47e 39987 13.29 12.85 12.98+.03 VanEJrGld 47834 37.83 36.63 36.68—.58 VangEmg 1.10e 48627 42.28 42.12 42.20+.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 43243 41.91 41.73 41.82+.24 Vereit .56f 46390 9.84 9.63 9.64—.13 VerizonCm 2.46f 31151 60.45 59.88 60.03—.41 WPXEngy 30108 11.31 10.77 10.82—.01 WashPrGp 1 42048 4.37 3.83 3.93—.25 WellsFargo 2.04f 100580 49.36 48.77 49.21+.56 WhitngPet 37851 7.88 7.30 7.37—.12 Yamanag .02 65354 3.37 3.24 3.27—.03 ————————— 